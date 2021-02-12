HS Results 2/11

Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Troy 66, Sidney 64: Martin (S) 19, Taborn (S) 18, Swiger (S) 10.
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Kings 47, Talawanda 30: Barnett (K) 13, Ingram (K) 11, Crook (K) 10.
Lakota West 92, Withrow 16
Miamisburg 64, West Carrollton 32: Long (M) 20, Haas (M) 17, Carter (M) 14.
Springboro 51, Northmont 21
Division II
Carroll 47, Ben Logan 32
Indian Hill 61, New Richmond 25
Kenton Ridge 55, Stivers 30
North College Hill 39, McNicholas 36
Division III
Arcanum 75, Twin Valley South 23
Indian Lake 38, Dixie 36, OT
Division IV
Botkins 53, Mechanicsburg 50, OT: Forrest (M) 27.
MVCA 42, Cin. College Prep 27
Russia 61, Riverside 17
REGULAR SEASON
Thursday’s Results
Carlisle 48, Covington 41: Besecker (Co) 20, Harrington (Co) 14, Lawson (Ca) 14, Morris (Ca) 11.
Houston 56, Mississinawa Valley 48: Stangel (H) 14, Maier (H) 11, Hiestand (MV) 16, Stachler (MV) 12.
Jonathan Alder 69, Graham 41
Tippecanoe 52, Bellbrook 44: Pryce (B) 15, Zerby (B) 12.
Wednesday’s Results
Greenon 53, Greeneview 44: Snyder (G) 18, Eakins (G) 12, Strickle (G) 10.
Southeastern 31, Cedarville 23
Boys Bowling
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division II
At Poelking Marian
Qualifying Teams: Versailles 4095, Mechanicsburg 3977, Alter 3819, Kenton Ridge 3813, Ben Logan 3787, Emmanuel Christian 3786, Fort Loramie 3754, West Liberty-Salem 3686, Springfield Shawnee 3676, Riverside 3673, Valley View 3602, Newton 3600.
At Cherry Grove
Qualifying Teams: Clinton-Massie 3829, Williamsburg 3764, Clermont Northeastern 3758, Batavia 3731, Georgetown 3578, Seven Hills 3559, East Clinton 3373.
Girls Bowling
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division II
At Colerain
Qualifying Teams: Taylor 3015, Roger Bacon 2975, Cin. Christian 2974, Reading 2888, Fenwick 2771.
