H.S. Results 2/23-2/24

Indian Hill 52, Monroe 35

Roger Bacon 61, New Richmond 51

Taylor 51, Fenwick 42

Woodward 97, Blanchester 49

Division III

Anna 45, Greenon 38: Journell (G) 17, Finkenbine (A) 18, Doseck (A) 10.

Meadowdale 68, Triad 27

Preble Shawnee 67, Mechanicsburg 29: Shrout (PS) 15, Woodard (PS) 11.

Springfield Shawnee 50, Stivers 39

Division IV

Botkins 72, Riverside 33

Russia 72, Newton 55: Peters (N) 24, Montgomery (N) 15.

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Fairfield 73, Withrow 34

Moeller 45, Hamilton 40: McBride (M) 13, Mahaffey (M) 13, Diallo (M) 10, Givens (H) 14, Matthews (H) 10.

Division II

Chaminade Julienne 61, Dunbar 53

Tippecanoe 56, Oakwood 53: Clyne (T) 16, Garlitz (T) 11, Coppock (T) 11.

Division III

Miami East 61, Bethel 42

Riverview East 49, North College Hill 48

Taft 74, Clark Montessori 34

Versailles 59, National Trail 28

Division IV

Catholic Central 73, Tri-County North 34

Cedarville 64, Yellow Springs 54

Fayetteville Perry 66, Cin. College Prep 46

Ripley Union-Lewis 62, Felicity Franklin 47

Boys Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

Team Qualifiers: Mechanicsburg (Leeson, Wolf, Mayberry, Miller, Dewitt) 4435; Versailles (Heitkamp, Morris, Henry, Henry, Francis) 4245; Kenton Ridge (Castillo, Pitt, Leedale, Keplinger) 4234; Graham (Hannahs, Dowty, Tudor, Maxwell, Tourney) 4073.

Individual Qualifiers: Keck (Clinton-Massie) 708, Heath (Finneytown) 708, Wiggins (Dayton Christian) 690, Sturgeon (Yellow Springs) 686.

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

At Woodman

Team Qualifiers: Centerville 4519; Sidney 4189; Fairmont 4120; Miamisburg 3994; Beavercreek 3975; Wayne 3963; Troy 3862; Tecumseh 3828; Bellefontaine 3811; Xenia 3779.

At Colerain

Team Qualifiers: Fairfield 4406; Colerain 4171; St. Xavier 4167; Elder 4164; Wilmington 4141; Oak Hills 4057; Northwest 4001; Western Brown 3939.

At Crossgate

Team Qualifiers: Mason 4267; West Clermont 4074; Ross 3897; La Salle 3896; Turpin 3870; Lebanon 3809.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.