H.S. Results 11/22: Girls Basketball season tips off

Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 68, Ponitz 4: A: Shephard 12, Thompson 12, Smith 10.
Colerain 58, Northwest 13
Franklin 54, Dixie 41
Goshen 61, Fenwick 29
Meadowdale 62, Dohn 15
Oakwood 59, Fairborn 31
Springboro 38, Lakota East 37: S: Martin 12, Trent 10, Turman 10. LE: Blout 15, Fohl 11.
Tecumseh 53, Troy 33
Talawanda 38, Woodward 28
Tri-County North 46, Carlisle 39
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Lebanon 2698, Kings 2227: L: Williams 439 series, Kramer 481 series.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Lebanon 1881, Kings 1717: L: Boyd 313 series, Kober 304 series.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.