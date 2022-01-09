H.S. Results 1/7-1/8

Dunbar 70, Woodward 64: Allen (D) 23, Leslie (D) 22.

East Central 47, Ross 46

Elgin 46, Fairbanks 43

Emmanuel Christian 44, Northwestern 21

Fairlawn 64, Covington 46: Alexander (C) 10, Maxson (C) 12, Davis (F) 16, Landrey (F) 13, Westerbeck (F) 12.

Fenwick 51, McNicholas 47

Franklin 68, Greeneview 59: Williams (G) 16, Erisman (G) 14, Myers (G) 12, Witt (G) 11, Rich (F) 23, Paarlberg (F) 14, Baulerle (F) 16.

Harrison 64, Talawanda 50: Reynolds (T) 13, Norris (T) 10.

Indian Lake 67, West Liberty-Salem 62

Miamisburg 78, West Carrollton 51

Middletown 69, Xenia 42: Weaver (X) 16, Hall (M) 26, Day (M) 13, Bailey (M) 10.

Moeller 67, Ponitz 48

Newton 67, Houston 45: Oburn (N) 20, Peters (N) 18.

Thurgood Marshall 62, Northridge 45: Smith (TM) 20, Sims (TM) 16, Tyree (N) 12, Henry (N) 10.

Urbana 63, Stivers 40

Winton Woods 54, Colerain 32

Friday’s Results

Alter 89, Carroll 61: Conner (A) 23, Ruffolo (A) 22, Geisel (A) 12, O’Bleness (C) 15, McKitrick (C) 14.

Arcanum 64, National Trail 41

Badin 54, Fenwick 46

Bellefontaine 47, London 44

Ben Logan 53, Northwestern 42: Arn (BL) 15, Martin (BL) 11, Anspach (BL) 11, Rodenberger (BL) 10, Impson (N) 13.

Bethel 50, Miami East 48: Enis (ME) 24, Roeth (ME) 20.

Botkins 44, Jackson Center 39, OT: Meyer (B) 26.

Butler 46, Tippecanoe 44

Catholic Central 61, West Jefferson 53

Cedarville 65, Triad 59: Koning (C) 28, Hanson (C) 20.

Chaminade Julienne 72, McNicholas 60: Haynes (M) 31, Powell (CJ) 25.

Covington 56, Riverside 54: Maxson (C) 11, Miller (C) 11, Kirker (C) 10.

Dayton Christian 64, Legacy Christian 50: Woodall (DC) 18, Bates (DC) 17, Bletzinger (DC) 12.

Edgewood 61, Ross 56, OT: Smith (E) 14, Thompson (E) 12, Yauger (E) 14, Allen (E) 11, Reid (R) 24, Perez (R) 21.

Fairbanks 52, Greeneview 49: Erisman (G) 21, Crowe (F) 13, Ufferman (F) 10, Tobe (F) 10.

Fairfield 76, Oak Hills 46: Tolbert (F) 16, Bronston (F) 16, Crim (F) 15, Coney (F) 13.

Fairmont 52, Beavercreek 42

Franklin 89, Blanchester 57

Franklin Monroe 65, Tri-County North 36

Greenon 64, Mechanicsburg 35: Journell (G) 20, Perdue (G) 13, Poland (M) 10.

Hamilton 47, Princeton 46: Tolentino (H) 19, Givens (H) 14.

Harrison 75, Northwest 63

Houston 35, Fairlawn 29

Indian Lake 51, North Union 50

Jonathan Alder 44, Springfield Shawnee 37

Lakota East 79, Colerain 38

Lebanon 74, West Clermont 66: Smith (L) 21.

Madison Plains 53, Northeastern 44

Middletown 67, Lakota West 60

Middletown Madison 57, Brookville 43

Milton-Union 61, Northridge 46

Mount Healthy 52, Talawanda 44

New Bremen 40, Delphos SJ’s 38

Newton 59, Ansonia 50: Peters (N) 23, Oburn (N) 15.

Oakwood 62, Bellbrook 57

Ottawa-Glandorf 43, St. Marys 32

Parkway 57, Minster 56

Ponitz 51, Dunbar 50

Preble Shawnee 92, Bradford 72: Arrows (PS) 27, Woodard (PS) 23, Adams (PS) 18.

Russia 48, Fort Loramie 47: Phlipot (R) 15, Ruhenkamp (FL) 15.

Sidney 61, Greenville 48

Southeastern 37, West Liberty-Salem 25

Springboro 55, Miamisburg 46

Springfield 60, Northmont 51: Amin (N) 26, Green (N) 12.

St. Henry 54, Coldwater 38: Koesters (SH) 12, Gels (SH) 12.

Sycamore 61, Mason 44

Tecumseh 66, Kenton Ridge 42: O’Connor (T) 27, Parker (T) 18.

Thurgood Marshall 71, Stivers 59: Smith (TM) 25, Quesada (TM) 15, Baxter (S) 28, Martin (S) 11, Hawes (S) 10.

Tri-Village 78, Dixie 38

Troy 48, Piqua 43: Davis (T) 20.

Troy Christian 47, Lehman Catholic 28: O’Leary (LC) 10, Day (TC) 11.

Twin Valley South 59, Mississinawa Valley 56: Pisano (MV) 24.

Urbana 64, Graham 48: Hildebrand (U) 18, Key (U) 14, Keely (U) 14.

Versailles 53, Marion Local 46: Litten (V) 12, Ruhenkamp (V) 11, McEldowney (V) 10, Mescher (ML) 12, Hess (ML) 12.

Waynesville 61, Monroe 42

Xenia 55, Fairborn 35

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 52, Badin 42: Moody (A) 17.

Arcanum 56, Bradford 35

Bellbrook 63, Waynesville 45: Scohy (B) 15, Pryce (B) 14, Meyer (B) 12, Griffin (B) 10.

Bethel 45, Riverside 16: Moore (B) 18, Calhoun (B) 15.

Butler 50, Piqua 10

Covington 38, Troy Christian 22: Harrington (C) 11.

Dixie 43, Tri-County North 31

Eaton 54, Monroe 33

Fairbanks 55, Greeneview 38: Miller (F) 18, Lahmers (F) 12.

Greenon 56, West Jefferson 44: Henry (G) 19, Riley (G) 10, West (G) 10.

Harrison 49, Edgewood 34

Lakota East 60, Fairfield 38: Smith (LE) 30.

Lakota West 61, Oak Hills 49: Gregory (LW) 13, Flores (LW) 13, Johnson (LW) 12, Ngwa (LW) 10, Cornett (OH) 10.

Lehman Catholic 41, Milton-Union 35: J. Brumbaugh (MU) 13.

Mechanicsburg 50, Southeastern 45: Skillings (M) 11, Schipfer (M) 10, Conley (M) 10, Hudson (S) 15, Vollrath (S) 13.

Miami East 65, Northridge 13: Phillips (ME) 12, Gross (ME) 11, Musselman (ME) 10, Kadel (ME) 10.

Middletown 35, Hamilton 32: Hollins (M) 13, Bellard (M) 10, Isaacs (H) 13.

Middletown Madison 44, Carlisle 37

Preble Shawnee 58, Twin Valley South 26: Thompson (PS) 19, Jewell (PS) 14, Howard (PS) 14.

Princeton 51, Sycamore 32

Seton 50, Fenwick 41

Tri-Village 66, National Trail 35: Downing (TV) 19, Richards (TV) 15, Sagester (TV) 12, Hunt (TV) 12.

Troy 60, Greenville 14

Ursuline Academy 43, Springboro 27

West Carrollton 61, Xenia 28

Friday’s Results

Meadowdale 57, Aiken 27: Rolack (M) 27, Bennett (M) 26.

Hockey

Friday’s Results

Springboro 2, Miami Junior Redhawks 2: DeRosa (S) goal, Dabrowski (S) goal assist, Hauboldt (S) 35 saves.

Wrestling

Saturday’s Results

Bellbrook Invitational

Team Results: 1. Wilmington 317; 2. Northmont 257.5; 3. Centerville 145; 4. Kings 120; 5. Middletown Madison 111; 6. Fairborn 107; 7. Triad 104; 8. Trotwood 99; 9. Northridge 98; 10. Turpin 96; 11. Dayton Christian 95; 12. Bellbrook 83; 13. Waynesville 61; 14. West Carrollton 39.

