HS Results 12/3

Troy 65, Greenville 35

West Carrollton 78, Xenia 71: Walker (WC) 29, Howard (WC) 12, Hoosier (X) 22, Harding (X) 14, Caupp (X) 10.

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Coldwater 44, Delphos SJ’s 40

Eaton 39, Brookville 22

Fort Loramie 92, Fairlawn 23

Fort Recovery 44, New Bremen 40

Harrison 42, North College Hill 28

Milton-Union 37, Carlisle 36: Gentry (MU) 17, Lawson (C) 12.

Minster 63, Versailles 27: Wolf (M) 30.

Monroe 50, Franklin 34: Rogers (F) 14.

Mount Healthy 49, Woodward 19

New Knoxville 51, Marion Local 44

Parkway 31, St. Henry 29

Preble Shawnee 46, Waynesville 34: Howard (PS) 20.

Tri-Village 67, Bradford 47: Hunt (TV) 21, Downing (TV) 15, Richards (TV) 10, Sagester (TV) 10, Mead (B) 13, Canan (B) 13, Miller (B) 12.

West Liberty-Salem 68, Triad 27: C. Levan (T) 10, F. Levan (T) 10, Weaver (WLS) 17, Wade (WLS) 14.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 51, Chaminade Julienne 24

Carlisle 57, Bethel 36: Morris (C) 16, Lawson (C) 13.

Carroll 37, Fenwick 23

Cedarville 41, Southeastern 30

Lakota West 78, Hamilton 26: Gray (LW) 27, Flores (LW) 12.

Mason 70, Oak Hills 45

Mechanicsburg 57, Greenon 23: DeLong (M) 16, Forrest (M) 13.

Miamisburg 47, Bellbrook 39: Carter (M) 15, Haas (M) 13.

Mount Healthy 47, Ross 37

Roger Bacon 79, McNicholas 47

Sidney 68, Fairborn 58: Lewis (F) 24, Pullen (F) 22.

Springboro 34, Beavercreek 20: Hobbs (S) 15, Nation (S) 10.

Tecumseh 87, Indian Lake 36: Chinn (T) 15, Mastin (T) 15, Harness (T) 14, Russell (T) 12, Garber (T) 12, Pike (T) 10.

Union County 50, Talawanda 47

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Northwestern 2589, Tecumseh 2504: Lawson (T) 411, Gansheimer (T) 376.

Versailles 1802, Newton 1462: Newhouse (N) 347 series.

Wednesday’s Results

Riverside 2236, Newton 1887: Knupp (N) 304.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Northwestern 2132, Tecumseh 1524: Wurts (T) 256 series, Caldwell (T) 253.

Versailles 1934, Newton 1475: Hartman (N) 336 series.

Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Brookville 48, Stebbins 21

