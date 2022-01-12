Hamburger icon
H.S. Results 1/10-1/11

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 66, Beavercreek 54: Duvall (B) 20, Hymes (B) 11, Leen (A) 17, Chew (A) 15, Conner (A) 12, Geisel (A) 11, Ruffolo (A) 11.

Arcanum 72, Bradford 65

Bellefontaine 53, Northwestern 48

Carroll 59, Waynesville 40: McKitrick (C) 25, O’Bleness (C) 17, Mitchell (W) 11.

Catholic Central 72, Triad 42

Cedarville 66, West Liberty-Salem 48

Dayton Christian 79, Jefferson Township 30

Dixie 82, Tri-County North 50

Fairfield 61, Lakota East 54: Coney (F) 19, Crim (F) 14, Tolbert (F) 10, Woods (F) 10, Peck (LE) 15.

Fenwick 63, Monroe 39

Franklin 68, Carlisle 29

Greeneview 61, Mechanicsburg 28: Edwards (M) 17, Erisman (G) 19, McKinney (G) 14, Williams (G) 12.

Greenon 60, Northeastern 42: Allen (N) 16, Journell (G) 17, Minteer (G) 11.

Indian Lake 61, Shawnee 59

Lakota West 64, Oak Hills 52: Shreiber (OH) 25, Dudukovich (LW) 23, Layfield (LW) 14, Jackson (LW) 10.

London 57, Ben Logan 39: Arn (BL) 19, Jones (L) 17, Carter (L) 15.

Mason 66, Colerain 31

Miami East 61, Covington 29: Enis (ME) 20, Apple (ME) 14.

Miamisburg 83, Valley View 66

Milton-Union 72, Riverside 57: Brumbaugh (MU) 26, Yates (MU) 19, Brown (MU) 11.

Newton 64, Franklin Monroe 50: Peters (N) 25, Montgomery (N) 13.

North Union 45, Jonathan Alder 44

Northmont 57, Meadowdale 38: Reaves (M) 13.

Northridge 46, Lehman Catholic 41, OT: McFarland (LC) 16, Steele (LC) 14, Jacobs (N) 23, Davis (N) 12.

Oakwood 53, Belmont 44

Piqua 48, Butler 47: Vandervort (B) 12, Ables (B) 10.

Princeton 51, Sycamore 42

Ross 56, Harrison 44

Talawanda 55, Northwest 51: James (T) 12, Smith (T) 10.

Tecumseh 57, Graham 31

Troy 56, Greenville 35

Troy Christian 74, Bethel 58

Urbana 54, Kenton Ridge 40

West Jefferson 49, Madison Plains 42: Williams (MP) 17, Bearden (MP) 10.

Monday’s Results

Sidney 66, West Carrollton 47: Reynolds (S) 19, Swiger (S) 18, Vordemark (S) 16.

St. Henry 61, Russia 50: Gels (SH) 26.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

St. Henry 54, Franklin Monroe 16

Tri-County North 41, Troy Christian 32

Monday’s Results

Badin 68, Lutheran High 64: Lindesmith (B) 22.

Beavercreek 43, Wilmington 29

Ben Logan 51, Piqua 16

Bethel 49, Carlisle 43: Calhoun (B) 24, Moore (B) 19.

Brookville 44, Twin Valley South 25

Catholic Central 41, West Liberty-Salem 28: Castle (CC) 16, Mullen (CC) 12, Hollar (WLS) 11.

Harrison 64, Deer Park 30

McNicholas 41, Anderson 31

Miami East 57, Riverside 17

Newton 63, Franklin Monroe 26: Gleason (N) 28, Craig (N) 11, Hess (N) 10.

Preble Shawnee 62, Eaton 42: Jewell (PS) 22, Howard (PS) 16, Thompson (PS) 14.

Valley View 44, Northmont 29: Henson (VV) 20, Ferguson (VV) 11, Byrd (N) 10.

Wayne 58, Carroll 44

Yellow Springs 45, Legacy Christian 38: Totty (YS) 19, Smith (YS) 17.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

