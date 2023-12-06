H.S. Results 12/5: Barry pours in 30 points in Edgewood win

Tuesday’s Results

Aiken 63, McNicholas 56

Brookville 71, National Trail 53: B: Wood 25, King 12, Fisher 12.

Carroll 51, Fairborn 37: C: Kaiser 17, Seymour 14, Dent 11.

Cedarville 57, Southeastern 42

Dunbar 64, Stivers 45

Eaton 64, Talawanda 48: T: Leitch 22, James 14. E: Ahmed 22, Gramaglia 14.

Edgewood 68, Colerain 66: E: Barry 30, Thompson 15, Reynolds 11.

Fairbanks 54, Mechanicsburg 28: F: Maine 16, Wiedmann 11, Kennedy 10.

Graham 47, Milton-Union 44: MU: Lovin 13, Kimmel 11.

Greeneview 57, Madison Plains 48

Greenon 45, Catholic Central 42

La Salle 58, Fairfield 52

Lakota West 58, Withrow 46

Legacy Christian 57, Twin Valley South 41

Marysville 57, Bellefontaine 30

Miami East 59, Troy 49: T: Miller 18, Haught 11.

Moeller 56, Princeton 46

Northeastern 49, Triad 37

Oak Hills 67, Northwest 28

Ross 70, Mt. Healthy 41

Sidney 55, Tecumseh 39

St. Xavier 55, Mason 53

Thurgood Marshall 57, Bethel 47

Tippecanoe 67, Piqua 35

Trotwood 61, Chaminade Julienne 41: T: Blanton 21.

Wayne 67, Miamisburg 42

Yellow Springs 58, Tri-County North 52

Monday’s Results

Lehman Catholic 50, Miami Valley 48

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Madison Plains 38, Catholic Central 34

Minster 53, Arcanum 48

Oakwood 50, Valley View 39

Monday’s Results

Badin 51, Chaminade Julienne 43: B: Cosgrove 14, Pate 13, Even 10. CJ: Bush 14, Haywood 12, Parker 11.

Bethel 43, Springfield Shawnee 37: SS: Reese 11, Leonard 10.

CHCA 59, Cin. Christian 22

Elgin 43, Fairbanks 42

Fairmont 52, West Carrollton 35: F: Thornton 22.

Kenton 53, Ben Logan 42

Legacy Christian 52, Stebbins 31

Lima Bath 69, Sidney 65

Meadowdale 55, Ponitz 43

Mt. Healthy 37, Withrow 21

Northmont 37, Butler 30

Seton 43, Fenwick 23

Springfield 52, London 34

Stivers 52, Dunbar 44

Thurgood Marshall 61, Belmont 33

Triad 44, Fairlawn 41

Tri-County North 71, New Miami 17

Waynesville 56, Wilmington 38: Wa: See 13, Stephensen 10.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Lebanon 2791, Milford 2512: L: Hollon 458 series, Kramer 431 series.

Mechanicsburg 2627, Greenon 2602: M: Ritchie 454 series, Adams 396 series.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Lebanon 1886, Milford 1808

Mechanicsburg 2656, Greenon 1951: M: Dingledine 388 series, Rausch 383 series.

