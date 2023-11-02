H.S. Results 11/1: Tippecanoe, Waynesville boys soccer move to Regional Finals

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Moeller 1, Centerville 0

St. Xavier 3, Anderson 0

Division II

Summit Country Day 2, Indian Hill 1, PK

Tippecanoe 5, Jonathan Alder 0: Haas 2 goals 1 assist, King 2 goals, Ransom goal assist.

Division III

Seven Hills 2, Mariemont 1

Waynesville 3, Tree of Life Christian 2

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Mt. Notre Dame 2, Milford 1

Seton 4, Centerville 1

Division II

Summit Country Day 3, Badin 1: B: Singleton goal.

Waynesville 9, Bloom-Carroll 2: W: Erbach 6 goals 2 assists, Woody goal assist.

Division III

Madeira 2, Kalida 1, OT

West Liberty-Salem 2, Mariemont 1: WLS: Jones goal, Weaver goal.

