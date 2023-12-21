H.S. Results 12/20: DeLong pours in 30 in Mechanicsburg win

Wednesday’s Results

Milford 62, Harrison 35

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 92, Miamisburg 66

Bradford 67, Ansonia 45

Butler 44, Piqua 30

CHCA 73, Edgewood 36

Cin. Christian 56, SBEP 53: CC: Cox 24, Burton 19.

Covington 48, Milton-Union 46: MU: Schaurer 12.

Dayton Christian 54, Middletown Christian 40: DC: Edgerton 17, Shepherd 16, Girdwood 10.

Dixie 56, Arcanum 49

Fairborn 44, Sidney 42

Fairmont 66, Urbana 50: U: Davis 12, Jacobs 11, Donahoe 11, Bradshaw 11.

Fenwick 60, Franklin 44

Greeneview 56, Greenon 42: Gv: Horney 14, Tripp 11. Gn: Turner 14, Bowman 13.

Harrison 55, Monroe 53

Hughes 75, Meadowdale 58

Indian Lake 71, Bellefontaine 40

Lakota East 54, Fairfield 52: LE: Perry 26, Bachman 12. F: Sanders 19, Crim 14.

Lakota West 66, Oak Hills 50: LW: Meade-Moss 19, Tyson 11.

Legacy Christian 51, Emmanuel Christian 36

Lehman Catholic 43, Riverside 41: LC: Carlisle 12, Lachey 11. R: Clary 11.

Mason 71, Colerain 49

Middletown 41, Hamilton 37: M: Araujo 10, Stamper 10. H: Reed 19, Holden 11.

National Trail 67, Mississinawa Valley 62

Northeastern 38, West Jefferson 27

Northridge 62, Bethel 50: N: Davis 30, Martin 14. Halleg 15, Lowery 11.

Preble Shawnee 61, Franklin Monroe 17

Princeton 59, Sycamore 42

Springboro 50, Northmont 49: N: Hatcher 20.

Tippecanoe 50, West Carrollton 37

Tri-Village 64, Newton 31: N: Peters 10.

Troy 56, Xenia 45: T: Kaiser 13, Miller 12, Haught 11.

Twin Valley South 66, Tri-County North 52

Wayne 70, Springfield 59

Withrow 66, Ponitz 29

West Liberty-Salem 65, Fairbanks 61: F: Wiedmann 20, Green 13.

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 64, Seton 32: A: Smith 18, Moody 16.

Batavia 36, Mt. Healthy 23

Beavercreek 36, Fairmont 33: F: Thornton 17.

Catholic Central 38, Fairbanks 35

Cedarville 47, Triad 31

Cin. Christian 41, New Miami 14

Fairfield 48, Hamilton 37: F: Hayes 12, Marsh 11, Samples 10. H: Kirkland 13.

Franklin County 63, Talawanda 44: T: Richardson 19.

Lakota East 69, Oak Hills 21: LE: Blount 11, Pham 11, Asher 10.

Lakota West 55, Sycamore 40: LW: Johnson 17, Fox 15, Williams 10.

Mason 63, Middletown 36

Mechanicsburg 72, Greeneview 40: M: DeLong 30, Skillings 13, Forrest 12. G: Vest 12, Faucett 12, Climie 10.

Princeton 88, Colerain 22

Springboro 54, Miamisburg 49: S: Martin 24, Trent 12. M: Haas 13, Norman 11.

Tecumseh 67, Kenton Ridge 26

Urbana 58, London 21: U: Dixon 23, Mounce 22.

West Carrollton 47, Tippecanoe 40

Xenia 52, Troy 34: T: Almeida 11.

Tuesday’s Results

Butler 46, Piqua 13

Legacy Christian 54, Miami Valley 4

Riverside 40, Fairlawn 25

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.