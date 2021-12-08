H.S. Results 12/6-12/7

Chaminade Julienne 57, Carroll 46: McKitrick (Ca) 25, Powell (CJ) 22.

Elder 67, Roger Bacon 60

Fairfield 59, Hamilton 39: Matthews (H) 11, Tolbert (F) 17, Woods (F) 16, Crim (F) 16.

Fairmont 57, Springboro 38

Fort Recovery 59, Graham 57

Kenton Ridge 52, Ben Logan 40: Lawrence (KR) 11, Jollif (KR) 11, Quay (KR) 10, Payne (KR) 10, Arn (BL) 14, McGowan (BL) 13.

Lakota East 69, Oak Hills 24: Kronauge (LE) 11, Peck (LE) 11, Coles (LE) 10, Stidham (OH) 11.

Lehman Catholic 63, Ansonia 30

Madison Plains 49, Greeneview 40

Middletown 72, Mason 66: Ullom (Ma) 24, Morton (Ma) 16, DeBrosse (Ma) 10, Day (Mi) 19, Bailey (Mi) 12, Parker (Mi) 11, Hall (Mi) 11.

Newton 79, Miami Valley 36: Peters (N) 33, Oburn (N) 12, Montgomery (N) 10.

Preble Shawnee 62, Stivers 46: Shrout (PS) 29.

Princeton 80, Colerain 57

Ross 57, Monroe 33

Sidney 72, Stebbins 53: Reynolds (Si) 28, Swiger (Si) 25.

Summit Country Day 54, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 16

Sycamore 72, Lakota West 54: Southerland (S) 21, Hall (S) 14, Burgess (S) 14, Dudukovich (LW) 25, Layfield (LW) 10.

Tecumseh 68, Bethel 64

Triad 66, Northeastern 60

Troy 60, Xenia 51

West Carrollton 62, Fairborn 59: Bush (F) 20, Roschi (F) 10.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Houston 52, Franklin Monroe 28

Milton-Union 37, Brookville 24: S. Brumbaugh (MU) 16, J. Brumbaugh (MU) 10.

Monday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 59, Goshen 30

Cin. Country Day 53, Roger Bacon 40

Fairlawn 54, Triad 11

Harrison 51, Monroe 34: Creekbaum (M) 12, Wiedner (M) 10, Kowalski (H) 17, Robertson (H) 15.

Legacy Christian 48, Middletown Christian 17

Middletown Madison 51, Preble Shawnee 40: Thompson (PS) 15, Howard (PS) 10.

Newton 38, Troy Christian 36

Parkway 56, Mississinawa Valley 46

Ponitz 76, Meadowdale 33

Seven Hills 40, Madeira 18

Stivers 40, Dunbar 27

Talawanda 60, Valley View 19: Henson (VV) 10, Farris (T) 18, Fears (T) 16, McDade (T) 12.

Thurgood Marshall 77, Belmont 24

Wilmington 48, Carroll 32: Huffman (W) 14, Martin (W) 10.

Yellow Springs 55, Tri-County North 47

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Lebanon 2255, Winton Woods 1104: Cummings (L) 499 series, Kober (L) 399 series.

Monday’s Results

Centerville 2515, Miamisburg 2211: Berger (M) 475 series, Salo (C) 470 series, Caban (C) 433 series.

Emmanuel Christian 1950, Dayton Christian 1704: Withers (DC) 170 game, Wiggins (DC) 184 game.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Lebanon 2155, Winton Woods 1156: Tharps (L) 361 series.

Monday’s Results

Emmanuel Christian 1596, Dayton Christian 1215: Millar (DC) 135 game, McLaughlin (DC) 121 game.

