H.S. Results 1/5: Tecumseh boys beat the buzzer in OT win

High School Sports
23 minutes ago
PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Alter 48, Carroll 37: A: Greer 16, Uhl 11, Brand 10. C: Perkins 17, Dent 12.

Arcanum 61, Mississinawa Valley 28: A: Christ 20, Lock 10.

Beavercreek 58, Fairmont 51

Bellbrook 67, Eaton 49

Belmont 77, Meadowdale 58

Benjamin Logan 50, Graham 37

Botkins 50, Anna 49: B: Topp 15, Herzog 14.

Carlisle 53, Waynesville 47: C: Lawson 18, Rowe 15, Morgenson 11.

Cedarville 70, Triad 35: C: Criswell 17, Johnson 16, Mossing 11, Cross 10.

Centerville 62, Moeller 55: C: Powell 22, Njie 15, Greenberg 13.

Chaminade Julienne 55, Fenwick 41: CJ: Weatherspoon 16. F: Temming 26.

Coldwater 58, New Knoxville 26

Dayton Christian 62, Yellow Springs 38: DC: Collins 15, Slavens 14, Edgerton 12.

Delphos St Johns 60, New Bremen 53

Elder 53, Wayne 50

Fairbanks 60, Greeneview 46: F: Green 23, Maine 10, Wiedmann 10.

Fairfield 68, Mason 50: F: Lewis 12, Sanders 11, Clemmons 10, Ingram 10.

Franklin 60, Edgewood 52

Franklin-Monroe 55, Bradford 38: B: Canan 18.

Greenon 64, Mechanicsburg 59: M: Meade 16, Freeze 14, Titus 10. G: Turner 28, Bowman 26.

Greenville 53, Piqua 48: P: Kuhlman 26.

Hamilton 48, Oak Hills 46: H: Davis 11, Holden 10.

Indian Lake 67, Springfield Shawnee 65

Jackson Center 55, Houston 17

Kenton Ridge 48, Bellefontaine 45

Lakota West 56, Lakota East 46: LW: Tyson 21, Green 11. LE: Perry 12.

Legacy Christian 59, Middletown Christian 37

London 52, Urbana 38

McNicholas 47, Badin 30: B: Wright 11.

Miami East 71, Bethel 59: ME: Roeth 23, Apple 16, Rohrer 13.

Middletown Madison 53, Valley View 36

Monroe 48, Ross 36: R: Nunn 12.

National Trail 33, Twin Valley South 30

New Richmond 57, Clinton-Massie 51

North Union 77, Northwestern 68

Northmont 58, Springfield 47: N: Hatcher 20, Vaughn 10.

Northridge 63, Milton-Union 27: MU: Schaurer 11, Lovin 10.

Oakwood 75, Brookville 66: B: Wood 22, King 14.

Parkway 48, Minster 45

Ponitz 60, Dunbar 58

Preble Shawnee 66, Tri-County North 34: PS: Blankenship 17, Mills 11, Robinette 10, Morton 10.

Princeton 71, Middletown 63: M: Landers 20.

Russia 43, Fort Loramie 18

Springboro 80, Miamisburg 73: S: Butler 26, Yates 23.

Stebbins 46, Butler 45

St. Henry 63, Marion Local 54

St. Marys 53, Wapakoneta 50

Sycamore 64, Colerain 33

Tecumseh 58, Jonathan Alder 56, OT: T: Stafford 20, Cassell 18.

Thurgood Marshall 44, Stivers 38

Tippecanoe 60, Sidney 57: T: Sivon 17, Davis 16, Bailey 13.

Tri-Village 75, Ansonia 38

Troy Christian 54, Lehman Catholic 37: TC: Penrod 19, Free 11.

Versailles 45, Ft. Recovery 31: V: Watren 17, Ahrens 12, Griesdorn 12.

West Carrollton 59, Xenia 38

Wilmington 68, Western Brown 55: W: Kibler 33.

Thursday’s Results

Catholic Central 49, West Jefferson 46

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 63, Greenon 47: G: Faust 13, Riley 13, Hundley 10. M: Skillings 22, Conley 16, Forrest 15.

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 58, Twin Valley South 46: A: Reichert 15, Barga 11, Creager 11, Schmit 10.

Dixie 48, Franklin Monroe 26

Goshen 67, Franklin 39

Middletown Madison 40, Eaton 13

Milton-Union 47, Lehman Catholic 46: MU: Brumbaugh 26, Berberich 12.

Mississinawa Valley 61, Newton 35

Monroe 46, Clinton Massie 32

Mt. Healthy 55, Trotwood 29: T: Cummings 13.

Oakwood 51, Valley View 35

Ponitz 67, Dunbar 42

Preble Shawnee 23, National Trail 21

Riverside 42, Triad 37

Thurgood Marshall 58, Stivers 23

Tri-County North 56, Bradford 53

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2499, Triad 1597: M: Brewer 201 game, Cordell 213 game.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

