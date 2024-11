H.S. Results 11/9: State Girls Volleyball, Soccer results

STATE TOURNAMENT

Finals

At Historic Crew Stadium

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Springboro 1, Walsh Jesuit 0, PK

Division II

Bishop Watterson 2, North Royalton 1, PK

Division III

Bay Village Bay 1, Medina Highland 0

Friday’s Results

Division IV

Summit Country Day 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Division V

Madeira 3, Chippewa 0

Girls Volleyball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Finals

At Wright State

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Seton 3, Cle. St. Joseph 0

Division II

Cin. St. Ursula 3, Anthony Wayne 2

Division IV

Roger Bacon 3, Alliance Marlington 0

Division VI

Coldwater 3, Marion Pleasant 0: C: Blasingame 16 kills 13 digs, Knapke 28 assists, Campbell 13 digs, Knapke 13 digs.

Friday’s Results

Division III

Gates Mills Gilmour 3, Cin. Ursuline 1

Division V

Mentor Lake Catholic 3, Fenwick 1: F: Miering 19 kills, Zuech 14 digs 20 assists.

Division VII

Fort Loramie 3, Tiffin Calvert 0: FL: Brandewie 20 kills, Barhorst 39 assists, Luthman 17 digs.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.