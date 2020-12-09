HS Results 12/8

Graham 48, Bethel 34

Greenon 60, Greeneview 54: Ware (Gn) 15, Journell (Gn) 15, Burtch (Gv) 18, Allen (Gv) 12.

Legacy Christian 55, Yellow Springs 24: Carson (LC) 19.

Miamisburg 50, Springsboro 26

New Miami 78, Gamble Montessori 66: J. Robinette (NM) 25, Duncan (NM) 24.

Northmont 60, Beavercreek 54

Oak Hills 57, Colerain 46

Ross 62, Wilmington 31

Summit Country Day 45, St. Bernard 40

Talawanda 71, Union County 52: James (T) 17, Reynolds (T) 17, Schlichter (T) 10, Hensley (T) 10, VanWinkle (UC) 14, Paddock (UC) 10.

Troy Christian 52, Dayton Christian 45: Major (TC) 16, Penrod (TC) 10.

Urbana 59, Northeastern 53

Waynesville 70, Preble Shawnee 64

Monday’s Results

North Union 64, Ridgemont 54

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Covington 53, Twin Valley South 36: Besecker (C) 23, Anderson (C) 11, Newport (TVS) 10, Neal (TVS) 10.

Monday’s Results

Carroll 60, Wilmington 32

CHCA 61, Cin. Christian 44: Heid (CC) 16, Grooms (CC) 14.

Franklin 55, Dayton Christian 48: Rogers (F) 15, Black (F) 14, Back (F) 10, Seaquist (DC) 17.

Harrison 45, Taylor 28

Legacy Christian 63, Yellow Springs 61: Ahner (LC) 23, Hess (LC) 21, Smith (YS) 38, Totty (YS) 12. 2

Miamisburg 59, Tecumeh 56: Harness (T) 20, Mastin (T) 16, Chinn (T) 10, Long (M) 22, Haas (M) 16.

Tippecanoe 54, Xenia 30

Valley View 74, Talawanda 54: Henson (VV) 23, Legate (VV) 16, Dickson (VV) 12, Ramps (VV) 10, Fear (T) 21, Morris (T) 10.

Winton Woods 47, Mount Healthy 39

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 2606, Tecumseh 2508: C. Gansheimer (T) 469 series, E. Gansheimer (T) 386 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 2528, Tecumseh 1447: Wurts (T) 241 series, Caldwell (T) 204 series.

