HS Results 11/30

Franklin 54, Ross 33: Rogers (F) 18, Black (F) 13.

Milton-Union 45, Twin Valley South 34: Jones (MU) 13, Jacobs (MU) 11.

Princeton 71, Oak Hills 46

Springboro 59, Lebanon 41: Folley (L) 18.

Valley View 63, Brookville 18: Dickson (VV) 13, Henson (VV) 22, Legate (VV) 10.

Wilmington 56, Waynesville 53: Huffman (Wi) 16, Murphy (Wi) 19, Butterbaugh (Wa) 21.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Valley View 1981, Newton 1749: Newhouse (N) 397 series.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Newton 1212, Valley View 1141: Hampton (N) 269 series.

