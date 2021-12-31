H.S. Results 12/29-12/30

Carroll 69, Central Magnet 35: McKitrick (C) 22, O’Bleness (C) 18, Stefanek (C) 13.

Catholic Central 55, Emmanuel Christian 40

Fairbanks 42, Marysville 38: Higinbotham (F) 11, Tobe (F) 11.

Fairfield 59, Ross 45: Brown (R) 13, Perez (R) 11, Tolbert (F) 24, Woods (F) 18, Crim (F) 13.

Greeneview 66, London 54: Carter (L) 16, Payne (L) 15, Dodson (L) 10, Caudill (G) 17, Myers (G) 16, Williams (G) 10.

La Salle 71, Colerain 54

Miamisburg 81, Xenia 47

North Union 61, Bellefontaine 38

Northeastern 54, Northridge 39: Tolle (Ne) 11, Allen (Ne) 14, White (No) 12.

Providence Day 69, Alter 58

Sidney 56, Tecumseh 55: Reynolds (S) 14, Vordemark (S) 13, Swiger (S) 10.

Sycamore 61, Bradenton Christian 41

Troy Christian 64, Fairlawn 32

Urbana 49, Waynesville 40

Vestavia Hills 62, Hamilton 42: Matthews (H) 15, Tolentino (H) 11, Turner (VH) 14, Marek (VH) 13, Gurner (VH) 10.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 78, Pinewood 56: Ruffolo (A) 23, Conner (A) 24, Geisel (A) 11, Leen (A) 10, Shabazz (PP) 13, Graham (PP) 14, Peters (PP) 17.

Beavercreek 82, Cheatham County 50

Brookville 47, Franklin Monroe 26

Chaminade Julienne 70, St. Stephens 60

Cin. College Prep 91, Thurgood Marshall 82

Eaton 51, Ansonia 47

Graham 45, Troy Christian 43

Lehman Catholic 55, Triad 37: Chapman (LC) 14, McFarland (LC) 11, O’Leary (LC) 16, Thomas (T) 13, Manly (T) 11.

Meadowdale 71, Toledo Scott 44

Milton-Union 65, Dixie 47: Brumbaugh (MU) 23, Yates (MU) 21, Brown (MU) 12.

Preble Shawnee 70, Twin Valley South 44: Shrout (PS) 34, Adams (PS) 12.

Russia 68, Covington 53: Maxson (C) 14, Miller (C) 12, Quinter (R) 15, Fiessinger (R) 11, Monnin (R) 10, Cordonnier (R) 10.

Stivers 59, Westland 41: Baxter (S) 22, Martin (S) 10, Crump (S) 10.

Sycamore 72, Charlotte 47

Tippecanoe 73, Kenton Ridge 53

Tri-Village 68, Dayton Christian 42: Bletzinger (DC) 12, Bates (DC) 12.

Woodmont 47, McNicholas 44

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Alter 57, Beavercreek 38

Carroll 66, Eaton 39

Conner 42, Lakota West 39: Hamilton (C) 15, Hawthorne (C) 11, Gregory (LW) 14, Ngwa (LW) 10.

Fairmont 48, Fairfield 39: Baker (Fm) 12, Hupke (Fm) 11.

Graham 50, Stebbins 46

Lehman Catholic 54, Ansonia 46

Mississinawa Valley 49, Fairlawn 46

Versailles 49, National Trail 31

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 70, Carroll 56: Lindesmith (B) 22, Pohlen (B) 16, Ochs (C) 26, Meyer (C) 12.

Bradford 52, Newton 31

Carlisle 43, Milton-Union 34: Robison (MU) 13, J. Brumbaugh (MU) 11.

Cedarville 56, Triad 21

Colerain 45, Mt. Healthy 13

Fairbanks 66, Catholic Central 34

Greeneview 49, Madison Plains 39

Hilliard Davidson 57, Belmont 17

Kings 54, Sycamore 42

Lakota West 56, Fairfield 38: Flores (LW) 13, Doerman (LW) 10.

McNicholas 54, Woodward 47

New Bremen 54, Mechanicsburg 48: Schipfer (M) 20, Treatment (NB) 17, Freund (NB) 14.

North Union 47, Pleasant 45

Piqua 37, Fairborn 33: Williams (F) 12.

Princeton 69, Trotwood 52: Ray-Redmond (T) 23, Chambers (T) 14, Hill (P) 24, Williams (P) 20, Carter-Hartley (P) 15.

Russia 45, Covington 30: Harrington (C) 13, Sherman (R) 18.

Thurgood Marshall 52, Springfield 50

Troy 50, Stebbins 23

Ursuline Academy 52, Fairmont 41: Hullinger (F) 18, Van Schaik (UA) 20, Le (UA) 13.

West Carrollton 56, Greenville 36: Dewberry (WC) 18, Williams (WC) 13.

Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Middletown Madison 36, Dayton Christian 24

Hockey

STATE POLL

1. Cle. St. Ignatius 99 (9); 2. Tol. St. Francis 91 (1); 3. Lakewood St. Edward 75; 4. Upper Arlington 64; 5. Hunting Valley 62; 6. Olentangy Berlin 46; 7. Gates Mills Gilmour 38; 8. Col. St. Charles 30; 9. Bowling Green 19; 10. Olentangy Liberty 18.

Other teams receiving votes: Findlay, Parma Padua.

AREA POLL

1. Olentangy Berlin 121 (6); 2. Upper Arlington 118 (6); 3. Olentangy Liberty 100 (1); St. Charles Prep. 100; 5. Moeller 69; 6. Dublin Coffman 66; 7. Olentangy Orange 44; 8. Thomas Worthington 40; 9. Dublin Jerome 24; 10. St. Xavier 22.

Other teams receiving votes: New Albany, Alter, Springboro.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.