H.S. Results 11/6

Semifinals

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Cle. St. Ignatius 2, Lewis Center Olentangy 1, OT

Col. St. Charles 1, Moeller 0, SO

Division II

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 2, Dublin Scioto 1

New Albany 3, North Ridgeville 0

Division III

Indian Hill 4, Lima Shawnee 2

Twinsburg 1, Col. St. Francis DeSales 0

Division IV

River View 3, Beachwood 0

Worthington Christian 1, Madeira 0

Division V

Minford 4, Kidron Central Christian 0

Summit Country Day 1, Ottoville 0

Girls Soccer

STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Springboro 1, Seton 0: Sp: Johnson goal, Ulrich assist, Schaaf shutout.

Walsh Jesuit 4, Perrysburg 0

Division II

Bishop Watterson 1, Avon 0

North Royalton 1, Loveland 0, OT

Division III

Bay Village Bay 4, Rocky River 1 Medina Highland 2, Butler 0

Division IV

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Chagrin Falls 0

Summit Country Day 4, Worthington Christian 0

Division V

Chippewa 3, Col. Grove 1

Madeira 4, Minford 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.