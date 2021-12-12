H.S. Results 12/10-12/11

Covington 53, Mississinawa Valley 37: Boehringer (C) 14, Kirker (C) 12, Alexander (C) 11, Dirmeyer (MV) 12.

Dixie 56, Northeastern 53

Finneytown 49, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 53

Meadowdale 69, Arcanum 46

Miamisburg 49, Lebanon 38

Middletown 74, Edgewood 59

Mount Healthy 65, Colerain 62

Northmont 60, Belmont 53: Bozeman (N) 13, Cortner (N) 10.

Northwest 60, Wyoming 55

Pickerington Central 73, Dunbar 53

Ponitz 56, Emmanuel Christian 48: Channels (EC) 17, Roe (EC) 13, Lawrence (EC) 12.

Seven Hills 53, Indian Hill 45

South Dearborn 48, Harrison 38

Springfield Shawnee 65, Greenon 36: Journell (G) 11, Griffin (SS) 28, Crowe (SS) 13.

St. Xavier 62, Hamilton 60

Versailles 55, Franklin-Monroe 42

Western Hills 107, Thurgood Marshall 70

Friday’s Results

Alter 68, Fenwick 33: Ruffolo (A) 17, Conner (A) 12, Chew (A) 12.

Arcanum 46, Dixie 45

Bellbrook 70, Middletown Madison 35: Labensky (B) 20, Fugate (B) 11, Pavlak (B) 11.

Bethel 51, Covington 35: Keesee (B) 23, Miller (C) 14.

Bradford 57, Ansonia 43

Catholic Central 52, Southeastern 22

Cin. Christian 61, New Miami 45: Cardwell (CC) 28, Rogers (CC) 13.

Dayton Christian 78, East Dayton Christian 19: Oliver (DC) 18, Bietzinger (DC) 18.

Dunbar 67, Stivers 31

Fairbanks 45, Northeastern 39: Ufferman (F) 17.

Fairfield 60, Princeton 46: Myers (P) 19, Harris (P) 15, Comey (F) 13, Crim (F) 12, Woods (F) 18.

Franklin 88, Valley View 64

Franklin Monroe 58, Preble Shawnee 54: Shrout (PS) 19, Campbell (PS) 12.

Graham 65, Northwestern 32

Greeneview 50, Cedarville 45: Erisman (G) 14, Caudill (G) 10, Cross (C) 17, Koning (C) 16.

Greenon 58, Madison Plains 57, 2OT: Bearden (MP) 35, Journell (G) 18, Hough (G) 12, Minteer (G) 11, Perdue (G) 10.

Indian Lake 76, Ben Logan 54: Jackson (IL) 26, Wurster (IL) 14, Nicol (IL) 1, Tuttle (IL) 10, Rodenberger (BL) 17, Arn (BL) 16.

Lakota West 64, Hamilton 57: Matthews (H) 19, Givens (H) 29, Dudukovich (LW) 28, Barber (LW) 13.

Meadowdale 55, Ponitz 49

Middletown 64, Colerain 42: Day (M) 18, Parker (M) 12, Hall (M) 11, Todd (C) 14.

Mississinawa Valley 52, National Trail 44

MVCA 58, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 23

Northmont 41, Miamisburg 32

Northridge 85, Riverside 56: Jacobs (N) 43, Davis (N) 22.

Oakwood 56, Carlisle 45

Ross 63, Mount Healthy 47

Sidney 64, Butler 33: Spradlin (S) 15, Swiger (S) 15, Vordemark (S) 11, Reynolds (S) 11.

St. Xavier 66, Purcell Marian 34

Sycamore 64, Lakota East 55: Bolden (S) 17, Southerland (S) 17, Hall (S) 22, Kronauge (LE) 14.

Thurgood Marshall 69, Belmont 61

Tippecanoe 66, West Carrollton 47

Tri-Village 76, Newton 51: Oburn (N) 15, Peters (N) 12.

Troy Christian 47, Milton-Union 45, OT: Yates (MU) 12, Brumbaugh (MU) 11, Brown (MU) 10.

Twin Valley South 47, Tri-County North 43

Wayne 61, Springboro 40

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Badin 62, McNicholas 17: Noone (M) 17, Lindesmith (B) 14.

Bellefontaine 58, Springfield Shawnee 21

Cedarville 46, Madison Plains 24

Colerain 47, Middletown 28: Stueve (M) 11, K. McNally (C) 14, A. McNally (C) 12.

Covington 44, Lehman Catholic 16: Besecker (C) 15, Harrington (C) 14, Anderson (C) 10.

Dixie 56, Northeastern 29

Eaton 52, Brookville 26

Edgewood 42, Wyoming 30

Fairbanks 65, Triad 9

Fairmont 61, Miamisburg 52: Baker (F) 17, Hullinger (F) 15, Wells (F) 14, Roark (F) 10.

Fenwick 49, Carroll 39

Jonathan Alder 61, Kenton Ridge 36

Lakota West 77, Hamilton 27: Gregory (LW) 28, Doerman (LW) 15, Flores (LW) 14, Isaacs (H) 11.

Mason 65, Oak Hills 31

Mechanicsburg 39, West Liberty-Salem 37: Wade (WLS) 10, Skillings (M) 15.

Milton-Union 36, Bethel 35: Robison (MU) 11, Berberich (MU) 11.

Mississinawa Valley 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 39

Newton 57, Tri-County North 35: Gleason (N) 22, Hess (N) 10.

North Union 50, Indian Lake 48

Princeton 58, Fairfield 18: Williams (P) 26, Hill (P) 12.

Seven Hills 27, Clark Montessori 23

Southeastern 41, Greeneview 18

Springboro 52, Springfield 36

Stebbins 54, Greenville 48: Ledbetter (St) 13, Holt (St) 12, Seibel (St) 11, Combs (St) 10.

Sycamore 54, Lakota East 50: Riley (S) 17, Sheridan (S) 12, Heaton (S) 11, Sewak (LE) 17, Asher (LE) 10.

Tecumseh 52, London 32

Troy 54, Fairborn 14

Troy Christian 52, Northridge 18: Lavy (TC) 21, Johnson (TC) 15.

Waynesville 57, Franklin 25: Cassoni (W) 15, Greely (W) 11, VanSchaik (W) 10, Bailey (W) 10.

West Carrollton 66, Tippecanoe 52

Withrow 77, Belmont 25

Hockey

Friday’s Results

Thomas Worthington 4, Springboro 2: Scherer (S) 2 assists, Schroeder (S) goal, Garris (S) goal.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.