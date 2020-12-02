HS Results 12/1

Chaminade Julienne 54, Northmont 52

Edgewood 77, Monroe 72

Loveland 58, Harrison 52

Mason 60, Springboro 41: Kilens (M) 30, Morton (M) 19, Butler (S) 13, Feldman (S) 13.

Miamisburg 46, Carroll 37: McKitrick (C) 15, Severt (C) 10.

Middletown Christian 63, East Dayton Christian 59: Rose (MC) 31, Robertson (MC) 19.

Milton-Union 68, Newton 62: Brumbaugh (MU) 24, Case (MU) 22, Montgomery (N) 22, Peters (N) 14.

Moeller 50, Princeton 41

Mount Healthy 55, Withrow 50

Oak Hills 46, Turpin 41, OT

St. Xavier 74, Middletown 67: Rodgers (SX) 26, McClure (SX) 15, Kirby (SX) 14, Thompson (M) 21, Williams (M) 14, Mumford (M) 13, Brown (M) 10.

Sycamore 67, Milford 47

Taft 56, Badin 40: Griffith (T) 23, Miles (T) 11, D. Schweinefuss (B) 10, Sabourin (B) 10.

West Liberty-Salem 54, Greenon 44: Potter (G) 15, Journell (G) 10, Minteer (G) 10, Burden (WLS) 19, Saylor (WLS) 16.

Monday’s Results

Elder 77, Beavercreek 41

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Preble Shawnee 54, Dixie 21

Russia 63, Houston 47: Scott (R) 12, Stangel (H) 11, Voisard (H) 12.

Monday’s Results

Badin 59, Talawanda 42: Lindesmith (B) 24, Dixon (B) 13, Fears (T) 24.

Chaminade Julienne 56, Kenton Ridge 51: Clark (CJ) 26, Smith (CJ) 11.

Dayton Christian 37, Greeneview 26

Franklin 54, Ross 33: Rogers (F) 18, Black (F) 13.

Milton-Union 45, Twin Valley South 34: Jones (MU) 13, Jacobs (MU) 11.

Princeton 71, Oak Hills 46

Springboro 59, Lebanon 41: Folley (L) 18.

Urbana 56, Northeastern 32: Cotner (U) 17, Rooney (U) 15.

Valley View 63, Brookville 18: Dickson (VV) 13, Henson (VV) 22, Legate (VV) 10.

Wilmington 56, Waynesville 53: Huffman (Wi) 16, Murphy (Wi) 19, Butterbaugh (Wa) 21.

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Kenton Ridge 2496, Tecumseh 2375: Gansheimer (T) 419 series, Garber (T) 352 series.

Monday’s Results

Valley View 1981, Newton 1749: Newhouse (N) 397 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Kenton Ridge 1877, Tecumseh 1518: Wurts (T) 294 series, Diaz (T) 241 series.

Monday’s Results

Newton 1212, Valley View 1141: Hampton (N) 269 series.

