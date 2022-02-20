H.S. Results 2/18-2/19

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Results
Division I
Fairmont 80, Xenia 28
Hamilton 58, Goshen 38
Lakota East 78, West Clermont 25
Moeller 69, Colerain 32
Springboro 78, Butler 54
Troy 71, Beavercreek 40
Western Hills 57, Harrison 54
Division II
Bellbrook 54, Kenton Ridge 51: Driskell (B) 15, Diorio (B) 12, Robinson (KR) 27.
Carroll 65, Northridge 49
Chaminade Julienne 67, Ben Logan 34: Arn (BL) 13, Powell (CJ) 19.
Dunbar 73, Bellefontaine 37
Hughes 67, Batavia 62
McNicholas 65, Norwood 28
Milton-Union 52, Waynesville 38: Brown (MU) 12, Yates (MU) 12, Brumbaugh (MU) 10, Mitchell (W) 11.
Monroe 42, Badin 37
New Richmond 61, Aiken 54
Roger Bacon 73, Shroder 34
Tippecanoe 58, Eaton 42: Miller (E) 13, Ahmed (E) 10, Coppock (T) 12, Smith (T) 10.
Woodward 84, Bethel-Tate 35
Division III
CHCA 59, Middletown Madison 45
Clermont Northeastern 64, Williamsburg 59
Mariemont 55, Seven Hills 41
Purcell Marian 47, Cin. Country Day 37
Taft 87, East Clinton 15
Division IV
Botkins 61, Fairlawn 32
Catholic Central 45, Emmanuel Christian 42
Cedarville 66, Miami Valley 19
Newton 70, Bradford 54: Peters (N) 24, Oburn (N) 17, Montgomery (N) 14, Smith (N) 10.
Russia 78, Mississinawa Valley 40
Tri-County North 76, Legacy Christian 65
Friday’s Results
Division I
Anderson 56, Kings 50, OT
Elder 70, Milford 52
Fairfield 73, Little Miami 20
Mason 78, Edgewood 49
Northmont 52, Miamisburg 51
Princeton 76, Mount Healthy 45
Walnut Hills 82, Talawanda 36
Wayne 75, West Carrollton 42
Wyoming 51, Clinton-Massie 44
Division II
Alter 80, Northwestern 35: Impson (N) 11, Ruffolo (A) 21, Chew (A) 15, Leen (A) 11.
Fenwick 54, Wilmington 34
Graham 78, Ponitz 76, OT
Oakwood 71, Thurgood Marshall 45: Smith (TM) 20, Sims (TM) 12, Wright (O) 17, Maxwell (O) 17, Epley (O) 13, Pryor (O) 11.
Trotwood 91, Valley View 52
Division IV
Felicity Franklin 52, Middletown Christian 41
Jackson Center 59, Houston 32
Ripley Union-Lewis 71, Cin. Christian 66
Southeastern 53, Twin Valley South 45
Tri-Village 91, Jefferson 17
Troy Christian 54, Lehman Catholic 42
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Results
Division III
East Clinton 50, Madeira 47
Greenon 47, Miami East 32
Preble Shawnee 70, Arcanum 62
Waynesville 48, Anna 30
Division IV
Bradford 49, Covington 38: Anderson (C) 11, Harrington (C) 11, Miller (B) 26, Canan (B) 13.
Fort Loramie 69, Houston 26
Russia 59, Botkins 42
Tri-Village 73, Newton 29: Hess (N) 14.
