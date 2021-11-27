H.S. Results 11/26

PREP RESULTS
Football
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Semifinals
Division I
Lakewood St. Edward 16, Upper Arlington 10
Springfield 22, Moeller 21
Division II
Akron Hoban 31, Avon 24
Winton Woods 20, Uniontown Green 7
Division III
Badin 14, Granville 0
Chardon 41, West Holmes 7
Division IV
Clinton-Massie 24, Bloom-Carroll 21
Youngstown Ursuline 34, Port Clinton 17
BOX SCORES
BADIN 14, GRANVILLE 0
G 0 0 0 0 – 0
B 0 14 0 0 – 14
Second Quarter
B: Walsh 3 run (Niesen kick).
B: Walsh 22 run (Niesen kick).
CLINTON-MASSIE 24, BLOOM-CARROLL 21
BC 7 0 7 7 – 21
CM 0 14 3 7 – 24
First Quarter
BC: Armentrout 85 kickoff return (McKee kick).
Second Quarter
CM: Frank 50 run (McGuinness kick).
CM: Frank 20 run (McGuinness kick).
Third Quarter
CM: McGuinness 21 FG.
BC: Totten 30 pass from Wisecarver (McKee kick).
Fourth Quarter
CM: Tramper 4 run (McGuinness kick).
BC: Totten 6 pass from Benedict (McKee kick).
SPRINGFIELD 22, MOELLER 21
M 0 7 7 7 – 21
S 7 3 0 12 – 22
First Quarter
S: Bradley 29 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).
Second Quarter
M: Marshall 1 run (Steele kick).
S: Yost 23 FG.
Third Quarter
M: Marshall 2 run (Steele kick).
Fourth Quarter
S: Smoot 3 run (kick fail).
M: Marshall 63 run (Steele kick).
S: Brown 7 run (run fail).
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Aiken 49, Thurgood Marshall 46
Anna 73, New Knoxville 42: Finkenbine (A) 32, Dosek (A) 11, Henschen (NK) 11.
Ansonia 43, Covington 40: Bowman (A) 19, Schmitmeyer (A) 12, Miller (C) 15, Boehringer (C) 10.
Antwerp 65, Delphos SJ’s 37
Beavercreek 83, Fairborn 48
Botkins 34, Jackson Center 24: Pleiman (B) 18.
Catholic Central 52, Kenton Ridge 40
Cedarville 52, Waynesville 24: Hanson (C) 15, Rinaldi (C) 12.
Fairfield 71, Richmond Heights 63: Tolbert (F) 22, Crim (F) 20, Woods (F) 14, Coney (F) 10.
Fairlawn 47, Houston 44
Fairmont 79, Westland 27
Greenon 51, Yellow Springs 44: Journell (G) 14, Minteer (G) 12, Pacura (G) 11, Cowen (YS) 16, Harris (YS) 10, Curtin (YS) 10.
Lakota West 78, Franklin 42
Legacy Christian 68, Bethel 61: Reittenger (B) 22, Riddle (LC) 22.
Madison Plains 61, Horizon 38
Mason 60, Tri-Village 46: Sarver (TV) 20, Suggs (TV) 16.
Miami East 64, Northwestern 24: Enis (ME) 25, Roeth (ME) 25.
New Bremen 62, Ottoville 43
Reading 54, Lockland 48
Roger Bacon 54, Hughes 53
Russia 36, Fort Loramie 22: Philpot (R) 13, Bohman (R) 10.
Southeastern 73, Blanchester 72
Springboro 73, Xenia 53: Greer (S) 24, White (S) 15, Feldman (S) 10.
Springfield Shawnee 60, Butler 41: Crowe (SS) 25, Fultz (SS) 19, Bennett (B) 11.
Tri-County North 56, National Trail 47
Triad 74, Ridgedale 44
Troy Christian 82, Mississinawa Valley 50: Woodbury (MV) 14.
Twin Valley South 54, Eaton 53
Urbana 58, Northeastern 41: Donahoe (U) 14, Hildebrand (U) 14.
Western Hills 71, Dunbar 65
Wilmington 46, Hillsboro 45
Withrow 69, Ponitz 61, OT
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Butler 51, Graham 21: Bardonaro (B) 17, Dady (B) 14, Neely (B) 12.
Northwestern 49, Xenia 55, OT
