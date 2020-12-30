HS Results 12/29

Beavercreek 46, Milford 45

Cedarville 77, Mechanicsburg 52

Dayton Christian 60, Carlisle 38: Dreier (DC) 17, Bates (DC) 16, Edwards (DC) 12, Dean (C) 11, Burney (C) 10.

Fenwick 56, Edgewood 40

Graham 66, Milton-Union 62: Brumbaugh (MU) 21, Case (MU) 19.

Greenon 67, Triad 50: Potter (G) 16, Hough (G) 15, Minteer (G) 14, Journell (G) 12, Lease (T) 19, Spriggs (T) 10.

Jonathan Alder 43, Bellefontaine 16: Izzard (JA) 15.

Lima Senior 93, Springfield 72

Mason 62, Loveland 24

Middletown Christian 42, Bradford 39

Newton 55, Covington 50: Peters (N) 27.

North Union 65, Kenton Ridge 48

Northwest 53, Colerain 46

Preble Shawnee 79, Tri-County North 64: Singleton (PS) 21, Adams (PS) 21, Shrout (PS) 20, Stinson (TCN) 25, Royer (TCN) 14.

Princeton 81, Winton Woods 46

Sycamore 89, Kings 79

Tri-Village 42, Troy Christian 31

Monday’s Results

Brookville 61, Mississinawa Valley 35: Eller (B) 25, Dominique (B) 12.

Catholic Central 62, Greenon 44: Minteer (G) 17, Potter (G) 16, Ray (CC) 20, Galluch (CC) 11, Young (CC) 10.

Chaminade Julienne 51, Badin 45: Powell (CJ) 19, Nauseef (CJ) 10.

Fairfield 56, West Clermont 53: Woods (F) 23, Crim (F) 17, Gillespie (WC) 13, Clark (WC) 12.

Fairmont 56, Springboro 41

Graham 61, Newton 59: Montgomery (N) 24, Peters (N) 23.

Harrison 48, Goshen 42, OT

Hughes 71, Alter 70: Shane (A) 18, Chew (A) 17, Ruffolo (A) 14, Conner (A) 10, McKenzie (H) 37, Parks (H) 11, Martin (H) 10.

Miamisburg 52, Centerville 51

St. Xavier 61, Lakota West 44: Turner (LW) 14, Rodgers (SX) 21, Kirby (SX) 18.

Tol. St. John’s 40, Oak Hills 34

Troy Christian 62, Eaton 49

West Jefferson 62, Triad 54

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Carlisle 52, Dixie 22: Lawson (C) 14, Dingee (C)11, Goodpastor (C) 11.

Covington 57, Graham 42: Besecker (C) 22, Harrington (C) 13, Yukon (G) 15, Cupps (G) 11, King (G) 10.

Fairmont 63, Fairfield 51: Hullinger (Fm) 23, Baker (Fm) 18, Boles (Fm) 11.

Harrison 58, Oak Hills 43

Lakota West 69, McAuley 44: Lehn (M) 17, Gray (LW) 36, Abribat (LW) 11.

Milton-Union 51, Newton 32: Gentry (MU) 10, Jones (MU) 10.

New Bremen 61, Lehman Catholic 22

Tecumseh 74, London 36: Mastin (T) 18, Russell (T) 15, Harness (T) 14, Chinn (T) 11.

Westfield (IN) 55, Springboro 51

Monday’s Results

Bellbrook 63, Waynesville 52: Zerby (B) 17, Scohy (B) 13, Cassoni (W) 13, VanSchaik (W) 12, Greely (W) 10.

Catholic Central 64, Indian Lake 24: Mullen (CC) 21, Castle (CC) 18, Peterson (CC) 17.

Covington 63, Milton-Union 37: Harrington (C) 25, Besecker (C) 25, Gentry (MU) 11, Grudich (MU) 10.

Edgewood 61, Milford 48: Homan (E) 24, Allen (E) 15, O’Toole (M) 21.

Fairbanks 55, North Union 28: Miller (F) 12, Lehman (F) 12.

Graham 43, Newton 31: Gleason (N) 17.

Kenton Ridge 44, Greenon 32

Mt. Healthy 73, Withrow 18

Northridge 45, Tri-County North 43: Story (N) 21, Mackey (N) 10.

Sidney 46, Greenville 24: Brewer (S) 13, Hudgins (S) 12, Reynolds (S) 11.

Sycamore 39. Lakota East 34: Sheridan (S) 15, French (LE) 10.

Valley View 45, Carroll 28

Wayne 87, Northmont 39: Hall (W) 28, Malone (W) 16, Bronaugh (W) 15, Hargrove-Hall (W) 15, Turner (N) 13.

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

London 2691, Tecumseh 2539: Garber (T) 212 game, C. Gansheimer (T) 217 game.

Monday’s Results

Tecumseh 2526, Catholic Central 2069: C. Gansheimer (T) 441 series, Garber (T) 447 series.

