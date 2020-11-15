HS Results 11/14

Version:0.9 StartHTML:-1 EndHTML:-1 StartFragment:0000000121 EndFragment:0000006798
Football
STATE TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Results
State Semifinals
Division IV
Mentor Lake Catholic 17, Bloom-Carroll 10
Van Wert 28, Wyoming 20
Division V
Ironton 22, Roger Bacon 19
Kirtland 39, Tontogany Otsego 13
Division VI
Coldwater 41, Col. Grove 27
New Middletown Springfield 16, Beverly Fort Frye 13
Friday’s Results
State Final
Division I
St. Xavier 44, Pickerington Central 3
State Semifinals
Division II
Akron Hoban 28, Avon 14
Massillon Washington 14, La Salle 10
Division III
Col. St. Francis DeSales 23, Alter 13
Chardon 47, Tiffin Columbian 7
Division VII
New Bremen 28, Lima Central Catholic 26
Warren JFK 20, Newark Catholic 13
BOXSCORE
ST. XAVIER 44, PICKERINGTON CENTRAL 3
C 30 14 0 0 – 44
PC 0 3 0 0 – 3
First Quarter
SX: Patterson 14 pass from McCaughey (Rohmiller kick).
PC: Safety.
SX: Patterson 35 pass from McCaughey (Rohmiller kick).
SX: Patterson 8 pass from McCaughey (Rohmiller kick).
SX: Patterson 10 pass from McCaughey (Rohmiller kick).
Second Quarter
PC: Vollmer 27 FG.
SX: McCaughey 1 run (Rohmiller kick).
SX: Dubois punt return (Rohmiller kick).
Boys Soccer
STATE TOURNAMENT
State Finals
Saturday’s Results
Division I
Cle. St. Ignatius 4, New Albany 1
Division II
Warren Howland 5, Tippecanoe 0
Division III
Mariemont 4, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 1
Girls Soccer
STATE TOURNAMENT
State Finals
Friday’s Results
Division I
Strongsville 3, Lewis Center Olentangy 1
Division II
Madison Comprehensive 2, Granville 1
Division III
Kirtland 3, Cin. Country Day 2, OT
Girls Volleyball
STATE TOURNAMENT
State Semifinals
Saturday’s Results
Division III
Independence 3, Tuscarawas Valley 2
Huron 3, CHCA 0
Division IV
New Bremen 3, Newark Catholic 1
Tiffin Calvert 3, Dalton 0
Friday’s Results
Division I
Mt. Notre Dame 3, St. Joseph Academy 0
Padua Franciscan 3, Bishop Watterson 1
Division II
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 3, Jonathan Alder 0
Gilmour Academy 3, Tippecanoe 1: Aselage (T) 12 kills, R. Wildermuth (T) 12 kills, Siefring (T) 12 kills.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.