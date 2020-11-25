HS Results 11/24

Catholic Central 65, Southeastern 43: Vollrath (S) 16.

Cedarville 53, East Clinton 33

Colerain 49, Alter 40: McNally (C) 20.

Dixie 45, Dayton Christian 40

Loveland 40, Lakota East 38: Batsch (Lo) 14.

Mason 75, Wilmington 22

Miamisburg 53, Valley View 42: Long (M) 13, Hammerele (M) 11, Haas (M) 10, Dickson (VV) 16, Legate (VV) 11, Henson (VV) 10.

Milford 60, Kings 53, OT

Oak Hills 49, West Clermont 44

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 53, Little Miami 44

North College Hill 36, Taylor 33

Princeton 76, St. Ursula 48

Troy 55, Stebbins 35: Taylor (T) 25, Kaiser (T) 12.

West Jefferson 53, Cedarville 31

Yellow Springs 45, Graham 34: Smith (YS) 31, Cupps (G) 11.

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Ben Logan 3008, Tecumseh 2514: Gansheimer (T) 471 series, Garber (T) 363 series.

Norwood 2059, Dayton Christian 1621: Renzo (DC) 259 series, Rohrer (DC) 228 series, Ishmael (DC) 205 series.

Monday’s Results

Newton 1665, Dayton Christian 1291: Newhouse (N) 319 series, Bailey (DC) 238 series, Bartley (DC) 234 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Norwood 1656, Dayton Christian 1347: McLaughlin (DC) 229 series, Dulski (DC) 219 series.

Monday’s Results

Newton 1519, Dayton Christian 1010: Hartman (N) 324 series, Wright (DC) 227 series, Bowman-Johnson (DC) 176 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

