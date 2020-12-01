X

HS Results 11/30

High School Sports | 8 hours ago

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Badin 59, Talawanda 42: Lindesmith (B) 24, Dixon (B) 13, Fears (T) 24.

Chaminade Julienne 56, Kenton Ridge 51: Clark (CJ) 26, Smith (CJ) 11.

Franklin 54, Ross 33: Rogers (F) 18, Black (F) 13.

Milton-Union 45, Twin Valley South 34: Jones (MU) 13, Jacobs (MU) 11.

Princeton 71, Oak Hills 46

Springboro 59, Lebanon 41: Folley (L) 18.

Valley View 63, Brookville 18: Dickson (VV) 13, Henson (VV) 22, Legate (VV) 10.

Wilmington 56, Waynesville 53: Huffman (Wi) 16, Murphy (Wi) 19, Butterbaugh (Wa) 21.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Valley View 1981, Newton 1749: Newhouse (N) 397 series.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Newton 1212, Valley View 1141: Hampton (N) 269 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

