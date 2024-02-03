H.S. Results 2/2: Roeth becomes all-time scoring leader at Miami East

Miamisburg took down Beavercreek 77-66 with Andrew Hoerner tallying 28 points and Drew Dunaway 20 for ‘Burg.

Chandler Shields paced Middletown with 20 points in a 67-55 win versus Lakota West.

Tippecanoe won 61-27 at Piqua, clinching the Miami Valley League Miami title outright.

Aidan Brown scored the go-ahead basket with 10 seconds to play and Badin held on for a 39-38 overtime win versus Carroll.

Bellbrook notched a big 51-40 out of conference win versus Spire Academy.

Dunbar wrapped up the City League title with a 70-54 win versus Ponitz.

Troy Christian moved to 11-0 in the Three Rivers Conference with a 50-42 win versus Northridge. Frank Rupnik led the way with 15 points.

Anna took down undefeated Russia 52-48, marking the 200th career victory for head coach Nate Barhorst.

Coldwater won in double-overtime to stay unbeaten in Midwestern Athletic Conference play. Baylen Blockberger had a career-high 37 points to lead the way.

Delphos St. John’s also stayed unbeaten in MAC play with a 40-point performance from Cameron Elwer.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Anna 52, Russia 48

Badin 39, Carroll 38, OT: C: Kaiser 10. B: Ollis 12, Wissman 11.

Bellbrook 51, Spire Academy 40

Botkins 67, Houston 29

Carlisle 53, Eaton 42

Cedarville 68, Madison Plains 36: C: Criswell 22, Cross 13, Mossing 10.

Centerville 62, Fairmont 61: C: Njie 20, Powell 19, Greenberg 14.

Chaminade Julienne 70, McNicholas 55: CJ: Rakestraw 19.

Cin. Country Day 65, Cin. Christian 39: CC: Wilson 18, Burton 12.

Clinton-Massie 65, New Richmond 54: CM: Trout 20, Faucett 15, Theetge 14, Wilson 13.

Coldwater 65, Versailles 60, 2OT: C: Blockberger 37. V: Watren 27.

Dayton Christian 79, Middletown Christian 48

Delphos St. Johns 66, Minster 42: DSJ: Elwer 40, Moenter 13.

Dixie 67, Twin Valley South 49

Dunbar 70, Ponitz 54

Edgewood 51, Franklin 45: F: Cook 21.

Fairborn 56, Greenville 37

Fenwick 55, Alter 42: A: Brand 16, Leen 12. F: Temming 15, Costello 14, Sova 10.

Fort Loramie 48, Fairlawn 36

Franklin Monroe 42, Arcanum 41

Greeneview 68, Catholic Central 47

Hamilton 57, Princeton 49: H: Berry 11.

Harrison 53, Talawanda 50, OT: T: Leitch 21, James 17.

Indian Lake 75, Benjamin Logan 24

Jonathan Alder 52, Bellefontaine 48

Lakota East 60, Colerain 27: LE: Perry 22.

Lehman Catholic 40, Covington 38: LC: Frantz 11, O’Leary 11. C: Hite 14, Miller 10.

Little Miami 49, Lebanon 46

London 56, Kenton Ridge 48

Marion Local 42, Parkway 39

Meadowdale 70, Belmont 63

Mechanicsburg 56, West Jefferson 43

Miamisburg 77, Beavercreek 66: M: Hoerner 28, Dunaway 20, Wharton 15.

Middletown 67, Lakota West 55: M: Shields 20, Landers 16, Stamper 15. LW: Green 14, Meade-Moss 14, Curry 12, Tyson 10.

Milton-Union 50, Bethel 43: MU: Lovin 12, Kimmel 11.

Mississinawa Valley 53, Tri-County North 46

Mt. Healthy 61, Northwest 53

National Trail 55, Ansonia 50

New Bremen 74, New Knoxville 42

North Union 60, Springfield Shawnee 46

Northmont 55, Springboro 31: N: Wilkins 14.

Oak Hills 52, Fairfield 47: F: Crim 26, Sanders 14.

Oakwood 61, Middletown Madison 40

Preble Shawnee 67, Newton 40: PS: Shrout 28, Hawley 10.

Ross 64, Monroe 43: R: Hendricks 25, Nunn 17.

Sidney 57, Butler 45: S: Steele 18, Spradling 14, Daniel 12.

Southeastern 50, Greenon 23: S: Robinson 14, McKee 11.

St. Henry 68, Fort Recovery 56

St. Marys 59, Kenton 51

Stebbins 67, Xenia 63: X: Underwood 23.

Sycamore 60, Mason 56

Thurgood Marshall 59, Stivers 56

Tippecanoe 61, Piqua 27

Triad 50, Fairbanks 49

Tri-Village 72, Bradford 42

Troy Christian 50, Northridge 42: TC: Rupnik 15, Penrod 13, Brusman 13.

Urbana 64, Tecumseh 41

Wayne 54, Springfield 27

Waynesville 61, Valley View 56

West Carrollton 55, Troy 43: T: O’Leary 14.

West Liberty-Salem 68, Northeastern 48

Western Brown 76, Wilmington 61

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Butler 42, Sidney 39

Delphos St. John’s 66, Minster 42

Lakota East 57, Colerain 11: LE: Asher 18, Blount 12.

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 49, Franklin Monroe 22

Legacy Christian 57, Dayton Christian 25

Miami East 48, Riverside 12

Milton-Union 63, Bethel 38

Mississinawa Valley 72, Tri-County North 33

Mt. Healthy 77, Cin. Christian 28

Northridge 44, Troy Christian 33

Preble Shawnee 42, Newton 40

Ross 38, Bellbrook 31

Valley View 47, Brookville 37

Waynesville 73, Eaton 20

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2108, Greeneview 1482

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1557, Stivers 1147: S: Fei 136 game, Hayward 134 game.

