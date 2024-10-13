H.S. Results 12/10

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 0, Mason 0: B: Kolaczkowski, Macek shutout.

Benjamin Logan 1, Woodward 0

Brookville 3, Xenia 1: B: King 2 goals, Metcalf goal, Whorton 2 assists.

Elida 1, Bellefontaine 0

Fairmont 3, Perrysburg 0: F: Irakoze goal, Castle goal, Black goal.

Graham 3, Greenon 0: Gra: Powell 2 goals 1 assist, Rembold goal assist, Griffin shutout.

Jonathan Alder 5, Hamilton Township 0

Kenton Ridge 7, Emmanuel Christian 2: KR: Bisher 2 goals, Skiles 2 goals, Brown 2 assists.

Lebanon 7, Stebbins 0: L: Leverage 2 goals 2 assists, Walker 2 goals 2 assists, Roehl shutout.

Little Miami 1, Springboro 1

Newton 7, Greenville 0: N: Beidelman 2 goals.

Preble Shawnee 1, Carlisle 1: PS: Schroeder goal.

Springfield 2, Greeneview 1: G: Kennedy goal.

Summit Country Day 2, Lakota West 2: LW: Brinkman goal, Fry goal.

Troy 6, West Carrollton 0: T: Dillow 2 goals 3 assists, Murphy 2 goals 1 assist, Hickernell shutout.

Urbana 3, Catholic Central 0: U: Bender goal assist, Mounce shutout.

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Anderson 3, Lakota West 0

Badin 4, Dublin Scioto 0: B: Bynum, Niesen shutout.

Carroll 2, Ross 2: C: Gervais goal, Oliver goal. R: Chernock goal assist, Eagan goal assist.

Chaminade Julienne 4, Urbana 0

Eaton 3, Talawanda 0: E: Heggs 2 goals, Miller goal, Redick shutout.

Greeneview 2, Springfield 0: G: Hoke goal, Simpson goal, Thacker assist.

Greenon 6, Kenton Ridge 2: KR: Briggs goal, Fyffe goal. G: Riley 3 goals.

Middletown Madison 6, Stebbins 3: MM: Walker 5 goals, Brandel goal.

Newton 3, Greenville 0: N: Hines 2 goals, Holbrook goal, Ingle shutout.

Preble Shawnee 4, Carlisle 2: C: Blair goal, Jones goal. PS: Ford 3 goals, Unger goal.

Springboro 2, St. Ursula 1: Sp: Blain goal, Whitt goal.

Friday’s Results

Cin. Christian 5, Clark Montessori 0

Boys Golf

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division III

At NorthStar

Team Results: 1. Van Buren 304; 2. Warren JFK 306; 3. Newark Cath. 316; 4. Badger 320; 5. National Trail 324; 6. Garaway 325; 7. Seven Hills 325; 8. Minster 328; 9. Mooney 333; 10. Kalida 334; 11. Pettisville 341; 12. Valley 358; 13. Botkins 0; 14. Centerburg 0; 15. Cin. Country Day 0; 16. Dalton 0; 17. Hiland 0; 18. Independence 0; 19. Kirtland 0; 20. Old Fort 0; 21. South Webster 0; 22. Delphos St. John’s 0; 23. SMCC 0; 24. Wayne Trace 0.

Individual Results (top five plus area): 1. Sutton (Wayne Trace) 66; 2. Dietz (Botkins) 71, Phillips (Valley) 71, Schroeder (Van Buren) 71; 5. Sullivan (Newark Cath.) 72, McClain (Delphos St. John’s) 72; 12. Magoto (Minster) 75; 22. Prenger (Minster) 78, Brubaker (National Trail) 78; 28. Laird (National Trail) 79; 36. Turner (National Trail) 82; 45. Brubaker (National Trail) 85; 50. Wiss (Minster) 86; 57. Voisard (Minster) 89; 62. Beair (Minster) 94; 67. Koehl (National Trail) 100.

Girls Tennis

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Division II

Singles: 1. Thompson (Indian Hill) d. Boyle (Badin), 6-1 6-3; 3. Hitchcock (Eaton) d. Violette (Chaminade Julienne), 6-3 6-2. Doubles: 1. Washington/Muratori (Miami Valley) d. Brown/Larsen (Indian Hill), 6-2 7-5; 3. Beiersdorfer/Gelbart (Oakwood) d. Marburger/Bastos (Summit Country Day), 6-3 6-2.

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Versailles 3, Tippecanoe 0: T: Clawson 11 kills, Morris 14 assists, Siefring 14 digs.

