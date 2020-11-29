HS Results 11/29

Sycamore 54, Harrison 30

Tri-Village 82, Riverside 46: Sarver (TV) 25, Suggs (TV) 20, DeLong (TV) 17.

Friday’s Results

Anna 83, New Knoxville 41

Antwerp 60, Delphos SJ’s 46

Ben Logan 58, Riverside 40

Botkins 68, Jackson Center 55: Paul (B) 20, Priddy-Powell (B) 17, Pleiman (B) 14, Meyer (B) 12.

Dixie 61, Eaton 59

Fairlawn 71, Houston 25

Fort Loramie 63, Russia 44: Shappie (R) 15, Quinter (R) 13, Meyer (FL) 13, Albers (FL) 12, Maurer (FL) 12, Frilling (FL) 10.

Greenon 86, Yellow Springs 49: Journell (G) 29, Minteer (G) 16, Ware (G) 14, Hough (G) 10, Cowen (YS) 26.

Hillsboro 64, Wilmington 47

Mason 73, Western Hills 47

Northmont 53, Bellbrook 47: Ivory (N) 24.

Oakwood 67, Preble Shawnee 54: Singleton (PS) 24, Shrout (PS) 19.

St. Marys 53, Fort Recovery 45: Davis (SM) 18.

Tecumseh 59, Bethel 45: O’Connor (T) 18, Parker (T) 16.

Wapakoneta 58, Delphos Jefferson 54

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Arcanum 42, Eaton 41

Cedarville 56, Greenon 49: Christian (C) 17, Coe (C) 14, Shepherd (C) 12.

Fenwick 68, Withrow 17

Kings 46, Little Miami 33

McNicholas 38, Alter 35: Romer (A) 14.

Mechanicsburg 82, Northeastern 9: Forrest (M) 19, DeLong (M) 18, Kramer (M) 17.

Mt. Notre Dame 64, Roger Bacon 40

Newton 50, Fairlawn 46: Gleason (N) 14, Walters (N) 13.

Preble Shawnee 51, Northridge 26

Tippecanoe 56, Butler 35

Troy 42, Piqua 38: Johns (P) 14, Toopes (P) 11, Taylor (T) 16, Siler (T) 10.

Hockey

Friday’s Results

Beavercreek 9, Troy 0

