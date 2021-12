H.S. Results 12/8-12/9

Bethel 50, Northridge 9

Covington 59, Milton-Union 46: Harrington (C) 17, Fraley (C) 17, Anderson (C) 12, Robison (MU) 17, J. Brumbaugh (MU) 11.

Legacy Christian 52, Miami Valley 16

Meadowdale 50, Dunbar 27

Miami East 47, Troy Christian 24

National Trail 55, Mississinawa Valley 28

Preble Shawnee 72, Franklin Monroe 43: Kulms (PS) 20, Howard (PS) 20, Woodard (PS) 14.

Stivers 41, Belmont 22

Thurgood Marshall 49, Ponitz 39

Tri-County North 48, Twin Valley South 36

Tri-Village 66, Newton 38: Sagester (TV) 24, Richards (TV) 14, Gray (TV) 12, Bennett (TV) 12.

Waynesville 53, Valley View 45: Cassoni (W) 21, Whitaker (W) 12.

West Carrollton 62, Fairborn 22: Parrish (F) 10.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 51, Chaminade Julienne 47: Haywood (CJ) 14, Smith (CJ) 17, Lindesmith (B) 21, Pohlen (B) 14.

Bellefontaine 43, Graham 36

Butler 46, Greenville 29

Colerain 58, Fairfield 36: Kidd (F) 16, A. McNally (C) 28, K. McNally (C) 19.

Fairmont 65, Springfield 35: Hullinger (F) 24, Wells (F) 12.

Greeneview 37, Cedarville 33: Snyder (G) 19.

Greenon 54, Southeastern 47: West (G) 23.

Lakota East 63, Hamilton 22: Isaacs (H) 10, Woody (LE) 17, Smith (LE) 10.

Mechanicsburg 52, Fairbanks 40: Schipfer (M) 18, Skillings (M) 14, Poling (F) 15.

Miamisburg 62, Northmont 18

Mount Healthy 43, Harrison 46

MVCA 42, Cin. Christian 25

Northeastern 33, Triad 23

Sidney 78, Stebbins 38

Springboro 60, Wayne 30: Crozier (S) 15, Trent (S) 15, Downing (S) 11.

Sycamore 55, Middletown 40: Edwards (M) 12, Aldridge (M) 10, Riley (S) 14, Sheridan (S) 11.

Talawanda 51, Edgewood 47

Urbana 46, Springfield Shawnee 14: Mounce (U) 12, Cotner (U) 10.

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Alter 2517, McNicholas 2299: Glynn (A) 455 series, Zengel (A) 422 series.

Carroll 2712, Badin 2163: Karwisch (B) 375 series, Bui (C) 463 series.

Dayton Christian 1712, Valley View 1666: Wiggins (DC) 199 game, Sigala (DC) 151 game.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 2480, Badin 1902: VanDeheter (B) 330 series, Zengal (A) 368 series.

Carroll 2679, Franklin 2189: Smiley (F) 384 series, Milligan (F) 387 series, Bui (C) 418 series, Griffith (C) 413 series.

Lebanon 2926, Turpin 2533: Cummings (L) 481 series, Sparks (L) 417 series.

Southeastern 2173, Greeneview 2135: Brennaman (G) 236 game.

Wayne 2480, Northmont 2168: Buzzard (N) 249 game.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Alter 2081, McNicholas 1535: Baker (A) 371 series, Popp (A) 331 series.

Carroll 2045, Badin 1542: Hodapp (B) 278 series, Sharp (C) 319 series, Norman (C) 304 series.

Dayton Christian 1370, Valley View 1277: Wright (DC) 287 series, Dulski (DC) 151 game.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 1964, Badin 1378: Popp (A) 324 series.

Carroll 2243, Franklin 1906: Sharp (C) 378 series, Norman (C) 346 series, Jones (F) 327 series.

Southeastern 1190, Greeneview 952: Nolley (G) 135 game, Couch (G) 132 game.

Boys Wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

Greeneview 65, Catholic Central 18

Girls Wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

Greeneview 36, Miami East 24

Greeneview 39, Milford 6

REPORTING RESULTS

