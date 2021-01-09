HS Results 1/8

Ben Logan 64, Northwestern 46

Catholic Central 50, Northeastern 48: Webb (N) 16, Ray (CC) 13, Young (CC) 11, T. Galluch (CC) 10.

CHCA 84, Cin. Christian 55

Covington 47, Twin Valley South 31

Dayton Christian 67, Middletown Christian 46

Fairfield 60, Lakota East 57: Woods (LE) 17, Crim (F) 15, Coney (F) 10, Johnson (LE) 30, Peck (LE) 16.

Greeneview 52, West Liberty-Salem 37: Burden (WLS) 15, Allen (G) 16, Williams (G) 15, Burtch (G) 14.

Hamilton 60, Middletown 35: Lewis (H) 20, Ishmail (H) 10, Brown (M) 13, Mumford (M) 10.

Lakota West 76, Oak Hills 66: Dudukovich (LW) 30, Turner (LW) 25, Weber (LW) 10.

Lehman Catholic 53, Hardin Northern 40, OT: Frantz (LC) 25, Chapman (LC) 10, Robinson (HN) 21.

Mason 61, Colerain 45

McNicholas 42, Badin 40: Seeman (M) 21, Conrad (M) 13, Neu (B) 12, Larkin (B) 11.

Miamisburg 40, Springboro 35

Monroe 62, Oakwood 56

Mount Healthy 56, Talawanda 53

New Miami 66, St. Bernard 47

Newton 66, Mississinawa Valley 41: Oburn (N) 23, Peters (N) 21.

North Union 61, Indian Lake 38

Northridge 63, Milton-Union 53: Hamilton (N) 17, Jacobs (N) 20, Brumbaugh (MU) 21, Thompson (MU) 12, Case (M) 10.

Preble Shawnee 68, Middletown Madison 57

Roger Bacon 69, Purcell Marian 55

Springfield 74, Northmont 58: Fisher (S) 16, Tolliver (S) 14, Johnson (S) 13, Barnes (S) 11.

Triad 66, Southeastern 36

Tri-Village 58, Franklin Monroe 49: Sarver (TV) 21, Finkbine (TV) 12, Suggs (TV) 10.

Waynesville 53, Carlisle 49

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Butler 57, Piqua 33

Xenia 57, West Carrollton 51

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 50, Northridge 35: Story (N) 18.

Arcanum 85, Twin Valley South 26

Bellbrook 48, Valley View 35: Zerby (B) 14, Pryce (B) 11, Legate (VV) 13, Henson (VV) 10.

Bradford 66, Tri-County North 17: Canan (B) 20, Harleman (B) 11, Mead (B) 10, Miller (B) 10, Gade (B) 10.

Covington 51, Newton 35: Harrington (C) 20, Anderson (C) 12, Gleason (N) 14.

Carlisle 54, Milton-Union 28: Lawson (C) 13, Morris (C) 19.

Dayton Christian 51, Middletown Christian 40

Eaton 52, Brookville 32

Franklin County 55, Talawanda 54

Legacy Christian 59, Preble Shawnee 31: Hess (LC) 22, Ahner (LC) 17.

Summit Country Day 44, Taylor 34

Tri-Village 54, Bethel 47: Hunt (TV) 20, Downing (TV) 17.

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 2485, Tecumseh 1306: Wurts (T) 145 game, Caldwell (T) 103 game.

Northmont 1883, Springfield 1620: Yingst (N) 430 series, Weber (N) 313 series.

Thursday’s Results

Carroll 2526, Badin 2435: Stiens (B) 421 series, Goubeaux (C) 414 series, Brust (C) 366 series.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Carroll 2061, Badin 1688: Fields (B) 294 series, Stemmer (C) 354 series, Thomas (C) 365 series.

Wrestling

Friday’s Results

Graham 51, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 20

