HS Results 12/22

Carlisle 66, Bethel 56

Cedarville 60, Madison Plains 41

Centerville 59, Fairmont 37

Covington 60, Franklin Monroe 40: Besecker (C) 14, Hedges (C)13, Anderson (C) 11, Metz (C) 10, Koffer (FM) 13, Nichols (FM) 12.

Dayton Christian 64, Indian Lake 55

Elder 82, Roger Bacon 48

Fairfield 65, Princeton 58

Fenwick 57, Monroe 56

Greeneview 67, Waynesville 57: Allen (G) 25, Burtch (G) 15, Todd (W) 15, Dotson (W) 12, Mitchell (W) 10.

Greenon 63, Kenton Ridge 57: Younts (KR) 22, McKay (KR) 14, Severt (KR) 10, Journell (G) 17, Potter (G) 15, Minteer (G) 10.

Jonathan Alder 54, Graham 45

La Salle 42, Oak Hills 39

Mason 94, Kings 61

McNicholas 46, Turpin 42

Miamisburg 63, Valley View 44

Middletown 62, Colerain 32

Milford 50, Harrison 42

Moeller 72, Bellbrook 32

Piqua 57, Xenia 51

Wayne 97, Springfield 82

Monday’s Results

Lakota West 74, Western Hills 70: Dudukovich (LW) 34, Turner (LW) 27.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 54, Carlisle 31: Griffin (B) 12.

Edgewood 61, Badin 51

Harrison 44, Seton 37

Legacy Christian 49, Mechanicsburg 36: Forrest (M) 20, Hess (LC) 16, Ahner (LC) 15.

London 67, Fairbanks 63

Newton 36, Ansonia 32: Gleason (N) 13, Craig (N) 10.

Southeastern 33, Urbana 27

West Liberty-Salem 40, Jonathan Alder 34

Monday’s Results

Alter 58, Franklin 44: Romer (A) 17, Kernan (A) 10.

Batavia 55, Cedarville 53: Christian (C) 19, Horney (C) 12.

Butler 52, Xenia 43

Dayton Christian 36, Troy Christian 30: Ogburn (DC) 10.

Graham 40, Calvary Christian 34: King (G) 10, Cupps (G) 10.

Houston 45, New Bremen 41: Cordonnier (NB) 12, Freund (NB) 11, Voisard (H) 13, Maier (H) 12.

Jonathan Alder 53, London 47

Mason 81, Middletown 8

Milford 62, Fairfield 35

Northmont 40, Fairmont 39: Turner (N) 13, Roark (F) 14, Boles (F) 10.

Roger Bacon 57, Fenwick 50

Ross 42, Taylor 31

Springboro 54, Lakota East 40: Hobbs (S) 19, Crozier (S) 13.

Sycamore 51, Little Miami 41

Tri-Village 62, Russia 45: Downing (TV) 14, Gray (TV) 18, Hunt (TV) 15, Sagester (TV) 10.

Turpin 74, Oak Hills 44

Wayne 71, Miamisburg 47: Haas (M) 12.

Wrestling

Monday’s Results

Huntington Holiday Classic

Team Results: 1. Dayton Christian, 228; 2. Waverly, 226; 3. West Union, 211; 4. Circleville, 199; 5. Huntington Ross, 196; 6. Chesapeake, 186; 7. Unioto, 131; 8. Adena, 127; 9. South Point, 119; 10. South Gallia, 64; 11. Fairland, 37; 12. Wellston, 12.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Newton 1914, Wayne 1879: Hampton (N) 365 series, Trucksis (N) 344 series.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Wayne 1562, Newton 1442: Hartman (N) 305 series, Bucholtz (N) 252 series.

