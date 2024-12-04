H.S. Results 12/3: Elwer, Coffey, Williamson post big nights

ajc.com

High School Sports
1 hour ago
X

Cameron Elwer poured in 39 points and Delphos St. John’s needed all of them in a 74-73 win versus Van Wert.

In other area highlights freshman Jashawn Coffey tallied 29 points to lead Lebanon past Miamisburg 51-50 and Travis Williamson also dropped in 29 points for Tri-County North in a 60-55 win versus Yellow Springs.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 72, Northmont 49: A: Greer 17, Conner 13, Uhl 11. N: Drummond 13.

Arcanum 44, Cedarville 33

Beavercreek 69, Hamilton 54: H: Davis 12, Johnson 10. B: Williams 23, Ellerbe 13, Roether 12, Bryant 10.

Bellbrook 40, Badin 37: Be: Webb 10. Ba: Lowe 16, Ollis 14.

Carroll 56, Fairborn 42: C: Tipps 13, Dent 13. F: Patterson 23.

Chaminade Julienne 66, Trotwood 59

Clinton-Massie 45, Williamsburg 44

Dayton Christian 45, Carlisle 43

Delphos St. John’s 74, Van Wert 73: DSJ: Elwer 39.

Fairbanks 65, Greenon 27: G: Bowman 14.

Fairfield 65, La Salle 46: F: Lewis 22, Crim 18, Clemmons 16.

Fenwick 55, Waynesville 48: F: Costello 15.

Franklin 60, Dixie 39

Franklin Monroe 52, Randolph Southern 27

Graham 54, Milton Union 51

Lakota West 64, Withrow 30: LW: Tyson 15, Green 10, Davis 10.

Lebanon 51, Miamisburg 50: M: Hoerner 23, Osmanski 14. L: Coffey 29.

Legacy Christian 55, Twin Valley South 44

Miami East 55, Piqua 39: ME: Rohrer 18, Wolfe 12, Haak 10.

Mississinawa Valley 48, Ansonia 40

Moeller 49, Stivers 38

Monroe 61, Brookville 40

Northwest 74, Wilmington 62

Oakwood 56, Edgewood 50

Springboro 70, Stebbins 25

St. Henry 50, Fort Loramie 45: SH: Huelsman 15, Zimmerman 11. FL: Maurer 11.

St. Xavier 64, Mason 29

Tri-County North 60, Yellow Springs 55: TCN: Williamson 29, Flory 11.

West Carrollton 51, Urbana 46

West Clermont 80, Talawanda 28

West Jefferson 62, Dayton Jefferson 23

Western Hills 74, Ponitz 38

Monday’s Results

Delaware Christian 35, Madison Plains 32

Hilliard Davidson 65, Northridge 55: N: Martin 18, Conners 10.

Lehman Catholic 65, Miami Valley 45: MV: Cook 12. LC: Frantz 21, Olding 16, Turner 10.

Sidney 53, Troy 46: T: Burns 15, Haught 14.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 37, Russia 34

Carlisle 50, Preble Shawnee 47, OT: C: Gill 20.

Houston 55, Fairlawn 38

Jackson Center 42, Covington 29

Kalida 49, Coldwater 36

Marion Local 31, Versailles 20

Middletown Christian 53, Emmanuel Christian 21

National Trail 45, New Miami 13: NT: Stiner 14, House 11.

New Knoxville 49, Wapakoneta 43

Parkway 35, St. Marys 23

Riverside 49, Upper Scioto Valley 24

Spring Valley 60, Belmont 21

Monday’s Results

Bethel 64, Spg. Shawnee 49

Bishop Brassart (KY) 55, Badin 51: Ba: Even 19, Cosgrove 13, Pate 11.

Butler 52, Northmont 36

Carlisle 47, Northeastern 22

Cin. Christian 66, Mt. Healthy 38

Clinton-Massie 44, Franklin 43

Dunbar 61, Belmont 14

Emmanuel Christian 32, Franklin Monroe 31: EC: Lawrence 10.

Fairborn 49, Xenia 40

Fairmont 77, Trotwood 10

Graham 43, Piqua 36

Lakota West 59, Fairfield 40

Legacy Christian 56, Stebbins 26

Meadowdale 55, Thurgood Marshall 34

Mechanicsburg 43, Triad 20

Miamisburg 47, Valley View 43

Middletown 50, Anderson 48: M: Riep 13, Benson 12, Jones 10.

National Trail 45, Dayton Christian 22: NT: Henderson 13, House 10, Stiner 10.

Ponitz 44, Stivers 40

River Valley 44, Jonathan Alder 40

Sidney 50, Lima Bath 31

Talawanda 58, Eaton 21

Tippecanoe 67, Tecumseh 45

Walnut Hills 57, Lebanon 37

West Liberty-Salem 43, Bellefontaine 35

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2144, Middletown Christian 1778: DC: Wiggins 299 game, Hicks 234 game.

Lebanon 2292, Winton Woods 1440

Mechanicsburg 2693, Fairbanks 2347: M: Brumfield 482 series, Wittman 398 series.

Miamisburg 2261, Wayne 2090: M: Drusen 466 series, Chapman 386 series.

Xenia 2349, Tippecanoe 2026: T: Herzog 414 series.

Monday’s Results

Newton 1677, Bethel 1621: N: Bess 392 series, Euton 299 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Lebanon 1762, Winton Woods 1398

Miamisburg 1980, Wayne 1815: M: Gore 400 series, Chapman 389 series.

Middletown Christian 1631, Dayton Christian 1500: DC: Schoenig 168 game, Millhouse 136 game.

Tippecanoe 1819, Xenia 1089: T: Hollon 303 series.

Monday’s Results

Newton 1429, Bethel 1176: N: Clark 283 series.

Northmont 2175, Beavercreek 2003: N: Hoff 234 game, Yingst 214 game.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 11/30: Trotwood takes down Middletown in Paul Walker...
2
H.S. Results 11/27: Brumbaugh reaches milestone in Milton-Union win
3
H.S. Results 11/23
4
H.S. Results 11/22: Sidney opens girls hoops season with overtime win
5
H.S. Results 11/9: State Girls Volleyball, Soccer results