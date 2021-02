HS Results 2/2

Ben Logan 70, Graham 54

Carroll 60, Badin 54: Arrowood (C) 19, McKitrick (C) 14, Chapman (C) 12, Larkin (B) 22, Sabourin (B) 18.

Chaminade Julienne 66, Roger Bacon 52

Elder 82, Beavercreek 54

Emmanuel Christian 71, Yellow Springs 48: Ju. Channels (EC) 20, Ja. Channels (EC) 19, Lawrence (EC) 19.

Franklin 73, Eaton 44

Hamilton 68, Mason 65: Killens (M) 33, Morton (M) 17, Lewis (H) 18, Givens (H) 18, Ishmail (H) 13.

Lakota East 70, Princeton 53: Johnson (LE) 26, Kenrich (LE) 20, Woods (P) 14, Harris (P) 13, Olverson (P) 13.

Legacy Christian 63, Dayton Christian 61: J. Riddle (LC) 19, A. Riddle (LC) 17.

McNicholas 55, Fenwick 51

Monroe 44, Oakwood 39

North Union 78, Northwestern 53

Northridge 68, Milton-Union 56: McCallop (N) 24, Jacobs (N) 17, Hamilton (N) 16, Brumbaugh (MU) 20, Case (MU) 12, Ullery (MU) 10.

Oak Hills 42, Middletown 41: Williams (M) 12, Hall (M) 12, Dennis (OH) 18, Schreiber (OH) 10.

Stebbins 53, Greenville 36

Stivers 51, Belmont 37: Razor (B) 21, Aidoo (S) 15.

Urbana 66, Indian Lake 60

Wayne 62, Springboro 41

Waynesville 66, Carlisle 63

Monday’s Results

Butler 68, West Carrollton 62: Montague (B) 40, Hall (B) 13, Howard (WC) 18, Vaughn (WC) 15, Walker (WC) 10.

East Dayton Christian 94, Dominion Academy 47: J. Faulkner (EDC) 41, J. Faulkner (EDC) 13.

Princeton 61, Sycamore 45

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 38, Oakwood 28: Zerby (B) 13, Griffin (B) 11.

Covington 46, Greenon 39: Harrington (C) 16, Besecker (C) 16, Henry (G) 11.

Stebbins 46, Greenville 33

Waynesville 56, Preble Shawnee 44: Butterbaugh (W) 27.

Monday’s Results

Butler 34, Troy Christian 27

Carroll 55, Edgewood 42

Colerain 80, Ross 19

Lakota West 55, Ursuline Academy 51: Stuhlreyer (UA) 18, Gray (LW) 22, Abribat (LW) 17.

Legacy Christian 44, Dayton Christian 18: Hess (LC) 18.

Mason 59, Lakota East 47: Popplewell (M) 20, Mattes (M) 16, Sewak (LE) 12, Fohl (LE) 11.

Miamisburg 61, Lebanon 48: Folley (L) 18, Sauerland (L) 11, Anspach (L) 10, Long (M) 22, Haas (M) 12.

Oakwood 54, Eaton 41

Princeton 66, Fairfield 26

Talawanda 50, Hamilton 39: Aldridge (H) 16, Isaacs (H) 13, Motta (T) 16, Fears (T) 12.

Tippecanoe 65, Stebbins 31

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Carroll 2456, Purcell Marian 2400: Bui (C) 409 series, Goubeaux (C) 406 series, Davis (PM) 362 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Carroll 2020, Purcell Marian 1403: Stemmer (C) 354 series, Yates (C) 305 series, Wilson (PM) 262 series.

