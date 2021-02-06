HS Results 2/5

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Alter 65, Carroll 64: Leen (A) 16, Ruffolo (A) 14, Shane (A) 13, Geisel (A) 11, McKitrick (C) 25, Deep (C) 13.
Anna 56, Russia 48: Masteller (A) 22.
Arcanum 60, Bradford 42
Botkins 57, Fairlawn 42: J. Pleiman (B) 16, Priddy-Powell (B) 13, Meyer (B) 11.
Carlisle 73, Dixie 59
Catholic Central 70, Emmanuel Christian 30
Cedarville 56, Greeneview 44
Coldwater 49, Parkway 47: Post (C) 14, McKibben (C) 10, Slusher (P) 19.
Dayton Christian 61, Miami Valley 40: Woodall (DC) 26, Edwards (DC) 13, Dreier (DC) 11.
Fairfield 59, Oak Hills 52: Ramstetter (OH) 18, Schreiber (OH) 13, Dennis (OH) 11, Crim (F) 19, Woods (F) 16.
Fenwick 63, Chaminade Julienne 52
Fort Loramie 65, Houston 22: Maurer (FL) 14, Meyer (FL) 13, Albers (FL) 10.
Graham 41, Urbana 38: Keely (U) 13, Weyrich (U) 12.
Greenon 52, Madison Plains 43: Minteer (G) 17, Potter (G) 13, Journell (G) 10, Cunningham (MP) 11, Gammel (MP) 11.
Lakota East 70, Colerain 38: Johnson (LE) 16, Kroauge (LE) 15, Coles (LE) 11, Poppe (LE) 10, Johnson (C) 11, Sinclair (C) 10.
Lakota West 67, Middletown 54: Weber (LW) 25, Dudukovich (LW) 19, Turner (LW) 19, Mumford (M) 15, Hall (M) 15, Brown (M) 10.
Legacy Christian 69, Middletown Christian 54: J. Riddle (LC) 33, Luke (LC) 16.
Lehman Catholic 48, Temple Christian 24: Frantz (LC) 17, McFarland (LC) 11.
London 44, Bellefontaine 43
Mason 65, Sycamore 58
McNicholas 52, Badin 32
Miamisburg 58, Beavercreek 45: Coppock (M) 14.
Minster 48, Fort Recovery 45
New Bremen 46, Marion Local 42
Newton 55, National Trail 51: Montgomery (N) 11, Ferrell (N) 10, Oburn (N) 10.
North Union 85, Indian Lake 66
Northridge 61, Middletown Madison 55
Northwest 50, Talawanda 44: Richter (T) 14, James (T) 14.
Northwestern 63, Ben Logan 62, 2OT
Oakwood 62, Bellbrook 32
Piqua 52, Troy 44: Owens (T) 19, Terrell (T) 11.
Roger Bacon 43, Purcell Marian 27
Ross 58, Harrison 36: Stepaniak (R) 23, Booker (R) 12.
Sidney 62, Butler 39
Springboro 69, Northmont 60: Feldman (S) 20, Trent (S) 19, Butler (S) 18, Brown (S) 10.
Springfield 59, Wayne 57
Tecumseh 58, Kenton Ridge 47: O’Connor (T) 16, Parker (T) 15.
Tri-County North 54, Mississinawa Valley 52: Woodbury (MV) 17, Godfrey (MV) 16.
Tri-Village 62, Miami East 40: Sarver (TV) 23, Suggs (TV) 14, Scantland (TV) 12, Zapadka (ME) 16.
Trotwood 89, Ponitz 73
Versailles 66, Delphos St. John’s 57: Stonebraker (V) 20, Litten (V) 18, Elwer (DSJ) 19, Kahny (DSJ) 16.
Waynesville 56, Milton-Union 55
West Jefferson 70, Triad 48
West Liberty-Salem 50, Mechanicsburg 46
Xenia 61, Stebbins 38: Harding (X) 17, Rogan (X) 15, Hoyt (X) 10, Bowman (S) 10.
Thursday’s Results
Northeastern 60, Triad 54
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Butler 48, Fairborn 21: Bardonaro (B) 18.
Greenville 54, Piqua 25: Johns (P) 12.
Mechanicsburg 94, Northeastern 37: Forrest (M) 18, Warfield (M) 14, Wilhelm (M) 12, Kramer (M) 11, Delong (M) 10.
Tippecanoe 48, Sidney 36: Stockton (S) 14.
Xenia 42, Stebbins 37
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 66, Newton 35: Benedict (N) 14.
Catholic Central 57, Lehman Catholic 40: Mullen (CC) 16, Peterson (CC) 15, Smoot (CC) 13, Castle (CC) 11.
Covington 36, Miami East 23: Harrington (C) 12, Besecker (C) 11.
Eaton 37, Carlisle 29
Greeneview 38, Madison Plains 23: Trisel (G) 13.
Harrison 62, McNicholas 33
Legacy Christian 61, Middletown Christian 27: Hess (LC) 24, Ahner (LC) 21.
Milton-Union 37, Dixie 27: Grudich (MU) 12.
North College Hill 48, Dayton Christian 38: McAfee (DC) 14, Seaquist (DC) 11.
Oakwood 43, Franklin 27
Preble Shawnee 58, Northridge 28: Story (N) 10.
Purcell Marian 50, Fenwick 34
Roger Bacon 55, Badin 49: Hoffman (RB) 19, Craig (RB) 19, Lindesmith (B) 17, Meyer (B) 14.
Stivers 47, Thurgood Marshall 44: Frazier (S) 11.
Tecumseh 73, Northwestern 38: Harness (T) 18, Mastin (T) 16, Garber (T) 12, Chinn (T) 11.
Tri-Village 93, Twin Valley South 26: Sagester (TV) 33, Hunt (TV) 15, Downing (TV) 12, Gray (TV) 12.
Waynesville 38, Middletown Madison 27: Cassoni (W) 17.
West Liberty-Salem 56, Mechanicsburg 45: Forrest (M) 23.
Wrestling
Thursday’s Results
Kenton Ridge 36, Carroll 30
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Alter 2769, Carroll 2741: Brust (C) 458 series, Goubeaux (C) 413 series, Miller (A) 430 series, Glynn (A) 418 series.
Girls Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Alter 2094, Carroll 1856: Yates (C) 285 series, Stemmer (C) 282 series, Johnson (A) 321 series, Popp (A) 313 series.
