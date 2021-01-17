HS Results 1/16

Brookville 58, Twin Valley South 54

Catholic Central 86, Southeastern 49: McKee (S) 11, Keehner (S) 11, Flax (S) 10, Kampman (CC) 29, I. Galluch (CC) 15, Young (CC) 13.

Cedarville 66, Waynesville 52

Greeneview 51, Kenton Ridge 42: Allen (G) 17, Burtch (G) 11, Severt (KR) 10, Robinson (KR) 10.

Kings 69, Talawanda 67, OT: Stacy (K) 14, Bruns (K) 12, Olson (K) 10, Moss (K) 10, James (T) 20, Schlichter (T) 20, Richter (T) 11.

La Salle 61, Roger Bacon 44

Lakota East 64, Colerain 31: Kronauge (LE) 15, Johnson (LE) 12.

Lebanon 56, Monroe 44

Lehman Catholic 48, Ansonia 39: Chapman (LC) 16, McFarland (LC) 12, Frantz (LC) 12.

London 62, Mechanicsburg 49

McNicholas 49, Purcell Marian 27

Milton-Union 62, Greenon 55: Journell (G) 24, Potter (G) 15, Lambert (MU) 20, Brumbaugh (MU) 15.

North Union 66, Northwestern 45: Dennis (N) 18, Impson (N) 11.

Northmont 62, Springfield Shawnee 59

Northridge 69, Middletown Madison 56: McCallop (N) 18, Jacobs (N) 34, Pendleton (MM) 13, Murphy (MM) 17.

Northwest 65, Carroll 48: Hill (N) 14, Grant (N) 14, Horton (N) 16, Willis (N) 13, McKitrick (C) 14.

Oakwood 76, Emmanuel Christian 43: Ju. Channels (EC) 20, Ja. Channels (EC) 14.

Preble Shawnee 65, Tri-County North 50: Singleton (PS) 21, Shrout (PS) 20, Adams (PS) 10.

Tippecanoe 75, West Carrollton 65

Troy 73, Fairborn 71, 2OT: Pullen (F) 25, Snapp (F) 16, Lewis (F) 16.

Troy Christian 47, Mississinawa Valley 40

West Liberty-Salem 46, Graham 40

Xenia 76, Piqua 55

Friday’s Results

Badin 53, Purcell Marian 45: Small (PM) 12, Simmons (PM) 26, Kirkendall (B) 10, Neu (B) 12, Larkin (B) 16.

Bethel 51, Twin Valley South 44: Rimkus (B) 15, Keesee (B) 10.

Brookville 59, Eaton 52: Eller (B) 20, Lightcap (B) 17, Dominique (B) 16.

Catholic Central 85, Triad 58

CHCA 71, Clark Montessori 42

Colerain 77, Sycamore 71, OT

Dayton Christian 49, Emmanuel Christian 41: Edwards (DC) 12, Bates (DC) 10.

Fairfield 56, Mason 55: Killens (M) 18, Pitcock (M) 10, Woods (F) 17, Murphy (F) 13, Coney (F) 13.

Fairmont 73, Northmont 64

Franklin 63, Monroe 53

Greenville 43, Butler 36: Curtis (G) 12, Zimmer (G) 11.

Hamilton 56, Oak Hills 37: Tolentino (H) 23, Lewis (H) 16, Dennis (OH) 14, Caneris (OH) 10.

Indian Lake 80, Graham 57

Lakota West 54, Lakota East 50: Turner (LW) 13, Dudukovich (LW) 18, Lavender (LW) 16, Johnson (LE) 20, Kronauge (LE) 12.

Legacy Christian 66, Miami Valley 44: J. Riddle (LC) 28, A. Riddle (LC) 15.

Lehman Catholic 45, Ridgemont 40: Chapman (LC) 13, Frantz (LC) 12, Newland (R) 22.

Milton-Union 63, Carlisle 53: Brumbaugh (MU) 18, Case (MU) 16, Ullery (MU) 13.

New Miami 60, MVCA 57

North Union 71, Ben Logan 55

Northridge 49, Bellbrook 37: Crusoe (N) 15, Hamilton (N) 12, Jacobs (N) 12.

Northwest 74, Mount Healthy 53

Oakwood 57, Valley View 41

Preble Shawnee 81, Waynesville 64: Shrout (PS) 33, Singleton (PS) 14, Adams (PS) 12, Hatmaker (PS) 11.

Riverview East 73, St. Bernard 54

Roger Bacon 59, Cin. Country Day 50

Ross 56, Talawanda 44: Schottelkotte (R) 16, Nunn (R) 15, Stepaniak (R) 12.

Summit Country Day 55, Norwood 38

Tecumseh 48, London 46: O’Connor (T) 17, Berner (T) 12.

Tippecanoe 68, Piqua 53

Troy 60, Xenia 47

Troy Christian 61, Middletown Christian 47: Major (TC) 12, Dohme (TC) 10.

Wayne 43, Miamisburg 39

West Carrollton 77, Fairborn 54: Walker (WC) 20, Lattimore (WC) 17, Ferguson (WC) 17, Howard (WC) 15, Pullen (F) 11.

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 67, Ponitz 32

Carroll 47, Roger Bacon 43

Cedarville 64, Northeastern 20: Christian (C) 18, Horney (C) 11.

Centerville 64, Princeton 52

Covington 49, Ansonia 31: Harrington (C) 19, Besecker (C) 15.

Dixie 49, Northridge 34: Story (N) 20.

Fairbanks 55, Greenon 29: Lahmers (F) 14.

Greenville 52, Stebbins 32

Harrison 48, Ross 28: Allen (R) 11, Kowalski (H) 16, Tombragel (H) 16.

Lakota West 74, Circleville 43: McConnell (C) 16, Gray (LW) 30, Flores (LW) 14.

Legacy Christian 54, Yellow Springs 19: Hess (LC) 25, Park (LC) 12.

Marietta 54, Fenwick 40

Mason 58, Colerain 34

McNicholas 35, Chaminade Julienne 17

Miamisburg 48, Troy Christian 26: Carter (M) 15, Long (M) 11.

Middletown Madison 45, Milton-Union 34: Jacobs (MU) 10.

Monroe 39, Eaton 27

National Trail 49, Newton 29

New Knoxville 55, Houston 27: Leffel (NK) 17, Gabel (NK) 18, Voisard (H) 10.

Oak Hills 58, Unioto 44

Oakwood 39, Brookville 29

Parkway 53, Lehman Catholic 32: Toner (LC) 12.

Preble Shawnee 47, Carlisle 46

Purcell Marian 37, Badin 33: McCrory (PM) 17, Mosley (PM) 10, Lindesmith (B) 12, Pohlen (B) 10.

Summit Country Day 68, Cin. Christian 15

Talawanda 50, Stivers 24: Fears (T) 15.

Tecumseh 78, Bellefontaine 29: Chinn (T) 18, Russell (T) 16, Harness (T) 13.

Tippecanoe 55, West Carrollton 22

Troy 54, Fairborn 34: Austin (F) 13.

Friday’s Results

Butler 40, Greenville 19: Bardonaro (B) 20, Neely (B) 10.

Dayton Christian 52, Seven Hills 50: Seaquist (DC) 18, McAfee (DC) 14.

Lakota East 50, Oak Hills 36: French (LE) 17, Smith (LE) 11, Sewak (LE) 11, Thomas (OH) 11.

Mechanicsburg 45, West Jefferson 32: Forrest (M) 21, Lambert (WJ) 10.

Sidney 51, Stebbins 18

Troy 73, Xenia 58

Urbana 47, Graham 27

Wayne 47, Reynoldsburg 40: Hall (W) 21, Hargrove-Hall (W) 15.

Waynesville 45, Franklin 30: Cassoni (W) 17.

West Carrollton 51, Fairborn 36: Hoskins (F) 12.

Wrestling

Saturday’s Results

Butler 45, Miami East 26

Graham 65, Beavercreek 0

Graham 60, Miami Trace 15

Mason 39, Butler 31

Hammer And Anvil Tournament

Team Results: 1. Lebanon 206.5; 2. Licking Valley 183.0; 3. West Clermont 171.0; 4. River Valley 155.0; 5. Fairmont 123.0; 6. Western Brown 120.0; 7. Northmont 111.0; 8. Washington 103.0; 9. Clinton-Massie 96.0; 10. Wilmington 84.5; 11. New Richmond 73.0; 12. Franklin 71.0; 13. Goshen 48.0; 14. Fairbanks 26.0; 15. Hillsboro 24.0; 16. Urbana 14.0; 17. Turpin 8.0.

Friday’s Results

Graham 60, Mechanicsburg 6

Swimming

Saturday’s Results

Who Needs The Classic Meet

Girls Team Results: 1, Bellbrook, 510. 2, Ross, 435. 3, Kenton Ridge, 387. 4, Taylor, 245. 5, Arcanum, 40. 6, Ansonia, 25.

Boys Team Results: 1, Bellbrook, 387. 2, Kenton Ridge, 380. 3, Ross, 361. 4, Taylor, 192. 5, Arcanum, 135. 6, Ansonia, 31.

