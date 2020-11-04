HS Results 11/3

Girls Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Centerville 2, Mason 1, OT: Jeng (C) goal, Firsdon (C) goal.
Lakota West 3, Mt. Notre Dame 2
Division II
Monroe 1, Badin 0: Allen (M) 3 saves, Gallagher (M) goal.
Oakwood 2, Col. Bishop Hartley 0: Almoney (O) goal, Conrath (O) goal.
Division III
Cin. Country Day 3, Waynesville 1
Mariemont 4, Madeira 0
REPORTING RESULTS
