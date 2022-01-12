H.S. Results 1/10-1/11

Bellefontaine 53, Northwestern 48

Carroll 59, Waynesville 40: McKitrick (C) 25, O’Bleness (C) 17, Mitchell (W) 11.

Catholic Central 72, Triad 42

Cedarville 66, West Liberty-Salem 48

Dayton Christian 79, Jefferson Township 30

Dixie 82, Tri-County North 50

Fairfield 61, Lakota East 54: Coney (F) 19, Crim (F) 14, Tolbert (F) 10, Woods (F) 10, Peck (LE) 15.

Fenwick 63, Monroe 39

Franklin 68, Carlisle 29

Greeneview 61, Mechanicsburg 28: Edwards (M) 17, Erisman (G) 19, McKinney (G) 14, Williams (G) 12.

Greenon 60, Northeastern 42: Allen (N) 16, Journell (G) 17, Minteer (G) 11.

Indian Lake 61, Shawnee 59

Lakota West 64, Oak Hills 52: Shreiber (OH) 25, Dudukovich (LW) 23, Layfield (LW) 14, Jackson (LW) 10.

London 57, Ben Logan 39: Arn (BL) 19, Jones (L) 17, Carter (L) 15.

Mason 66, Colerain 31

Miami East 61, Covington 29: Enis (ME) 20, Apple (ME) 14.

Miamisburg 83, Valley View 66

Milton-Union 72, Riverside 57: Brumbaugh (MU) 26, Yates (MU) 19, Brown (MU) 11.

Newton 64, Franklin Monroe 50: Peters (N) 25, Montgomery (N) 13.

North Union 45, Jonathan Alder 44

Northmont 57, Meadowdale 38: Reaves (M) 13.

Northridge 46, Lehman Catholic 41, OT: McFarland (LC) 16, Steele (LC) 14, Jacobs (N) 23, Davis (N) 12.

Oakwood 53, Belmont 44

Piqua 48, Butler 47: Vandervort (B) 12, Ables (B) 10.

Princeton 51, Sycamore 42

Ross 56, Harrison 44

Talawanda 55, Northwest 51: James (T) 12, Smith (T) 10.

Tecumseh 57, Graham 31

Troy 56, Greenville 35

Troy Christian 74, Bethel 58

Urbana 54, Kenton Ridge 40

West Jefferson 49, Madison Plains 42: Williams (MP) 17, Bearden (MP) 10.

Monday’s Results

Sidney 66, West Carrollton 47: Reynolds (S) 19, Swiger (S) 18, Vordemark (S) 16.

St. Henry 61, Russia 50: Gels (SH) 26.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

St. Henry 54, Franklin Monroe 16

Tri-County North 41, Troy Christian 32

Monday’s Results

Badin 68, Lutheran High 64: Lindesmith (B) 22.

Beavercreek 43, Wilmington 29

Ben Logan 51, Piqua 16

Bethel 49, Carlisle 43: Calhoun (B) 24, Moore (B) 19.

Brookville 44, Twin Valley South 25

Catholic Central 41, West Liberty-Salem 28: Castle (CC) 16, Mullen (CC) 12, Hollar (WLS) 11.

Harrison 64, Deer Park 30

McNicholas 41, Anderson 31

Miami East 57, Riverside 17

Newton 63, Franklin Monroe 26: Gleason (N) 28, Craig (N) 11, Hess (N) 10.

Preble Shawnee 62, Eaton 42: Jewell (PS) 22, Howard (PS) 16, Thompson (PS) 14.

Valley View 44, Northmont 29: Henson (VV) 20, Ferguson (VV) 11, Byrd (N) 10.

Wayne 58, Carroll 44

Yellow Springs 45, Legacy Christian 38: Totty (YS) 19, Smith (YS) 17.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.