H.S. Results 11/2

PREP RESULTS
Football
SECOND ROUND PLAYOFFS
Friday’s Games
(All games at 7 p.m.)
Division I
Region 2
8 Perrysburg (8-3) at 1 Marysville (10-0)
5 Centerville (8-3) at 4 Toledo Whitmer (9-2)
7 Dublin Jerome (7-4) at 2 Springfield (9-1)
14 Dublin Coffman (4-7) at 6 Findlay (8-3)
Region 4
8 Fairfield (6-4) at 1 Moeller (8-3)
12 Sycamore (6-5) at 4 Princeton (10-1)
7 Elder (5-5) at 2 St. Xavier (9-2)
6 Milford (7-4) at 3 Lakota West (9-1)
Division II
Region 8
8 Withrow (9-1) at 1 Piqua (10-0)
13 Stebbins (6-4) at 5 Edgewood (8-2)
7 Winton Woods (8-3) at 2 Kings (11-0)
6 La Salle (6-4) at 3 Anderson (9-2)
Division III
Region 11
8 Col. St. Francis DeSales (7-4) at 1 Granville (10-0)
5 Bishop Hartley (9-2) at 4 London (9-2)
7 Eastmoor (7-3) at 2 Jackson (9-2)
14 Bellefontaine (7-4) at 6 Western Brown (9-2)
Region 12
9 Lima Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Badin (10-0)
13 Chaminade Julienne (4-5) at 5 St. Mary’s Memorial (9-2)
15 Alter (6-5) at 7 Tippecanoe (9-2)
6 Wapakoneta (9-2) at 3 Bellbrook (9-2)
Division IV
Region 16
8 Graham (6-3) at 1 Wyoming (11-0)
5 Waverly (9-1) at 4 Clinton-Massie (9-1)
7 Milton-Union (10-1) at 2 Eaton (10-1)
6 Bethel-Tate (9-1) at 3 McNicholas (9-1)
Saturday’s Games
Division V
Region 20
9 Springfield Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Taft (8-2)
13 Carlisle (6-5) at 5 Versailles (10-1)
7 Mariemont (8-3) at 2 Roger Bacon (8-2)
11 Williamsburg (7-4) at 3 Preble Shawnee (11-0)
Division VI
Region 24
8 Greeneview (7-4) at 1 Mechanicsburg (11-0)
12 Deer Park (4-7) at 4 Coldwater (9-2)
10 Fairbanks (6-5) at 2 Allen East (8-3)
14 Fort Recovery (4-7) at 11 Anna (5-6)
Division VII
Region 28
8 Fort Loramie (5-6) at 1 Marion Local (11-0)
5 Cin. College Prep (8-2) at 4 Riverside (8-3)
7 New Bremen (8-3) at 2 Tri-Village (10-1)
14 Troy Christian (7-4) at 6 St. Henry (8-3)
Girls Soccer
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Avon Lake 4, Massillon Jakcson 3
Centerville 1, Mason 0, PK
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 4, Twinsburg 2
Mt. Notre Dame 2, Beavercreek 0
New Albany 1, Dublin Coffman 0
Olentangy Liberty 3, Bishop-Watterson 1
Strongsville 2, Avon 1
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3, Tol. Notre Dame 0
Division II
Badin 1, Alter 0
Chagrin Falls 2, Kenston 1
Col. Bexley 3, Steubenville 0
Fairfield Union 3, Tri-Valley 0
Lima Shawnee 3, Mansfield Madison 0
Rocky River 6, Oak Harbor 0
West Geauga 2, Copley 1
Wyoming 1, Bishop Hartley 0
Division III
Doylestown Chippewa 2, Canfield South Range 0
Fairbanks 1, Lynchburg-Clay 0
Kirtland 3, Burton Berkshire 0
Mariemont 1, Lehman Catholic 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 8, Coldwater 0
Pemberville Eastwood 2, Findlay Liberty-Benton 0
Winchester Eastern 2, Berlin Hiland 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.