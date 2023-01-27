X
H.S. Results 1/26

High School Sports
39 minutes ago

RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 80, Stivers 30

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 54, Tri-County North 45

Bethel 41, Miami East 38: B: Calhoun 12, Reittinger 10.

Butler 49, West Carrollton 43

Carroll 88, Tecumseh 72

Dixie 52, Bradford 26: B: Hamilton 15.

Legacy Christian 53, Dayton Christian 24

Lehman Catholic 38, Troy Christian 37: TC: Lavy 11.

Meadowdale 79, Stivers 43

Milton-Union 65, Northridge 29: MU: Brumbaugh 27.

National Trail 49, Newton 41: Ne: Peters 14.

North Union 51, Graham 25

Ponitz 52, Belmont 37

Preble Shawnee 63, Mississinawa Valley 47

Princeton 70, Middletown 32: M: Prince 11.

Thurgood Marshall 66, Dunbar 35

Triad 56, Northeastern 36

Tri-Village 83, Twin Valley South 15: TV: Richards 25, Hunt 16, Black 12, Sagester 12.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 69, McNicholas 48

Beavercreek 51, Miamisburg 35: M: Haas 20.

Cedarville 33, Greeneview 16

Chaminade Julienne 47, Fenwick 33

Fairmont 60, Centerville 42: F: Thornton 21, Roark 14.

Lakota East 60, Lakota West 39: LW: Neilson 10, Bayliff 10. LE: French 17, Fohl 14, Smith 13.

Mason 49, Fairfield 39: F: Richardson 11.

Springboro 58, Northmont 17: S: Martin 18, Downing 10, Trent 10.

Sycamore 49, Colerain 37

Talawanda 46, Northwest 7: T: Fears 13, Farris 13.

Wayne 45, Springfield 20

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1912, Emmanuel Christian 1786: DC: Withers 269 game, Fuller 170 game.

Urbana 2777, Mechanicsburg 2609: M: Adams 444 series, Ritchie 442 series.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Emmanuel Christian 1643, Dayton Christian 1269: DC: White 144 game, Keck 140 game.

Mechanicsburg 2638, Urbana 2469: M: Ford 386 series, Waller 340 series.

