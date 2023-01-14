H.S. Results 1/13

Game 2

AZ Compass Prep 73, Omnia Academy 40: AZCP: High 12, Griffith 11. OA: Federiko 12.

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Akron SVSM 63, Centerville 59: C: Cupps 20, Powell 20.

Alter 57, Carroll 50: A: Uhl 12, Leen 12, Geisel 12, Ruffolo 11. C: Deep 12, McKitrick 12, Smart 11.

Arcanum 48, Twin Valley South 32

Bellbrook 67, Brookville 55: Br: Fisher 18, Wood 16, Crabtree 10.

Bradford 70, Mississinawa Valley 38

Butler 66, Stebbins 39

Cedarville 54, West Liberty-Salem 40: WLS: Jones 20, Logwood 11.

Coldwater 57, Fort Recovery 51

Dayton Christian 65, Yellow Springs 30

Delphos SJ’s 60, Parkway 40

Dixie 63, National Trail 19

Edgewood 49, Harrison 45

Fairbanks 56, Southeastern 40: F: Wiedmann 20, Maine 14, Green 13.

Fairfield 64, Sycamore 54: F: Crim 19, Coney 12, King 11, Rogers 10.

Greenon 58, Northeastern 53: N: Tuttle 18, Guevara 12. G: Spangler 17, Pacura 15, Bowman 15, Turner 10.

Greenville 63, Fairborn 58: G: Brenner 18, Demange 17, Livingston 13.

Kenton Ridge 49, Tecumseh 38

Lakota East 57, Princeton 54: LE: Perry 15, Jackson 14, Powell 11, Bachman 10.

Lakota West 54, Colerain 36: LW: Dudukovich 15, Lavender 10.

Lockland 73, New Miami 41

Madison Plains 50, West Jefferson 24

Marion Local 59, New Bremen 48: ML: Pohlman 15, Knapke 14.

Mason 73, Hamilton 58: H: Holden 15, Matthews 14, Moak 12.

Milton-Union 37, Lehman Catholic 31: LC: Chapman 11. MU: Kress 12.

Monroe 59, Franklin 40

Newton 64, Tri-County North 41: TCN: Peters 24, Oburn 13, Montgomery 11.

Northmont 49, Fairmont 48: N: Wilkins 22, Williams 17.

Northwest 58, Mt. Healthy 45

Northwestern 52, Ben Logan 33: N: Anspach 15. BL: Rhonemus 20, Ford 14.

Piqua 68, Sidney 48: S: Vordemark 33.

Ponitz 78, Emmanuel Christian 43

Preble Shawnee 70, Ansonia 44

Ross 51, Talawanda 39: R: Reid 17, Voegele 10, Fulmer 10. T: Smith 17.

Springboro 68, Beavercreek 58

St. Henry 72, New Knoxville 54

St. Marys 62, Van Wert 60: SM: Parks 22, Turner 15, Owens 14.

Tippecanoe 59, Xenia 36

Tri-Village 70, Franklin Monroe 15

Troy 52, West Carrollton 46

Troy Christian 58, Covington 38: TC: Rupnik 17, Free 12. C: Angle 13.

Urbana 50, Graham 47

Versailles 75, Minster 48

Wayne 74, Miamisburg 61

WIthrow 72, Thurgood Marshall 42

Thursday’s Results

Omnia Academy 71, Alter 37

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Bethel 57, Covington 34

Coldwater 41, Fort Recovery 7

Dixie 29, National Trail 25

Fort Loramie 54, Russia 41: FL: Brandewie 12, Turner 11, Albers 10.

Marion Local 38, New Bremen 25: ML: Unrast 11.

Meadowdale 58, Ponitz 54, OT

Miami East 48, Lehman Catholic 18

Milton-Union 45, Troy Christian 40: MU: Brumbaugh 14, Jacobs 12. TC: Orange 11.

Minster 36, Versailles 34: V: Wagner 17. M: Barhorst 14.

Mississinawa Valley 56, Bradford 13

Monroe 44, Clinton-Massie 14

Preble Shawnee 71, Ansonia 38: PS: Thompson 23, Jewell 19.

St. Henry 37, New Knoxville 17

St. Marys 43, Van Wert 35: SM: Hesse 18.

Stivers 40, Dunbar 31

Thurgood Marshal 63, Belmont 45

Tri-County North 50, Newton 36: N: Hess 13.

Tri-Village 67, Franklin Monroe 19

Waynesville 63, Carlisle 11: W: Whitaker 13, Stephensen 10.

Wilmington 49, East Clinton 42: W: Murphy 25.

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Piqua 2228, Newton 1911

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Piqua 1575, Newton 1406

Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Centerville 35, Beavercreek 30

Tecumseh 46, Greenon 15

Xenia 45, Greeneview 35

