H.S. Results 1/31-2/1

Chaminade Julienne 55, LaSalle 50: Heffron (L) 14, Powell (CJ) 22.

Dayton Christian 45, Dixie 42

Fairbanks 34, Southeastern 31

Fairmont 66, Fenwick 54

Graham 50, Ben Logan 36: Rodenberger (BL) 16, McGuire (G) 16, Goddard (G) 11.

Jonathan Alder 50, Tecumseh 41

Kenton Ridge 47, Bellefontaine 44

Lakota East 83, Princeton 70: Myers (P) 20, Harris (P) 13, Woods (P) 13, Hardman (P) 11, Williams (P) 10, Peck (LE) 23, Kronauge (LE) 22, Perry (LE) 14.

Lakota West 66, Colerain 41: Lavender (LW) 21, Jackson (LW) 14, Layfield (LW) 13, Young (C) 15.

Lehman Catholic 45, Covington 22: Chapman (LC) 12.

London 69, Springfield Shawnee 63

Mason 61, Hamilton 58: Morton (M) 20, Koelling (M) 11, Hanley (M) 10, Givens (H) 30, Tolentino (H) 12.

McNicholas 58, Purcell Marian 21

Miami East 64, Riverside 53

Miamisburg 77, Springfield 67

Middletown Madison 45, Brookville 31: Boston (B) 12, Lightcap (B) 10.

Milton-Union 57, Bethel 53: Brumbaugh (MU) 21, Brown (MU) 15.

North Union 73, Northwestern 47

Oak Hills 56, Middletown 46: Schreiber (OH) 35, Holland (OH) 14, Bennett (M) 13, Hall (M) 11, Bailey (M) 10.

Piqua 63, Stebbins 60

Preble Shawnee 64, Talawanda 46: Shrout (PS) 18, Woodard (PS) 15, Blankenship (PS) 12, Adams (PS) 10, Reynolds (T) 12, James (T) 10.

Sidney 55, Troy 51

Sycamore 44, Fairfield 43: Woods (F) 13, Bronston (F) 10, B. Southerland (S) 14, A. Southerland (S) 13.

Tippecanoe 71, Fairborn 35

Troy Christian 66, Northridge 55: Penrod (TC) 17, Major (TC) 13, Frye (TC) 12, Day (TC) 11.

Urbana 61, Indian Lake 49

Waynesville 59, Miami Trace 49: Mitchell (W) 17, Elliot (W) 16.

West Carrollton 59, Butler 41: Ables (B) 11.

Xenia 74, Greenville 68

Yellow Springs 57, Emmanuel Christian 37: Carrier (EC) 11.

Monday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 54, Badin 52

Emmanuel Christian 65, Miami Valley 25: Channels (EC) 20, Lawrence (EC) 11.

Roger Bacon 62, North College Hill 46

Ross 57, Wyoming 55

Wayne 64, Col. Independence 30

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Dixie 35, Middletown Madison 27

Marion Local 60, Arcanum 52: Unger (A) 32, Gray (A) 16.

Tri-Village 59, Tecumseh 27: Downing (TV) 18, Hunt (TV) 15, Sagester (TV) 11.

Monday’s Results

Alter 48, Fenwick 39: Smith (A) 21, Moody (A) 14.

Bellbrook 81, Northmont 36: Trusty (B) 24, Scohy (B) 20.

Brookville 51, Northridge 9

Fairmont 53, Franklin 22: Baker (Fa) 15, Hullinger (Fa) 14, Wells (Fa) 10.

Harrison 54, Anderson 46

Kings 64, Carroll 54

London 38, Washington C.H. 25

Miami East 40, Troy Christian 35

Miamisburg 59, Lebanon 47: Haas (M) 17, Frymoyer (M) 16, Long (M) 11, Russo (M) 11, Rogers (L) 13, Mattox (L) 10.

Middletown Madison 63, Twin Valley South 35

Mississinawa Valley 63, Houston 59

Mount Healthy 56, Western Hills 23

Mount Notre Dame 53, Lakota East 47: French (LE) 14, Sewak (LE) 12, Bransford (MND) 22, Wolterman (MND) 14.

Northwestern 61, Urbana 47

Oak Hills 49, Hamilton 40: Harrison (H) 13, Moore (H) 13, Philpot (OH) 11.

Preble Shawnee 72, Ansonia 52: Jewell (PS) 20, Woodard (PS) 14, Thompson (PS) 13.

Ross 55, Reading 15

Talawanda 50, McNicholas 44: Fears (T) 24, Farris (T) 10, Badylak (M) 20.

Ursuline Academy 51, Colerain 40

Waynesville 43, Carlisle 26: Cassoni (W) 17, Greely (W) 15.

West Carrollton 65, Stebbins 36

Winton Woods 65, Badin 40

Xenia 61, Fairborn 35: Williams (F) 12, Bowman (F) 10.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Middletown Christian 2029, Dayton Christian 1958: Wiggins (DC) 380 series, Withers (DC) 396 series.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1315, Middletown Christian 1302

Hockey

STATE POLL

1. Cle. St. Ignatius 77 (6); 2. Tol. St. Francis 71 (1); 3. Lakewood St. Edward 61; 4. Gates Mills Gilmour 51 (1); 5. Olentangy Liberty 45; 6. Upper Arlington 39; 7. Olentangy Berlin 33; 8. Hunting Valley University 31; 9. Findlay 15; 10. Col. St. Charles 7.

AREA POLL

1. Olentangy Liberty 133 (10); 2. Upper Arlington 122 (3); 3. Olentangy Berlin 120 (1); 4. Col. St. Charles 101; 5. St. Xavier 62; 6. Moeller 59; 7. Dublin Coffman 58; 8. Dublin Jerome 55; 9. Thomas Worthington 38; 10. Olentangy Orange 16.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.