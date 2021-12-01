H.S. Results 11/29-11/30

Division II

Winton Woods (12-3) vs. Akron Hoban (11-3), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Finals

Division IV

Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Youngstown Ursuline, 10:30 a.m.

Division III

Badin (14-0) vs. Chardon (15-0), 3 p.m.

Division I

Springfield (13-1) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Finals

Division VII

Marion Local (15-0) vs. Newark Catholic (14-1), 10:30 a.m.

Division VI

Coldwater (13-2) vs. Carey (14-1), 3 p.m.

Division V

Versailles (14-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0), 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Anderson 64, Talawanda 49: Reynolds (T) 20, Cron (A) 27, O’Toole (A) 11.

Cedarville 52, Legacy Christian 46

Chaminade Julienne 73, Thurgood Marshall 50: Smith (TM) 21, Powell (CJ) 18, Tucker (CJ) 18.

Cin. Christian 55, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 42: Cardwell (CC) 18, Bembry (CC) 12, Rogers (CC) 10.

Dayton Christian 82, Indian Lake 76

Fairfield 77, La Salle 43

Fairmont 55, Middletown 44: Johnson (F) 22, Doucet (F) 18, Day (M) 13.

Franklin 81, Eaton 54: Rich (F) 36, Paarlberg (F) 14, Cook (F) 10, Baulerle (F) 10.

Greenon 63, Dixie 47: Perdue (G) 21, Journell (G) 17, Minteer (G) 11.

Harrison 75, Mariemont 57

Lebanon 39, Fenwick 37

Madison Plains 61, Madison Christian 24

Mason 69, Springboro 57: Feldman (S) 17, Brown (S) 11, Middleton (M) 18, Morton (M) 17, Ullom (M) 16.

Miamisburg 47, Carroll 30

Milton-Union 53, Newton 51: Brumbaugh (MU) 17, Brown (MU) 12, Yates (MU) 10.

Moeller 63, Princeton 50

Monroe 52, Middletown Madison 41

Northmont 56, Ponitz 42

Oak Hills 51, Northwest 36

Sidney 59, Fairborn 32

Sycamore 78, Kings 66

Triad 46, Fairlawn 36

Trotwood 101, Stivers 74

Troy 54, Greenville 37

Waynesville 65, Brookville 35

West Carrollton 76, Xenia 64

Yellow Springs 48, Southeastern 38

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 45, Waynesville 28

Covington 58, New Bremen 47: Harrington (C) 20, Besecker (C) 20, Trentman (NB) 13.

Fairlawn 55, Newton 47

National Trail 46, Dayton Christian 25

Oakwood 52, Northridge 1

St. Henry 47, Ansonia 33

Tri-County North 34, Stivers 21

Valley View 65, Preble Shawnee 55: Woodard (PS) 15, Thompson (PS) 15.

West Liberty-Salem 34, Miami East 29

Monday’s Results

Badin 61, McNicholas 36

Beavercreek 51, Carroll 40

Bellbrook 53, Eaton 39

Belmont 45, Dunbar 38

Dixie 62, Cin. Christian 15

Fenwick 45, Wyoming 20

Graham 54, Piqua 36

Middletown 60, Monroe 30: Bellard (Mi) 16, Boyd (Mo) 15.

Milton-Union 60, Twin Valley South 50: Robison (MU) 19, J. Brumbaugh (MU) 15, S. Brumbaugh (MU) 12, Berberich (MU) 10.

Mississinawa Valley 51, Troy Christian 22

Mount Healthy 56, Hughes 41

Ponitz 69, Stivers 29

Ross 47, Franklin 25

Seven Hills 39, Norwood 30

Springboro 50, Lebanon 37

Talawanda 66, Hamilton 21: Fears (T) 20, McDade (T) 16, Keene (T) 15, Harris (T) 11, Kirkland (H) 14.

Thurgood Marshall 66, Meadowdale 29

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Yellow Springs 1841, Dayton Christian 1746: Fuller (DC) 195 game, Winters (DC) 190 game.

Monday’s Results

Greeneview 1954, West Liberty-Salem 1861: Brennaman (G) 482 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1202, Yellow Springs 770: Keck (DC) 224 series, McLaughlin (DC) 221 series.

Monday’s Results

Greeneview 1464, West Liberty-Salem 1121: Perry (G) 152 game.

REPORTING RESULTS

