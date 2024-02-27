H.S. Results 2/26: Wayne girls advance in 3OT thriller

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division II

Oakwood 67, Ponitz 56

Kenton Ridge 72, Bellbrook 58

Carroll 47, Northridge 37

Alter 58, Springfield Shawnee 29: A: Brand 12, Greer 11, Uhl 11.

Division IV

Cin. College Prep 77, Jefferson 32

Dayton Christian 69, DePaul Cristo Rey 59

SBEP 56, SCPA 46

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Princeton 53, Ross 17

Mt. Notre Dame 55, Walnut Hills 47

Wayne 50, Fairmont 48, 3OT

Division II

Badiin 56, Wilmington 25

McNicholas 57, Batavia 42

Purcell Marian 79, Franklin 32

Division III

Cin. Country Day 60, Seven Hills 38

Madeira 40, Summit Country Day 28

Mechanicsburg 55, Johnstown-Monroe 54: M: Skillings 22, DeLong 12, Forrest 11.

Division IV

Russia 50, Covington 35: R: Francis 16, Poling 12.

Fort Loramie 61, Lehman Catholic 12: FL: Albers 14, Brandewie 10.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.