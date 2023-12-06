H.S. Results 12/5: Barry pours in 30 points in Edgewood win

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Aiken 63, McNicholas 56
Brookville 71, National Trail 53: B: Wood 25, King 12, Fisher 12.
Carroll 51, Fairborn 37: C: Kaiser 17, Seymour 14, Dent 11.
Cedarville 57, Southeastern 42
Dunbar 64, Stivers 45
Eaton 64, Talawanda 48: T: Leitch 22, James 14. E: Ahmed 22, Gramaglia 14.
Edgewood 68, Colerain 66: E: Barry 30, Thompson 15, Reynolds 11.
Fairbanks 54, Mechanicsburg 28: F: Maine 16, Wiedmann 11, Kennedy 10.
Graham 47, Milton-Union 44: MU: Lovin 13, Kimmel 11.
Greeneview 57, Madison Plains 48
Greenon 45, Catholic Central 42
La Salle 58, Fairfield 52
Lakota West 58, Withrow 46
Legacy Christian 57, Twin Valley South 41
Marysville 57, Bellefontaine 30
Miami East 59, Troy 49: T: Miller 18, Haught 11.
Moeller 56, Princeton 46
Northeastern 49, Triad 37
Oak Hills 67, Northwest 28
Ross 70, Mt. Healthy 41
Sidney 55, Tecumseh 39
St. Xavier 55, Mason 53
Thurgood Marshall 57, Bethel 47
Tippecanoe 67, Piqua 35
Trotwood 61, Chaminade Julienne 41: T: Blanton 21.
Wayne 67, Miamisburg 42
Yellow Springs 58, Tri-County North 52
Monday’s Results
Lehman Catholic 50, Miami Valley 48
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Madison Plains 38, Catholic Central 34
Minster 53, Arcanum 48
Oakwood 50, Valley View 39
Monday’s Results
Badin 51, Chaminade Julienne 43: B: Cosgrove 14, Pate 13, Even 10. CJ: Bush 14, Haywood 12, Parker 11.
Bethel 43, Springfield Shawnee 37: SS: Reese 11, Leonard 10.
CHCA 59, Cin. Christian 22
Elgin 43, Fairbanks 42
Fairmont 52, West Carrollton 35: F: Thornton 22.
Kenton 53, Ben Logan 42
Legacy Christian 52, Stebbins 31
Lima Bath 69, Sidney 65
Meadowdale 55, Ponitz 43
Mt. Healthy 37, Withrow 21
Northmont 37, Butler 30
Seton 43, Fenwick 23
Springfield 52, London 34
Stivers 52, Dunbar 44
Thurgood Marshall 61, Belmont 33
Triad 44, Fairlawn 41
Tri-County North 71, New Miami 17
Waynesville 56, Wilmington 38: Wa: See 13, Stephensen 10.
Boys Bowling
Monday’s Results
Lebanon 2791, Milford 2512: L: Hollon 458 series, Kramer 431 series.
Mechanicsburg 2627, Greenon 2602: M: Ritchie 454 series, Adams 396 series.
Girls Bowling
Monday’s Results
Lebanon 1886, Milford 1808
Mechanicsburg 2656, Greenon 1951: M: Dingledine 388 series, Rausch 383 series.
