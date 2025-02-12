H.S. Results 2/11: Franklin Monroe coach reaches 600 career wins

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Boys Basketball

Fairmont 67, Springfield 53: Evan Gentile recorded his 1,000th career point in the victory for Fairmont.

Fairfield 69, Hamilton 64: Michael Lewis led Fairfield with 29 points and Daviawne Crim added 21. The win sets up a Friday matchup with Princeton with the Greater Miami Conference title on the line.

Northridge 62, Lehman Catholic 49, OT: Northridge completed an undefeated run in Three Rivers Conference play. Jadyn Martin led the way with 15 points and Keonte Smith and Deonte Smith tacked on 11 apiece.

Badin 61, Alter 51: Cooper Ollis paced Badin with a career-high 29 points in the upset victory.

Dayton Christian 67, Miami Valley 39: Dayton Christian won the Metro Buckeye Conference title outright with the victory.

Anna 71, Jackson Center 64, OT: Jacob Feroze poured in 38 points to lead Anna.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 71, Jackson Center 64, OT: A: Feroze 38.

Badin 61, Alter 51: B: Ollis 29, Stroud 13. A: Greer 21, Connor 14.

Carlisle 75, Legacy Christian 49: C: Rowe 25, Lawson 16, Rust 10.

Carroll 64, Stivers 53: C: Dent 22, Tipps 20. S: Jenkins 19, Wright 13.

Dayton Christian 67, Miami Valley 39

Delphos St. John’s 74, New Knoxville 27: DSJ: Elwer 23.

Dixie 71, Bradford 47: B: Canan 17, Wirrig 10.

Dunbar 80, Ponitz 54

Fairfield 69, Hamilton 64: F: Lewis 29, Crim 21, Clemmons 13. H: Malone 22, Davis 13, Johnson-Perdomo 11, Wilson 10.

Fairlawn 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 40

Fairmont 67, Springfield 53

Fenwick 64, Clinton-Massie 26

Harrison 51, Talawanda 40: T: Leitch 14.

Lakota West 51, Sycamore 48: LW: Tyson 15, Curry 14.

London 52, Bellefontaine 47

McNicholas 73, Roger Bacon 49

Meadowdale 61, Bethel 57

Miami East 57, Covington 55: ME: Vogel 14, Fulton 12.

Middletown 63, Colerain 45

Minster 81, Ansonia 36: M: Albers 17, Stephey 14, Kenter 13, Richard 12, McClurg 10.

Mississinawa Valley 46, Houston 37

Monroe 56, Butler 44

Northmont 69, Miamisburg 65

Northridge 62, Lehman Catholic 49, OT: N: Martin 15, Smith 11, Smith 11, Davis 10. LC: Frantz 16, Lachey 15.

Oak Hills 41, Mason 34

Oakwood 69, Xenia 49

Princeton 45, Lakota East 34

Ross 63, Preble Shawnee 55: PS: Robinette 27.

Sidney 70, Tecumseh 61: S: Spradling 22, Daniel 17, New 11, Snider 10, Steele 10.

Springfield Shawnee 66, Stebbins 41

Tri-County North 42, National Trail 36

West Liberty-Salem 62, Indian Lake 60

Wilmington 51, Batavia 44

Yellow Springs 50, Graham 41

Monday’s Results

Hamilton 56, Colerain 41: H: Johnson-Perdomo 22, Davis 14.

Loveland 82, Lebanon 78, OT: Le: Coffey 28, Weber 22, Schmenk 16.

Marion Local 67, Spencerville 54: ML: Mescher 17, Niekamp 15.

Parkway 66, South Adams (IN) 31

Tecumseh 68, Northwestern 54: T: Stafford 30, Dixon 17.

Valley View 52, Middletown Madison 43

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division IV

Alter 73, Ben Logan 23

Middletown Madison 38, Carlisle 21

Roger Bacon 54, Clinton-Massie 44

Division VII

CCPA 44, New Miami 29

Franklin Monroe 44, Bradford 38

Monday’s Results

Division III

Bellbrook 71, Stivers 14: B: Fabrick 14.

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Troy Christian 55, Newton 44: N: Hess 17, Harbour 14.

Monday’s Results

Anna 36, West Liberty-Salem 30

Badin 47, Legacy Christian 39: LC: Solomon 18. B: Even 10, Cosgrove 10.

Carlisle 38, Dayton Christian 34

Carroll 79, Batavia 38

Dublin Coffman 41, Centerville 37

Greeneview 46, Madison Plains 34

Hamilton 31, Monroe 14: H: Beamon 10.

Trotwood 48, Taft 46

Boys Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Division II

At Rollhouse

Qualifying Teams: Cin. Christian 3534; Deer Park 3442; Taylor 3408; Reading 3402; Norwood 3318.

At Cherry Grove

Qualifying Teams: Clinton-Massie 4458; East Clinton 3872; Blanchester 3708; Georgetown 3465; Fayetteville-Perry 3429; Mariemont 3376; Seven Hills 3374.

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Fairfield 2495, Mason 2728: F: Carberry 515 series.

Miamisburg 2445, Fairmont 2417: M: Parker 468 series, Chapman 426 series.

Piqua 2143, Greenville 2036: G: Leas 438 series.

Monday’s Results

Centerville 2439, Springboro 2300: C: White 466 series.

Sidney 2250, Tippecanoe 2091: T: Herzog 454 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Fairmont 2108, Miamisburg 1957: M: Chapman 426 series.

Greenville 1732, Piqua 1567: G: Boney 357 series.

Monday’s Results

Tippecanoe 1846, Sidney 1789: T: Wolbers 387 series.

