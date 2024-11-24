H.S. Results 11/23

Saturday’s Results

Aiken 72, Stivers 37

Alter 57, Col. Africentric 46

Anna 42, New Knoxville 31

Arcanum 34, Fort Recovery 33

Badin 66, Tri-Village 47

Beavercreek 69, Sycamore 63: B: Fields 23.

Bellbrook 59, Versailles 50: V: Litten 18. B: Fabric 16, Koesters 11.

Botkins 50, Coldwater 46: B: Metz 16, Frey 11.

Carlisle 36, Tri-County North 33: TCN: Cherry 17.

Cin. Christian 59, Belmont 14

Delphos Jefferson 47, Delphos St. John’s 36: DSJ: Kerner 16.

Dunbar 62, Shroder 39

Franklin Monroe 57, Dixie 43

Indian Lake 38, Riverside 24

Legacy Christian 67, Cedarville 32

Milford 38, Carroll 33

Milton-Union 54, Oakwood 52: MU: Brumbaugh 17, Copp 17, Firks 12.

Minster 37, Russia 32

Mississinawa Valley 63, Tippecanoe 62: MV: Woodbury 23, Emrick 19.

Ponitz 54, Beechcroft 38

Purcell Marian 78, Unioto 51

Springboro 67, Western Reserve 57: S: Martin 21, Jones 21, Trent 14.

St. Henry 49, Ansonia 19

St. Marys 49, Elida 40: SM: Menker 13, Jacobs 10.

Taylor 41, Roger Bacon 36

Tecumseh 48, Troy 26

Triad 48, Spg. Shawnee 33

Troy Christian 70, Bradford 33: B: Canan 12.

Wapakoneta 55, Newton 44: N: Hess 17, VanCulin 12.

Friday’s Results

Bethel 39, Jackson Center 32

Bradford 32, Emmanuel Christian 28

Brookville 46, Monroe 37

Covington 52, Piqua 34

Crestview 40, Fort Recovery 24

Dunbar 48, Cin. Christian 32

Fenwick 55, Madeira 34: F: DeMarco 16, Luers 16.

Fort Loramie 49, Miami East 30: FL: Brandewie 25.

Greenville 54, Eaton 50, OT

Hardin Northern 48, New Bremen 37

Harrison 62, Colerain 41

Kenton Ridge 48, Catholic Central 28

Miami Valley 39, N. College Hill 27

Middletown 41, Edgewood 29: E: Henson 18. M: Riep 19.

Mississinawa Valley 62, Lehman Catholic 10: MV: Seubert 12, Purdin 12, Woodbury 11, Hoggatt 10.

Montverde (FL) 75, Purcell Marian 69

Northridge 65, Tri-County North 54

Oak Hills 41, McAuley 26

Ross 50, Loveland 41: R: Lipps 24, Bosse 10.

Shroder 51, Belmont 20

Sidney 67, Russia 62, OT: S: Vordemark 26, Scully 21. R: Hoehne 20, Cordonnier 14, Borchers 14.

Southeastern 74, Graham 44

St. Marys 63, Fairview 53: SM: Rable 20, Menker 17.

Troy Christian 47, Northwestern 40: N: Bushey 17, Fultz 10.

Twin Valley South 45, Carlisle 24

Versailles 46, Botkins 30: B: Braun 11.

Waynesfield-Goshen 49, Mechanicsburg 47: M: Forrest 13, Rodgers 10, Heizer 10.

Waynesville 66, Wilmington 33

Xenia 51, Stivers 41

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Bellefontaine 2856, Tecumseh 2708

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Bellefontaine 2492, Tecumseh 2337

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.