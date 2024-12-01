H.S. Results 11/30: Trotwood takes down Middletown in Paul Walker Classic

STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Friday’s Results

Division I

Olentangy Liberty 21, Lakewood St. Edward 7

Moeller 49, Centerville 10

Division II

Anderson 28, Big Walnut 24

Avon 35, Akron Hoban 10

Division III

Bishop Watterson 57, London 21

Tol. Central Catholic 7, Youngstown Ursuline 6

Division IV

Indian Valley 29, Taft 20

Sandusky Perkins 13, Cle. Glenville 11

Division V

Ironton 63, West Liberty-Salem 21

Liberty Center 48, Canfield South Range 14

Division VI

Coldwater 28, Bluffton 6

Kirtland 41, Northmor 7

Division VII

Hillsdale 25, Danville 22

Marion Local 41, Col. Grove 6

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Arcanum 71, Greenville 37: G: Hamilton 22. A: Flatter 23, McCans 11, Ball 10.

Botkins 78, Riverside 57 : B : Pitts 22, Topp 13, Steinke 11, Pleiman 11.

Butler 53, Spg. Shawnee 30

CHCA 66, Tri-Village 60, OT

Col. Academy 62, Dunbar 39

Fairlawn 51, Mississinawa Valley 37

Kenton 55, Ben Logan 34

Moeller 51, Chaminade Julienne 42

National Trail 50, New Miami 32

Northridge 49, Elder 29: N: Smith 13, Smith 10.

Oak Hills 62, Withrow 21

Ross 57, Talawanda 24: R: Hendricks 15.

Trotwood 74, Middletown 72: M: Shields 20, Landers 14, Showes 10.

Troy Christian 70, Legacy Christian 29

Wayne 63, Col. Africentric 53

Friday’s Results

Badin 50, Edgewood 38: B: Lowe 18.

Bethel 56, Arcanum 52

Butler 42, West Carrollton 31

Botkins 67, Calvary Christian 34: B: Doseck 26.

Covington 39, Ansonia 35

Dixie 50, Northeastern 37

Eaton 57, National Trail 37

Franklin Monroe 63, Milton-Union 25

Hillsboro 64, Wilmington 52

Kenton Ridge 74, Catholic Central 72

Little Miami 58, Mason 47

Loveland 64, Preble Shawnee 54

Miami East 52, Northwestern 34: ME: Rohrer 22, Wolfe 13.

Middletown 71, Woodward 49: M: Landers 16, Maldonado 10.

Newton 65, Jefferson 14: N: Newhouse 12, Koffer 12, Robinson 10.

Ottoville 46, New Bremen 41, OT: NB: Muether 11.

Richmond Heights 62, Alter 46: A: Conner 14.

Spencerville 71, St. Henry 45

Springboro 62, Belmont 26: S: Gutman 16.

St. Marys 51, New Knoxville 39: SM: Steger 21, Hoenie 13. NK: Jones 15.

St. Xavier 45, Fairmont 38

Temple Christian 53, Ben Logan 46

Tippecanoe 73, Greenville 39

Tri-County North 59, Middletown Christian 54

Versailles 45, Celina 38: V: Warren 24, Monnin 10.

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 53, Beavercreek 51

Badin 59, Ponitz 29: P: Cosby 19. B: Cosgrove 27.

Bradford 48, Fairlawn 46, OT: B: Wood 18.

Butler 58, West Carrollton 25

Centerville 67, Bishop Hartley 49

Cin. Christian 67, N. College Hill 16

Greeneview 58, Greenon 42

Houston 59, Franklin Monroe 26

Lakota East 36, Oak Hills 28: LE: Asher 12.

McNicholas 49, Batavia 37

Middletown Madison 49, Spg. Shawnee 44

Mississinawa Valley 62, Fort Recovery 43: MV: Seubert 16, Emrick 11, Purdin 11.

Northridge 54, Miami East 50: ME: Paulus 25, Kadel 12.

Princeton 62, Middletown 22

Shroder 53, New Miami 28

Tippecanoe 53, Greenville 32

Friday’s Results

Fort Recovery 50, Indian Lake 39

Mason 69, Lebanon 51

Mechanicsburg 53, Graham 42

