H.S. Results 1/27

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Ansonia 75, Franklin Monroe 32
Arcanum 55, Tri-County North 31
Badin 57, McNicholas 51
Bellbrook 69, Monroe 54
Brookville 52, Middletown Madison 50: B: Fisher 17, King 16, Jennings 11.
Carlisle 51, Valley View 41
Catholic Central 60, Greenon 46: CC: Galluch 24, Roediger 13, Lay 12. G: Turner 20, Bowman 13, Pacura 11.
Cedarville 53, Southeastern 39
Centerville 81, Northmont 44: N: Williams 10, Green 10.
Chaminade Julienne 77, Alter 70
CHCA 70, Purcell Marian 45
Dayton Christian 60, Emmanuel Christian 45: DC: Woodall 25, Bates 18. EC: Lawrence 16, Ferryman 12, Hudson 11.
Dixie 67, Bradford 52
Dunbar 74, Thurgood Marshall 66
Fairbanks 66, Mechanicsburg 30: F: Landon 14, Maine 12, Crowe 11.
Fairborn 70, Stebbins 68
Fairfield 51, Lakota East 47: LE: Mitchell 19, Perry 14. F: Crim 16, Sanders 14.
Fairmont 61, Miamisburg 46
Fenwick 55, Carroll 45: C: McKitrick 29.
Graham 49, North Union 44
Greeneivew 47, Madison Plains 39
Hamilton 62, Middletown 59: H: Avery 23, Matthews 18, Holden 11. M: Landers 16, Day 14, Shields 14.
Indian Lake 82, Northwestern 45
Legacy Christian 42, Miami Valley 34
Lehman Catholic 55, Riverside 38: LC: O’Leary 19, Pride 15. R: Platfoot 12, Clarey 10.
Mason 56, Colerain 31
Meadowdale 83, Stivers 55
Milton-Union 53, Covington 45: MU: Yates 23, Lovin 12. C: Hite 13, Angle 12.
MVCA 46, New Miami 43
Newton 62, National Trail 40: N: Oburn 23, Peters 14.
Northeastern 35, Triad 31
Northridge 51, Bethel 50: N: White 16, Davis 14.
Northwest 57, Harrison 48
Oak Hills 54, Lakota West 51: LW: Dudukovich 25, Drane 10.
Oakwood 73, Eaton 53
Ponitz 64, Belmont 56
Preble Shawnee 76, Mississinawa Valley 33
Roger Bacon 68, Clark Montessori 58
Ross 52, Edgewood 38
Springboro 70, Springfield 56
Sycamore 52, Princeton 47
Talawanda 73, Mt. Healthy 63: T: Smith 24, Leitch 23, Meade-Moss 15.
Tippecanoe 65, Greenville 30
Tri-Village 90, Twin Valley South 42
Troy 49, Butler 41
Troy Christian 48, Miami East 43
Urbana 72, Ben Logan 27: U: Donahoe 17, Hildebrand 12, Bradshaw 11.
Wayne 69, Beavercreek 67
West Carrollton 52, Piqua 47
West Liberty-Salem 37, West Jefferson 36
Thursday’s Results
Dayton Christian 80, Stivers 30
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 60, Fairbanks 42: F: Poling 11, Miller 10. M: DeLong 30, Skillings 18.
Seven Hills 51, MVCA 24
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 54, Tri-County North 45
Bethel 41, Miami East 38: B: Calhoun 12, Reittinger 10.
Butler 49, West Carrollton 43
Carroll 88, Tecumseh 72
Dixie 52, Bradford 26: B: Hamilton 15.
Legacy Christian 53, Dayton Christian 24
Lehman Catholic 38, Troy Christian 37: TC: Lavy 11.
Meadowdale 79, Stivers 43
Milton-Union 65, Northridge 29: MU: Brumbaugh 27.
National Trail 49, Newton 41: Ne: Peters 14.
North Union 51, Graham 25
Ponitz 52, Belmont 37
Preble Shawnee 63, Mississinawa Valley 47
Princeton 70, Middletown 32: M: Prince 11.
Thurgood Marshall 66, Dunbar 35
Triad 56, Northeastern 36
Tri-Village 83, Twin Valley South 15: TV: Richards 25, Hunt 16, Black 12, Sagester 12.
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Dayton Christian 1912, Emmanuel Christian 1786: DC: Withers 269 game, Fuller 170 game.
Urbana 2777, Mechanicsburg 2609: M: Adams 444 series, Ritchie 442 series.
Girls Bowling
Friday’s Results
Northmont 2003, Miamisburg 1780: N: Hoff 420 series.
Thursday’s Results
Emmanuel Christian 1643, Dayton Christian 1269: DC: White 144 game, Keck 140 game.
Mechanicsburg 2638, Urbana 2469: M: Ford 386 series, Waller 340 series.
Wrestling
Thursday’s Results
Dayton Christian 48, West Union 24
Dayton Christian 36, Taylor 33
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.