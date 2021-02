HS Results 2/19

Elder 65, Harrison 34

Fairmont 68, Xenia 48

Mason 62, West Clermont 20

Milford 49, Loveland 40

Princeton 66, Edgewood 46

Springfield 87, Springboro 57

Walnut Hills 58, Talawanda 40

Western Hills 57, Western Brown 51

Division II

Alter 70, Bellefontaine 26: Warner (B) 12, Leen (A) 14, Ruffolo (A) 14, Geisel (A) 11, Shane (A) 10.

Graham 46, Bellbrook 40

McNicholas 67, Clinton-Massie 25: Badylak (M) 13, Conrad (M) 13, Seemann (M) 12, Schulte (M) 10, Ireland (CM) 13.

Tippecanoe 71, Eaton 51

Urbana 47, Greenville 31: Donahoe (U) 17, Weyrich (U) 10.

Division III

Anna 67, Mechanicsburg 52

Indian Lake 46, Brookville 44

Meadowdale 68, Triad 37

North College Hill 63, Reading 54

Purcell Marian 67, Riverview East 42

Stivers 60, Bethel 37

Division IV

Ansonia 54, Riverside 42

Botkins 63, Bradford 45

Legacy Christian 63, Emmanuel Christian 46: Luke (LC) 24.

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Lakota West 70, Kings 63

Division III

Versailles 42, Arcanum 34

REGULAR SEASON

Friday’s Results

Carlisle 58, Seven Hills 40: Burney (C) 24, Dean (C) 11.

Northeastern 52, Madison Plains 45: Allen (N) 14, Franzen (N) 13.

Thursday’s Results

Cedarville 62, Greeneview 45

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 40, Butler 27

Colerain 51, Little Miami 35

Lakota East 56, Edgewood 43: French (LE) 17, Novean (LE) 16, Smith (LE) 11, Hunt (E) 18, Homan (E) 12.

Mt. Notre Dame 85, Western Hills 6

Turpin 62, McAuley 46

Wayne 76, Fairborn 26

Division II

Alter 69, Ponitz 36: Gunter (A) 14, Romer (A) 11, Kernan (A) 11, Reis (A) 10.

Mt. Healthy 44, Taylor 25

Summit Country Day 47, Batavia 22

Valley View 51, Ross 36

Division III

Carlisle 40, Milton-Union 34: Grudich (MU) 12, Brumbaugh (MU) 10.

Georgetown 64, Clark Montessori 39

Waynesville 40, Miami East 25

West Liberty-Salem 58, Northeastern 7

Williamsburg 55, Blanchester 19

Versailles 45, Bethel 37

Division IV

Cin. Country Day 69, Oyler 8

Fayetteville Perry 54, Felicity Franklin 35

Fort Loramie 91, Ansonia 18

Franklin Monroe 51, Yellow Springs 46

Jackson Center 47, Fairlawn 34

Tri-Village 76, Tri-County North 16: Gray (TV) 18, Richards (TV) 17, Sagester (TV) 14, Downing (TV) 12.

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 83, Greeneview 37: Forrest (M) 26, Wilhelm (M) 18, Strickle (G) 17.

Boys Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division II

Qualifying Teams: Versailles 4144, Mechanicsburg 4064, Alter 4020, Kenton Ridge 3977.

Individual Qualifiers: McClurkin (Middletown Christian) 724, Bohman (Russia) 695, Carpenter (Reading) 683, King (Riverside) 633.

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

At Poelking Woodman

Qualifying Teams: Troy 4230, Centerville 4200, Beavercreek 4179, Fairmont 4146, Wayne 4045, Sidney 3984, Fairborn 3980, Xenia 3969, Bellefontaine 3946, Tecumseh 3915.

At Colerain

Qualifying Teams: Elder 4127, La Salle 4045, Wilmington 3987, Lebanon 3976, Colerain 3971, Oak Hills 3888, Western Brown 3840, Goshen 3812.

At Crossgate

Qualifying Teams: St. Xavier 4043, West Clermont 3994, Middletown 3986, Mason 3954, Ross 3895, Hamilton 3851.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.