HS Results 1/23

Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Cedarville 65, Legacy Christian 47
Dixie 49, Arcanum 35
East Dayton Christian 90, Dominion 59: C. Faulkner (EDC) 31, J. Faulkner (EDC) 23, Green (EDC) 11, Pyles (EDC) 10.
Franklin 71, Versailles 36
Lakota East 66, Fenwick 35
Lakota West 60, Springboro 44: Dudukovich (LW) 25, Turner (LW) 14, Weber (LW) 10, Feldman (S) 25.
Lehman Catholic 39, Catholic Central 32: Frantz (LC) 21, I. Galluch (CC) 10.
Moeller 85, Springfield 50: Tolliver (S) 14, Johnson (S) 11, Muhammed (S) 10.
Mount Healthy 44, Wyoming 43
Oakwood 60, Carlisle 44: Smith (C) 13.
Ross 50, Badin 32
Tri-Village 64, Northridge 34: Jacobs (N) 15.
Trotwood 82, Cin. Taft 77
Upper Arlington 63, Monroe 39
West Liberty-Salem 56, Anna 53
Friday’s Results
Alter 54, Fenwick 41: Braun (F) 14, Richards (F) 13, Leen (A) 22, Ruffolo (A) 13, Shane (A) 11.
Benjamin Logan 73, Urbana 54
Catholic Central 56, West Liberty-Salem 46
Cedarville 59, Fairbanks 49
Centerville 71, Miamisburg 49
Dayton Christian 61, Franklin-Monroe 56
East Dayton Chrisitan 65, Temple Academy 51: J. Faulkner (EDC) 40.
Franklin 79, Waynesville 57
Greenon 58, West Jefferson 45: Potter (G) 19, Journell (G) 15, Minteer (G) 13, Hough (G) 11, Book (WJ) 14, Oberle (WJ) 10.
Lakota East 66, Sycamore 39
Lakota West 76, Hamilton 63: Dudukovich (LW) 28, Turner (LW) 20, Weber (LW) 18, Lewis (H) 17, Ishmail (H) 25.
Legacy Christian 57, Emmanuel Christian 43: J. Riddle (LC) 24, A. Riddle (LC) 13.
Mason 53, Oak Hills 48
McNicholas 55, Purcell Marian 31
Mechanicsburg 61, Southeastern 34: DeLong (M) 18, Hall (M) 15.
Milton-Union 58, Middletown Madison 52
North Union 49, Graham 45
Northridge 67, Dixie 57
Northwest 54, Edgewood 43
Oakwood 62, Brookville 59
Preble Shawnee 59, Carlisle 50
Ross 68, Mount Healthy 50
Springfield 74, Beavercreek 71
Stebbins 61, Piqua 59
Talawanda 54, Harrison 45
Tippecanoe 74, Fairborn 43
Walnut Hills 58, Middletown 47
West Carrollton 54, Butler 49
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Alter 42, Purcell Marian 37
Bellbrook 69, Brookville 32: Zerby (Be) 18, Meyer (Be) 14, Pryce (Be) 11, Trusty (Be) 11.
Carlisle 58, Waynesville 56, OT: Dingee (C) 17, Morris (C) 15, Lawson (C) 14, Butterbaugh (W) 16, Cassoni (W) 16, VanSchaik (W) 12.
Carroll 45, Badin 33: Ochs (C) 16, Leraas (C) 13, Lickliter (C) 10, Pohlen (B) 13, Lindesmith (B) 12.
Centerville 59, Northmont 26
Covington 42, Jackson Center 36: Besecker (C) 17, Harrington (C) 16.
Edgewood 52, Ross 21
Fenwick 48, McNicholas 28
Franklin 58, Eaton 49: Rogers (F) 19, Black (F) 11, Lloyd (F) 10.
Houston 47, Riverside 45: Schumbohm (R) 20, Sanford (R) 19, M. Maier (H) 12, Voisard (H) 14, Stangel (H) 12.
Legacy Christian 54, Bradford 37: Ahner (LC) 19, Hess (LC) 16.
Mason 59, Lakota West 50: Mattes (M) 23, Oldacre (M) 17, Gray (LW) 26, Flores (LW) 11.
Miamisburg 52, Fairmont 35: Carter (M) 18, Long (M) 13, Roark (F) 11.
Middletown Madison 47, Preble Shawnee 44
Mount Healthy 45, Talawanda 30
Princeton 36, Oak Hills 22
Roger Bacon 78, Chaminade Julienne 42: Smith (CJ) 16, Zwierzchowski (CJ) 12.
Sycamore 82, Middletown 5
Tippecanoe 65, Fairborn 20
Urbana 55, Northwestern 26: Murphy (U) 17, Stoops (U) 14, Donahoe (U) 12.
Wayne 73, Beavercreek 34: Hargrove-Hall (W) 26, Hall (W) 21, Bronaugh (W) 10.
Xenia 67, Piqua 48
Wrestling
Saturday’s Results
Upper Arlington 43, Butler 26
Swimming
Saturday’s Results
Bellbrook Invitational
Boys Team Results: 1, Bellbrook, 431. 2, Carroll, 329. 3, Bellefontaine, 196. 4, Troy Christian, 192. 5, Edgewood, 68. 6, Hamilton, 51. 7, Lehman Catholic, 43. 8, Centerville, 20. 9, Fairmont, 17.
Girls Team Results: 1, Bellbrook, 494. 2, Bellefontaine, 381. 3, Carroll, 282. 4, Lehman Catholic, 215. 5, Hamilton, 176. 6, Troy Christian, 78. 7, Edgewood, 56. 8, Centerville, 32. 9, Piqua, 31. 10, Fairmont, 28. 11, Newton, 27.
