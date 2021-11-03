H.S. Results 11/2

dayton-daily-news logo
PREP RESULTS

Football

SECOND ROUND PLAYOFFS

Friday’s Games

(All games at 7 p.m.)

Division I

Region 2

8 Perrysburg (8-3) at 1 Marysville (10-0)

5 Centerville (8-3) at 4 Toledo Whitmer (9-2)

7 Dublin Jerome (7-4) at 2 Springfield (9-1)

14 Dublin Coffman (4-7) at 6 Findlay (8-3)

Region 4

8 Fairfield (6-4) at 1 Moeller (8-3)

12 Sycamore (6-5) at 4 Princeton (10-1)

7 Elder (5-5) at 2 St. Xavier (9-2)

6 Milford (7-4) at 3 Lakota West (9-1)

Division II

Region 8

8 Withrow (9-1) at 1 Piqua (10-0)

13 Stebbins (6-4) at 5 Edgewood (8-2)

7 Winton Woods (8-3) at 2 Kings (11-0)

6 La Salle (6-4) at 3 Anderson (9-2)

Division III

Region 11

8 Col. St. Francis DeSales (7-4) at 1 Granville (10-0)

5 Bishop Hartley (9-2) at 4 London (9-2)

7 Eastmoor (7-3) at 2 Jackson (9-2)

14 Bellefontaine (7-4) at 6 Western Brown (9-2)

Region 12

9 Lima Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Badin (10-0)

13 Chaminade Julienne (4-5) at 5 St. Mary’s Memorial (9-2)

15 Alter (6-5) at 7 Tippecanoe (9-2)

6 Wapakoneta (9-2) at 3 Bellbrook (9-2)

Division IV

Region 16

8 Graham (6-3) at 1 Wyoming (11-0)

5 Waverly (9-1) at 4 Clinton-Massie (9-1)

7 Milton-Union (10-1) at 2 Eaton (10-1)

6 Bethel-Tate (9-1) at 3 McNicholas (9-1)

Saturday’s Games

Division V

Region 20

9 Springfield Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Taft (8-2)

13 Carlisle (6-5) at 5 Versailles (10-1)

7 Mariemont (8-3) at 2 Roger Bacon (8-2)

11 Williamsburg (7-4) at 3 Preble Shawnee (11-0)

Division VI

Region 24

8 Greeneview (7-4) at 1 Mechanicsburg (11-0)

12 Deer Park (4-7) at 4 Coldwater (9-2)

10 Fairbanks (6-5) at 2 Allen East (8-3)

14 Fort Recovery (4-7) at 11 Anna (5-6)

Division VII

Region 28

8 Fort Loramie (5-6) at 1 Marion Local (11-0)

5 Cin. College Prep (8-2) at 4 Riverside (8-3)

7 New Bremen (8-3) at 2 Tri-Village (10-1)

14 Troy Christian (7-4) at 6 St. Henry (8-3)

Girls Soccer

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Avon Lake 4, Massillon Jakcson 3

Centerville 1, Mason 0, PK

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 4, Twinsburg 2

Mt. Notre Dame 2, Beavercreek 0

New Albany 1, Dublin Coffman 0

Olentangy Liberty 3, Bishop-Watterson 1

Strongsville 2, Avon 1

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3, Tol. Notre Dame 0

Division II

Badin 1, Alter 0

Chagrin Falls 2, Kenston 1

Col. Bexley 3, Steubenville 0

Fairfield Union 3, Tri-Valley 0

Lima Shawnee 3, Mansfield Madison 0

Rocky River 6, Oak Harbor 0

West Geauga 2, Copley 1

Wyoming 1, Bishop Hartley 0

Division III

Doylestown Chippewa 2, Canfield South Range 0

Fairbanks 1, Lynchburg-Clay 0

Kirtland 3, Burton Berkshire 0

Mariemont 1, Lehman Catholic 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 8, Coldwater 0

Pemberville Eastwood 2, Findlay Liberty-Benton 0

Winchester Eastern 2, Berlin Hiland 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

