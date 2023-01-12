H.S. Results 1/11: Badin’s Cosgrove sets state record with 14 3-pointers

Carroll 71, Waynesville 59: C: McKitrick 23, Kaiser 14, Deep 11.

Catholic Central 55, West Jefferson 40

Cedarville 57, Triad 14

Chaminade Julienne 52, McNicholas 46

Cin. Christian 65, Cin. Country Day 43 CC: Rogers 18, Brown 15, Parnell 13.

Dixie 63, Tri-County North 26

Dunbar 74, Belmont 53

Fairfield 66, Middletown 42: M: Day 14, Landers 11. F: Crim 16, Sanders 13, Coney 11.

Fairmont 52, Oakwood 50

Greeneview 67, Fairbanks 47

Greenon 59, Mechanicsburg 50: G: Spangler 14, Pacura 13, Turner 13, Bowman 13. M Eyinl 16, Hess 11.

Harrison 53, Ross 51: R: Reid 13, Caldwell 12, Voegele 11.

Jonathan Alder 68, Ben Logan 21: BL: Martin 14. JA: Heiss 14, Mark 13.

Kenton Ridge 63, Indian Lake 60

Lehman Catholic 55, Northridge 49: LC: O’Leary 20, Chapman 17, Pride 10. N: Davis 18, White 10, Martin 10.

Madison Plains 37, Northeastern 32

Mason 65, Lakota East 61: LE: Perry 24, Mitchell 12, Jackson 10.

Meadowdale 91, Thurgood Marshall 67

Miami East 76, Covington 41: C: Angle 10. ME: Hamaker 35, Roeth 16.

Miamisburg 76, Valley View 32

Milton-Union 54, Riverside 41: MU: Brown 21, Kress 12, Yates 11.

Monroe 49, Little Miami 42

Mount Healthy 47, Edgewood 45

MVCA 42, Lockland 40

Newton 37, Franklin Monroe 25: N: Oburn 15, Peters 10.

Oak Hills 38, Colerain 27

Piqua 62, Butler 45

Ponitz 76, Stivers 51

Preble Shawnee 70, Twin Valley South 26

Princeton 70, Lakota West 39: LW: Lavender 11.

Sidney 80, Fairborn 66

Sycamore 48, Hamilton 39, OT: H: Matthews 13, Tillery 11.

Tippecanoe 77, Stebbins 45

Troy 72, Greenville 33

Urbana 61, Bellefontaine 41

Withrow 52, Trotwood 42: T: Carpenter 15.

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 48, Fenwick 32: A: Smith 19, Moody 13.

Badin 78, Chaminade Julienne 33: B: Cosgrove 48.

Belmont 62, Cin. Christian 23

Ben Logan 45, Jonathan Alder 36

Carroll 54, McNicholas 34

Cedarville 60, Northeastern 32

Colerain 66, Hamilton 38

Gamble Montessori 46, Dunbar 39

Greeneview 39, Triad 23

Greenville 44, Fairborn 6

Harrison 40, Mt. Healthy 39

Lakota East 54, Middletown 27: LE: French 15.

Mason 63, Princeton 62

Oak Hills 44, Sycamore 24

Springboro 44, Fairmont 37: S: Cornett 11, Thornton 11.

Talawanda 74, Edgewood 47: T: Keene 22, Fears 17. E: Allen 13, Judd 12.

Xenia 56, Tippecanoe 54

Tuesday’s Results

Mississinawa Valley 53, Ansonia 21

Tri-County North 50, Troy Christian 39

Westfall 52, Madison Plains 44

Boys Bowling

Wednesday’s Results

West Clermont 2748, Lebanon 2707: L: Kober 441 series, Kramer 407 series.

Tuesday’s Results

Lebanon 2489, Middletown Christian 2011: L: Kober 388 series, Boyd 388 series. MC: Skaggs 394 series.

Mechanicsburg 2595, Northeastern 2161: M: Adams 458 series, Ritchie 455 series.

Riverside 2701, Newton 2257: N: Trucksis 454 series, Stocker 342 series.

Girls Bowling

Wednesday’s Results

Lebanon 1992, West Clermont 1695: L: Kober 324 series, Carmack 337 series.

Tuesday’s Results

Lebanon 1992, Middletown Christian 1695: L: Kober 324 series.

Newton 1657, Riverside 1655: N: Hampton 278 series, Michaels 276 series.

