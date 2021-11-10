H.S. Results 11/9

Girls Soccer
STATE TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Mt. Notre Dame 4, New Albany 0
Cuy. Falls Walsh Jesuit 1, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 0
Division II
Chagrin Falls 3, Rocky River 2
Wyoming 1, Bexley 0
Division III
Ottawa-Glandorf 1, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Waynesville 5, Winchester Eastern 0
REPORTING RESULTS
