HS Results 11/14

Division IV

Mentor Lake Catholic 17, Bloom-Carroll 10

Van Wert 28, Wyoming 20

Division V

Ironton 22, Roger Bacon 19

Kirtland 39, Tontogany Otsego 13

Division VI

Coldwater 41, Col. Grove 27

New Middletown Springfield 16, Beverly Fort Frye 13

Friday’s Results

State Final

Division I

St. Xavier 44, Pickerington Central 3

State Semifinals

Division II

Akron Hoban 28, Avon 14

Massillon Washington 14, La Salle 10

Division III

Col. St. Francis DeSales 23, Alter 13

Chardon 47, Tiffin Columbian 7

Division VII

New Bremen 28, Lima Central Catholic 26

Warren JFK 20, Newark Catholic 13

BOXSCORE

ST. XAVIER 44, PICKERINGTON CENTRAL 3

C 30 14 0 0 – 44

PC 0 3 0 0 – 3

First Quarter

SX: Patterson 14 pass from McCaughey (Rohmiller kick).

PC: Safety.

SX: Patterson 35 pass from McCaughey (Rohmiller kick).

SX: Patterson 8 pass from McCaughey (Rohmiller kick).

SX: Patterson 10 pass from McCaughey (Rohmiller kick).

Second Quarter

PC: Vollmer 27 FG.

SX: McCaughey 1 run (Rohmiller kick).

SX: Dubois punt return (Rohmiller kick).

Boys Soccer

STATE TOURNAMENT

State Finals

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Cle. St. Ignatius 4, New Albany 1

Division II

Warren Howland 5, Tippecanoe 0

Division III

Mariemont 4, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 1

Girls Soccer

STATE TOURNAMENT

State Finals

Friday’s Results

Division I

Strongsville 3, Lewis Center Olentangy 1

Division II

Madison Comprehensive 2, Granville 1

Division III

Kirtland 3, Cin. Country Day 2, OT

Girls Volleyball

STATE TOURNAMENT

State Semifinals

Saturday’s Results

Division III

Independence 3, Tuscarawas Valley 2

Huron 3, CHCA 0

Division IV

New Bremen 3, Newark Catholic 1

Tiffin Calvert 3, Dalton 0

Friday’s Results

Division I

Mt. Notre Dame 3, St. Joseph Academy 0

Padua Franciscan 3, Bishop Watterson 1

Division II

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 3, Jonathan Alder 0

Gilmour Academy 3, Tippecanoe 1: Aselage (T) 12 kills, R. Wildermuth (T) 12 kills, Siefring (T) 12 kills.

