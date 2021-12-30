H.S. Results 12/27-12/28

Badin 69, Springboro 65

Beavercreek 77, Clarksville 44

Carlisle 62, Dixie 49: Smith (C) 25, Burney (C) 16.

Carroll 62, Mt. Pleasant 26: McKitrick (C) 28.

Col. Academy 50, Stivers 43: Hawes (S) 12, Crump (S) 12.

Dayton Christian 55, Eaton 42: Dreier (DC) 20, Woodall (DC) 17, Bates (DC) 12.

Franklin Monroe 30, Mechanicsburg 20

Greeneview 56, Miami Trace 47: Caudill (G) 16, Erisman (G) 11, Guthrie (MT) 25.

Greenon 57, National Trail 56: Minteer (G) 20, Ware (G) 11, Smith (NT) 21, House (NT) 18.

Harrison 60, Monroe 52

Lakota West 69, Metrolina Christian 59: Dudukovich (LW) 29, Barber (LW) 17, Lavender (LW) 12.

Marion Local 59, Coldwater 26

Mars 74, McNicholas 43

Mason 57, Loveland 37

Meadowdale 46, Toledo Rogers 39

Middletown 73, Purcell Marian 61: Hall (M) 22, Parker (M) 15, Day (M) 12, Simmons (PM) 15, Kelley (PM) 14, Reynolds (PM) 12, Small (PM) 11.

Newton 64, Covington 42: Peters (N) 29, Oburn (N) 13, Kirker (C) 11.

Northwest 49, Colerain 41

Oakwood 72, Milton-Union 50: Maxwell (O) 24, Brumbaugh (MU) 18, Brown (MU) 13, Yates (MU) 10.

Ponitz 79, Bellbrook 47: Anderson (P) 31, Brown (P) 19, Hathcock (P) 10.

Preble Shawnee 62, Union County 47: Shrout (PS) 18, Roell (PS) 10.

Princeton 68, Woodmont 46

Sidney 64, Bellefontaine 41: Reynolds (S) 23, Swiger (S) 12, Spradling (S) 10.

St. Henry 58, Celina 54

Sycamore 73, Sarasota 30

Taylor 61, Ross 54

Tri-Village 67, Ansonia 39

Twin Valley South 47, Tri-County North 39: Ankrom (TVS) 15, Flory (TCN) 17.

Versailles 69, Miami East 60: Roeth (ME) 25, Apple (ME) 18.

Monday’s Results

Central Catholic 75, Chaminade Julienne 72, OT

Fairmont 87, Springfield 36: Johnson (F) 19, Doucet (F) 16.

Fort Recovery 48, Delphos Jefferson 45

Gulf Breeze 49, McNicholas 46

Lakota West 90, North Raleigh 68: Dudukovich (LW) 51, Layfield (LW) 12, Barber (LW) 10.

Ridgemont 61, New Knoxville 30

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 30, Jackson Center 23

Beavercreek 74, Tecumseh 46

Botkins 35, Versailles 25

Covington 59, Newton 30: Harrington (C) 21, Anderson (C) 15, Szakal (N) 14.

Dixie 61, Bradford 45

Fort Loramie 65, Fairlawn 19

Harrison 50, Oak Hills 49

Mason 58, MTCS 49

Mt. Notre Dame 66, Centerville 58: George (C) 21, Taylor (C) 14.

New Knoxville 49, Ben Logan 14

Oakwood 49, Milton-Union 33

Ross 46, Hamilton 32: Allen (R) 12, Lipps (R) 11, Harrison (H) 14.

Russia 61, Bradford 45

Springboro 65, Gibson Southern 63

Summit Country Day 64, Meadowdale 25

Monday’s Results

Carroll 67, Trotwood 49: Ochs (C) 16, Ruble (C) 13, Parlette (C) 13, Meyer (C) 13.

Catholic Central 46, Greenon 37: Hundley (G) 14.

Celina 34, St. Henry 23

Fairmont 51, Xenia 20: Roark (F) 17, Wells (F) 11, Hullinger (F) 10.

Lima Shawnee 61, Bellefontaine 27

London 39, Madison-Plains 19

Marion Local 46, Coldwater 27: Hoelscher (ML) 16.

Mason 46, Columbia Central 20

Miami Trace 50, Greeneview 37

