HS Results 10/3

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 22, Tri-County North 21

Arcanum 28, Bethel 20

Bellbrook 48, Oakwood 7

Blanchester 28, East Clinton 14

Brookville 14, Franklin 6

Carlisle 20, Preble Shawnee 14

Carroll 35, Fenwick 21

Centerville 42, Miamisburg 0

CHCA 36, Summit Country Day 7

Clark Montessori 36, MVCA 0

Clinton-Massie 56, Wilmington 21

Coldwater 40, Anna 0

Colerain 14, Hamilton 13

Edgewood 38, Harrison 35, OT

Fairborn 39, Butler 0

Fairmont 10, Springboro 7

Graham 35, Northwestern 3

Greenon 21, Greeneview 20

Hicksville 47, Delphos Jefferson 20

Indian Lake 34, Urbana 7

Ironton 33, Sycamore 11

Jonathan Alder 30, London 13

La Salle 27, Moeller 25

Lakota East 42, Oak Hills 20

Lakota West 21, Mason 0

Lebanon 41, Little Miami 0

Madison-Plains 42, Catholic Central 0

Marion Local 49, Delphos St John’s 0

Mechanicsburg 33, West Liberty-Salem 0

Miami East 14, Mississinawa Valley 6

Middletown 33, Walnut Hills 26

Milton-Union 48, Dixie 15

Minster 62, Parkway 20

Monroe 28, Middletown Madison 0

New Bremen 36, Versailles 7

New Miami 40, Lockland 14

North Union 42, Benjamin Logan 7

Northmont 28, Wayne 27

Northwest 47, Talawanda 10

Piqua 44, Sidney 0

Princeton 40, Fairfield 23

Purcell Marian 20, Dayton Christian 3

Riverside 34, Hardin Northern 26

Roger Bacon 41, North College Hill 0

Ross 48, Mount Healthy 21

Southeastern 41, Cedarville 26

Springfield 76, Beavercreek 0

St. Henry 22, Fort Recovery 21

St. Marys 49, Celina 6

Tecumseh 35, Bellefontaine 34

Tippecanoe 14, Xenia 13

Triad 21, Northeastern 14

Tri-Village 60, Fort Loramie 43

Trotwood-Madison 34, Belmont 19

Troy 28, Stebbins 21

Troy Christian 49, Grove City Christian 12

Twin Valley South 40, Bradford 6

Valley View 41, Eaton 7

Van Wert 29, Lima Bath 7

Wapakoneta 28, Defiance 0

Waynesville 43, Northridge 18

West Carrollton 35, Greenville 13

West Jefferson 49, Fairbanks 14

Winton Woods 33, Turpin 13

Thursday’s Results

Alter 49, Chaminade Julienne 21

Dunbar 47, Thurgood Marshall 12

BOXSCORES

BADIN 10, MCNICHOLAS 7

M 0 7 0 0 – 7

B 0 0 0 10 – 10

Second Quarter

M: Suttles 5 pass from Taylor (Carter kick).

Fourth Quarter

B: Walsh 6 run (Schweinefuss kick).

B: Schweinefuss 22 FG.

CENTERVILLE 42, MIAMISBURG 0

M 0 0 0 0 – 0

C 21 14 7 0 – 42

First Quarter

C: Bruder 6 run (Courville kick).

C: Holmes 40 interception return (Courville kick).

C: Smith 19 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

Second Quarter

C: Smith 14 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

C: Callahan 12 run (Courville kick).

Third Quarter

C: Jackson-Linkhart 17 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

COLERAIN 14, HAMILTON 13

H 0 0 0 13 – 13

C 0 14 0 0 – 14

Second Quarter

C: Flowers 4 run (Pechiney kick).

C: Williams Jr. 18 fumble return (Pechiney kick).

Fourth Quarter

H: Verdon 32 run (run fail).

H: Stephens 8 run (Rios kick).

FAIRBORN 39, BUTLER 0

B 0 0 0 0 – 0

F 6 14 6 13 – 39

First Quarter

F: Parrish 16 run (kick fail).

Second Quarter

F: Bush 32 interception return (Dierker kick).

F: Warner 4 pass from Parrish (Dierker kick).

Third Quarter

F: Collins 14 run (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

F: Johnson 3 run (Dierker kick).

F: Johnson 3 run (kick fail).

FAIRMONT 10, SPRINGBORO 7

S 0 0 7 0 – 7

F 7 0 0 3 – 10

First Quarter

F: Wright 54 run (Holt kick).

Third Quarter

S: Ethridge 15 fumble return (Pheanis kick).

Fourth Quarter

F: Holt 37 FG.

LAKOTA EAST 42, OAK HILLS 20

LE 21 14 7 0 – 42

OH 7 0 6 7 – 20

First Quarter

OH: Holt 77 pass from Schreiber (Hebert kick).

LE: Smith 14 run (Hoffmann kick).

LE: Davis 8 run (Hoffmann kick).

LE: Thornhill 85 run (Hoffmann kick).

Second Quarter

LE: Thornhill 15 interception return (Hoffmann kick).

LE: Hartmann 8 pass from Kathman (Hoffmann kick).

Third Quarter

LE: Hartmann 42 pass from Kathman (Hoffmann kick).

OH: Holt 31 run (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

OH: Aug 58 fumble return (Hebert kick).

LAKOTA WEST 21, MASON 0

M 0 0 0 0 – 0

LW 0 7 0 14 – 21

Second Quarter

LW: Bolden 2 run (Howard kick).

Fourth Quarter

LW: Good 2 run (Howard kick).

LW: Bolden 10 run (Howard kick).

MILTON-UNION 48, DIXIE 15

D 7 8 0 0 – 15

MU 8 28 12 0 – 48

First Quarter

MU: Brumbaugh 10 pass from Morter (Brumbaugh run).

D: Grubb 4 run (Miller kick).

Second Quarter

MU: Neumaier 1 run (Brumbaugh run).

MU: Brown 59 punt return (Neumaier run).

MU: Jones 30 run (pass fail).

D: Grubb 1 run (Myers run).

Third Quarter

MU: Neumaier 21 run (pass fail).

MU: Nichols 5 pass from Morter (run fail).

MONROE 28, MIDDLETOWN MADISON 8

Mo 0 7 7 14 – 28

MM 0 0 0 8 – 8

Second Quarter

Mo: Jackson 7 run (Jackson kick).

Third Quarter

Mo: Deaton 23 run (Jackson kick).

Fourth Quarter

Mo: Deaton 3 run (Jackson kick).

Mo: Moss 14 run (Jackson kick).

MM: Gibson 89 kickoff return (Gibson run).

NORTHMONT 28, WAYNE 27

W 7 10 7 3 – 27

N 0 7 7 14 – 28

First Quarter

W: Fancher 4 run (Doan kick).

Second Quarter

W: O’Berry 54 punt return (Doan kick).

N: Moore 10 run (Vuong kick).

W: Doan 32 FG.

Third Quarter

W: Ward 2 run (Doan kick).

N: Allen 37 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).

Fourth Quarter

W: Doan 30 FG.

N: Allen 26 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).

N: Allen 7 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).

PIQUA 44, SIDNEY 0

P 24 14 6 0 – 44

S 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

P: Coleman 1 run (Trombley kick).

P: Roberts 34 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

P: Kemp 15 run (Trombley kick).

P: Trombley 27 FG.

Second Quarter

P: Roberts 13 run (Trombley kick).

P: Schrubb 25 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

Third Quarter

P: Ouhl 5 pass from Ouhl (kick fail).

PRINCETON 40, FAIRFIELD 23

P 7 21 7 5 – 40

F 3 0 0 20 – 23

First Quarter

P: Turner 58 run (Lopez kick).

F: Maddy 39 FG.

Second Quarter

P: Jackson 27 pass from Lynn (Lopez kick).

P: Bowers 70 fumble return (Lopez kick).

P: Mathews 60 interception return (Lopez kick).

Third Quarter

P: Bowers 70 fumble return (Lopez kick).

Fourth Quarter

F: Smith 1 run (Maddy kick).

F: Mayes 23 run (Maddy kick).

F: Mayes 42 run (run fail).

P: Lopez 32 FG.

P: Safety.

SPRINGFIELD 76, BEAVERCREEK 0

S 28 41 0 7 – 76

B 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

S: Williams 6 run (Yost kick).

S: McMillian 1 run (Yost kick).

S: Van Noord 32 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

Second Quarter

S: Williams 53 punt return (Yost kick).

S: Barnes 58 run (kick fail).

S: Thigpen 13 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

S: Turner 26 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

S: Brown 26 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Norman 6 run (Yost kick).

TIPPECANOE 14, XENIA 13

T 7 7 0 0 – 14

X 7 0 6 0 – 13

First Quarter

T: Carlson 1 run (Hadden kick).

X: Wright 96 run (Miller kick).

Second Quarter

T: Caldwell 4 run (Hadden kick).

Third Quarter

X: Browder 36 run (kick fail).

TROY 28, STEBBINS 21

T 14 7 0 7 – 28

S 0 7 7 7 – 21

First Quarter

T: Mayfield 13 run (Kleinhenz kick).

T: Kemp-Short 2 run (Kleinhenz kick).

Second Quarter

S: Harris 77 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

T: Jones 10 run (Kleinhenz kick).

Third Quarter

S: Jones 25 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

Fourth Quarter

T: Mayfield 2 run (Kleinhenz kick).

S: Norton 11 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

WEST CARROLLTON 35, GREENVILLE 13

G 0 7 0 6 – 13

WC 6 8 21 0 – 35

First Quarter

WC: Darby 3 run (run fail).

Second Quarter

G: Sharp 25 interception return (Sibery kick).

WC: Anthony 10 pass from Cleveland (Howard run).

Third Quarter

WC: Cleveland 28 run (Cleveland run).

WC: Anthony 70 pass from Cleveland (kick fail).

WC: Cleveland 27 run (Noble kick).

Fourth Quarter

G: Baumgardner 29 pass from Bush (run fail).

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Chaminade Julienne 1: Ferrin (B) 2 goals 1 assist, Motil (B) goal, Terry (B) assist, Harris (B) assist.

Bethel 2, Graham 1: Brueckman (B) 2 goals, Keesee (B) assist.

CHCA 3, Badin 2

Grandview Heights 0, Troy Christian 0

Harrison 1, Edgewood 0

Lakota East 2, Moeller 1

Little Miami 2, Fenwick 1

Miamisburg 2, Fairmont 1

Milford 4, Lakota West 2

Pickerington Central 2, Fairbanks 2

Roger Bacon 0, Ross 0

Springboro 5, Springfield 0

West Liberty-Salem 8, Fairlawn 1

Yellow Springs 6, Greeneview 1

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Alter 2, Lebanon 0

Bethel 1, West Liberty-Salem 0

Carroll 3, Madison 0

Fairbanks 1, Worthington Christian 0

Graham 5, London 1

Kenton Ridge 4, Northeastern 0

Lakota West 4, Walnut Hills 0

Mason 2, McAuley 0

Roger Bacon 1, Seven Hills 1

Springfield Shawnee 3, Ben Logan 0

Twin Valley South 7, Legacy Christian 0

Ursuline Academy 3, Colerain 0

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Preble Shawnee 3, Bradford 0

Girls Tennis

Friday’s Results

Badin 4, Carroll 1: E. Demmel d. H. Chen 6-0, 6-0; R. Clemmons d. R. Holkema 6-0, 6-0; T. Grammel d. M. Merland 6-0, 6-2; Fait/ Gibbons d. Barclay/Berent 6-3, 6-0; Dao/Camacho (C) d. Wurzelbacher/Kuntz 6-4, 6-2.

