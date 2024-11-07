H.S. Results 11/6

Boys Soccer
STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Cle. St. Ignatius 2, Lewis Center Olentangy 1, OT
Col. St. Charles 1, Moeller 0, SO
Division II
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 2, Dublin Scioto 1
New Albany 3, North Ridgeville 0
Division III
Indian Hill 4, Lima Shawnee 2
Twinsburg 1, Col. St. Francis DeSales 0
Division IV
River View 3, Beachwood 0
Worthington Christian 1, Madeira 0
Division V
Minford 4, Kidron Central Christian 0
Summit Country Day 1, Ottoville 0
Girls Soccer
STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Springboro 1, Seton 0: Sp: Johnson goal, Ulrich assist, Schaaf shutout.
Walsh Jesuit 4, Perrysburg 0
Division II
Bishop Watterson 1, Avon 0
North Royalton 1, Loveland 0, OT
Division III
Bay Village Bay 4, Rocky River 1 Medina Highland 2, Butler 0
Division IV
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Chagrin Falls 0
Summit Country Day 4, Worthington Christian 0
Division V
Chippewa 3, Col. Grove 1
Madeira 4, Minford 1
