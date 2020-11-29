HS Results 11/29

Version:0.9 StartHTML:-1 EndHTML:-1 StartFragment:0000000121 EndFragment:0000004378
Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
New Miami 54, Dayton Christian 48: T. Robinette (NM) 20, J. Robinette (NM) 16, Duncan (NM) 13, Dreier (DC) 15.
Oak Hills 39, McAuley 32
Sycamore 54, Harrison 30
Tri-Village 82, Riverside 46: Sarver (TV) 25, Suggs (TV) 20, DeLong (TV) 17.
Friday’s Results
Anna 83, New Knoxville 41
Antwerp 60, Delphos SJ’s 46
Ben Logan 58, Riverside 40
Botkins 68, Jackson Center 55: Paul (B) 20, Priddy-Powell (B) 17, Pleiman (B) 14, Meyer (B) 12.
Dixie 61, Eaton 59
Fairlawn 71, Houston 25
Fort Loramie 63, Russia 44: Shappie (R) 15, Quinter (R) 13, Meyer (FL) 13, Albers (FL) 12, Maurer (FL) 12, Frilling (FL) 10.
Greenon 86, Yellow Springs 49: Journell (G) 29, Minteer (G) 16, Ware (G) 14, Hough (G) 10, Cowen (YS) 26.
Hillsboro 64, Wilmington 47
Mason 73, Western Hills 47
Northmont 53, Bellbrook 47: Ivory (N) 24.
Oakwood 67, Preble Shawnee 54: Singleton (PS) 24, Shrout (PS) 19.
St. Marys 53, Fort Recovery 45: Davis (SM) 18.
Tecumseh 59, Bethel 45: O’Connor (T) 18, Parker (T) 16.
Wapakoneta 58, Delphos Jefferson 54
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Arcanum 42, Eaton 41
Cedarville 56, Greenon 49: Christian (C) 17, Coe (C) 14, Shepherd (C) 12.
Fenwick 68, Withrow 17
Kings 46, Little Miami 33
McNicholas 38, Alter 35: Romer (A) 14.
Mechanicsburg 82, Northeastern 9: Forrest (M) 19, DeLong (M) 18, Kramer (M) 17.
Mt. Notre Dame 64, Roger Bacon 40
Newton 50, Fairlawn 46: Gleason (N) 14, Walters (N) 13.
Preble Shawnee 51, Northridge 26
Tippecanoe 56, Butler 35
Troy 42, Piqua 38: Johns (P) 14, Toopes (P) 11, Taylor (T) 16, Siler (T) 10.
Hockey
Friday’s Results
Beavercreek 9, Troy 0
