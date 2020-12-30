HS Results 12/29

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Arcanum 51, Brookville 46: Eller (B) 19, Dominique (B) 12.
Badin 52, Bellbrook 44: Fugate (Be) 10, Larkin (Ba) 16.
Beavercreek 46, Milford 45
Cedarville 77, Mechanicsburg 52
Dayton Christian 60, Carlisle 38: Dreier (DC) 17, Bates (DC) 16, Edwards (DC) 12, Dean (C) 11, Burney (C) 10.
Fenwick 56, Edgewood 40
Graham 66, Milton-Union 62: Brumbaugh (MU) 21, Case (MU) 19.
Greenon 67, Triad 50: Potter (G) 16, Hough (G) 15, Minteer (G) 14, Journell (G) 12, Lease (T) 19, Spriggs (T) 10.
Jonathan Alder 43, Bellefontaine 16: Izzard (JA) 15.
Lima Senior 93, Springfield 72
Mason 62, Loveland 24
Middletown Christian 42, Bradford 39
Newton 55, Covington 50: Peters (N) 27.
North Union 65, Kenton Ridge 48
Northwest 53, Colerain 46
Preble Shawnee 79, Tri-County North 64: Singleton (PS) 21, Adams (PS) 21, Shrout (PS) 20, Stinson (TCN) 25, Royer (TCN) 14.
Princeton 81, Winton Woods 46
Sycamore 89, Kings 79
Tri-Village 42, Troy Christian 31
Monday’s Results
Brookville 61, Mississinawa Valley 35: Eller (B) 25, Dominique (B) 12.
Catholic Central 62, Greenon 44: Minteer (G) 17, Potter (G) 16, Ray (CC) 20, Galluch (CC) 11, Young (CC) 10.
Chaminade Julienne 51, Badin 45: Powell (CJ) 19, Nauseef (CJ) 10.
Fairfield 56, West Clermont 53: Woods (F) 23, Crim (F) 17, Gillespie (WC) 13, Clark (WC) 12.
Fairmont 56, Springboro 41
Graham 61, Newton 59: Montgomery (N) 24, Peters (N) 23.
Harrison 48, Goshen 42, OT
Hughes 71, Alter 70: Shane (A) 18, Chew (A) 17, Ruffolo (A) 14, Conner (A) 10, McKenzie (H) 37, Parks (H) 11, Martin (H) 10.
Miamisburg 52, Centerville 51
St. Xavier 61, Lakota West 44: Turner (LW) 14, Rodgers (SX) 21, Kirby (SX) 18.
Tol. St. John’s 40, Oak Hills 34
Troy Christian 62, Eaton 49
West Jefferson 62, Triad 54
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Carlisle 52, Dixie 22: Lawson (C) 14, Dingee (C)11, Goodpastor (C) 11.
Covington 57, Graham 42: Besecker (C) 22, Harrington (C) 13, Yukon (G) 15, Cupps (G) 11, King (G) 10.
Fairmont 63, Fairfield 51: Hullinger (Fm) 23, Baker (Fm) 18, Boles (Fm) 11.
Harrison 58, Oak Hills 43
Lakota West 69, McAuley 44: Lehn (M) 17, Gray (LW) 36, Abribat (LW) 11.
Milton-Union 51, Newton 32: Gentry (MU) 10, Jones (MU) 10.
New Bremen 61, Lehman Catholic 22
Tecumseh 74, London 36: Mastin (T) 18, Russell (T) 15, Harness (T) 14, Chinn (T) 11.
Westfield (IN) 55, Springboro 51
Monday’s Results
Bellbrook 63, Waynesville 52: Zerby (B) 17, Scohy (B) 13, Cassoni (W) 13, VanSchaik (W) 12, Greely (W) 10.
Catholic Central 64, Indian Lake 24: Mullen (CC) 21, Castle (CC) 18, Peterson (CC) 17.
Covington 63, Milton-Union 37: Harrington (C) 25, Besecker (C) 25, Gentry (MU) 11, Grudich (MU) 10.
Edgewood 61, Milford 48: Homan (E) 24, Allen (E) 15, O’Toole (M) 21.
Fairbanks 55, North Union 28: Miller (F) 12, Lehman (F) 12.
Graham 43, Newton 31: Gleason (N) 17.
Kenton Ridge 44, Greenon 32
Mt. Healthy 73, Withrow 18
Northridge 45, Tri-County North 43: Story (N) 21, Mackey (N) 10.
Sidney 46, Greenville 24: Brewer (S) 13, Hudgins (S) 12, Reynolds (S) 11.
Sycamore 39. Lakota East 34: Sheridan (S) 15, French (LE) 10.
Valley View 45, Carroll 28
Wayne 87, Northmont 39: Hall (W) 28, Malone (W) 16, Bronaugh (W) 15, Hargrove-Hall (W) 15, Turner (N) 13.
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
London 2691, Tecumseh 2539: Garber (T) 212 game, C. Gansheimer (T) 217 game.
Monday’s Results
Tecumseh 2526, Catholic Central 2069: C. Gansheimer (T) 441 series, Garber (T) 447 series.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.